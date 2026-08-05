Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure Connections — August 2026

Explore the latest developments in sustainable energy and infrastructure, from attorney insights and DOE financing myths to M&A activity in solar, EV charging, and clean energy sectors. Discover how legal expertise, strategic investments, and regulatory updates are shaping the future of renewable energy markets.

Mintz is a litigation powerhouse and business accelerator serving leaders in life sciences, private equity, sustainable energy, and technology. The world’s most innovative companies trust Mintz to provide expert advice, protect and monetize their IP, negotiate deals, source financing, and solve complex legal challenges. The firm has over 600 attorneys across offices in Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Washington, DC, San Francisco, San Diego, and Toronto.

Article Insights

Thomas R. Burton III’s articles from Mintz are most popular: with readers working within the Banking & Credit and Oil & Gas industries Mintz are most popular: within Strategy and Real Estate and Construction topic(s)

Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure Connections brings the latest developments in energy investing, legal insights, company activity, and industry events straight to your inbox.

Attorney Spotlight: Jessy Vaughn on Working as an Associate with the Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure Group

By Jessica L. Vaughn

Get to know Jessy Vaughn, an associate in Mintz's Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure Practice, as she shares insights on building a career at the intersection of renewable energy, venture capital, and complex transactions. Learn what drew her to the practice, how her diverse legal background shapes her approach, and what excites her most about the future of the energy sector.

Read the Full Interview

ML Strategies: Ten Common Misconceptions About DOE Energy Dominance Financing

By John Lushetsky

Thinking about pursuing DOE Energy Dominance Financing? Learn how the program really works as John Lushetsky dispels common myths surrounding eligibility, financing requirements, technology readiness, and the application process for energy and infrastructure projects.

Read More About DOE Energy Dominance Financing

Lateral Partner Spotlight: Michael Torosian

With decades of experience guiding founders, emerging companies, and investors through every stage of growth, Michael Torosian joins Mintz's Venture Capital & Emerging Companies Practice in San Francisco. His addition further strengthens the firm's ability to support innovative businesses across the technology, life sciences, and energy markets.

Read More About Michael Torosian

Mintz Earns 85 Individual and 43 Practice Rankings in Chambers USA 2026

The 2026 Chambers USA rankings showcase Mintz's strength across litigation, regulatory, corporate, healthcare, life sciences, technology, and energy practices. With 43 ranked practices and 85 recognized attorneys, the rankings reflect the firm's commitment to delivering exceptional client service and industry-leading legal counsel.

Read More About Mintz's 2026 Chambers USA rankings

Inside Digital Infrastructure: Spring Lane Capital’s Rob Day on Power Strategy, Microgrids, and What It Takes to Win the AI Race

By Sahir Surmeli

As data center demand surges alongside the AI boom, power availability has become a critical competitive advantage. Learn how investor Rob Day views the future of microgrids, renewable energy, and behind-the-meter power solutions in the race to build next-generation digital infrastructure.

Read More About Power Strategy, Microgrids, and What It Takes to Win the AI Race

Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure M&A Activity — August 2026

By Thomas R. Burton, III, Sahir Surmeli

Recent M&A Activity:

July 16, 2026: Affordable Wire Management, manufacturer of cable management hardware designed for utility-scale solar projects, reached a definitive agreement to be acquired by Array Technologies (Albuquerque) (NASDAQ: ARRY) for approximately $203 million. The company offers all-metal hangers, cleats, and support systems featuring corrosion resistance and tool-free installation, providing ampacity optimization and pile-mounted designs, enabling engineering, procurement, and construction firms to implement durable wire management for solar farms and battery energy storage systems. The additional consideration of up to $50 million is comprised of $10 million payable in two equal installments on the first and second anniversary of the closing, each conditioned on the continued employment of the sellers and a performance-based earnout of up to $40 million payable in three installments of up to $8 million based on 2026 performance and up to $16 million for each of the 2027 and 2028 performance years based on the company’s achievement of certain EBITDA targets during the applicable period. The acquisition further expands Array’s portfolio of solutions for utility-scale solar customers while creating new growth opportunities in battery energy storage and datacenter markets.

July 21, 2026: Flipturn, developer of a fleet and charger management platform designed for electric vehicle charging stations, reached a definitive agreement to be acquired by Einride (NASDAQ: ENRDW) for $38.4 million. The company’s platform offers features such as real-time monitoring of chargers and vehicles, power management, and charging schedules, enabling transport businesses to optimize their charging infrastructure and streamline their electric vehicle operations. Previously, the company raised $15.56 million through a combination of Series A-1, Series A-2, and Series A-3 venture funding in a deal led by CRV on November 19, 2024, putting the company’s pre-money valuation at $42 million. Accel, Comma Capital, Background Capital, Formulate Ventures, and other undisclosed investors also participated in the round.

July 22, 2026: Nth Cycle, developer of an electrochemical recycling system designed for recyclers, manufacturers, and miners to refine materials on-site at their facilities, is in talks to receive an estimated $100 million of development capital from Kensington Capital Acquisition VI through a private placement as of July 22, 2026. Concurrently, the company reached a definitive agreement to merge with Kensington Capital Acquisition VI through a reverse merger, resulting in the combined entity trading on the NYSE under the ticker symbol NTH. Previously, the company raised $5.5 million of venture funding in the form of convertible debt financing from Broadscale Group and other undisclosed investors on April 24, 2026. The company’s product uses recycling technology to reclaim valuable metals, creating a secure secondary source to support future clean energy advancements and enabling the manufacturing and recycling industries to access new sources of metals.

July 22, 2026: Greenbacker, provider of renewable energy investment services intended to empower a sustainable world by connecting individuals and institutions with investments in clean energy, reached a definitive agreement to be acquired by MN8 Energy (NYSE: MNX) for $375 million. The company’s services acquire and monitor a diversified portfolio of income-producing renewable energy power plants, energy efficiency projects, and other sustainable development investments, enabling customers to have access to clean energy and reduce the carbon footprint of global energy consumption. Previously, the company raised $950 million of debt financing on January 27, 2025. Proceeds from the financing will be used to support the acquisition, construction, and operation of its largest clean energy project to date.

July 26, 2026: Stable Auto, developer of an electric vehicle (EV) charging data analysis platform designed to help EV charging operators deploy charging stations where they are needed most, was acquired by EVgo Services (NASDAQ: EVGO) for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition marks a strategic move for EVgo Services to integrate advanced analytical capabilities into its operations. Stable’s platform leverages a proprietary machine learning model to predict and categorize site utilization and bring together all the necessary data in one place, enabling customers to access all the data needed to make informed EV charger placement and sizing decisions.

Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure Litigation Updates — August 2026

By Jacob Hupart

Regulatory Updates

California: Following up on the California Air Resources Board’s June 24, 2026 announcement that it would not only defer the deadline for reporting Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions until November 10, 2026, but would also “propos[e] limited changes to the regulation to clarify certain requirements,” the regulator proposed certain changes during a public workshop on July 21, 2026. Most notably, the California Air Resources Board proposed limiting the Scope 3 GHG emissions disclosure to only five (out of fifteen) categories, which were considered to have more robust data and methodologies — although this disclosure is not due until 2027. (These five categories are: (1) Purchased Goods and Services; (2) Fuel and Energy Related Activities; (3) Waste Generated During Operations; (4) Business Travel; and (5) Employee Commuting.) Additionally, insurers will now be subject to California’s climate disclosure regulation beginning in 2027. Note also that California’s climate disclosure regulation remains subject to legal challenge, with a decision by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals on the validity of the climate disclosure regulation expected in the near term.

Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure Event Highlights — August 2026

By Thomas R. Burton, III, Sahir Surmeli

Recent Events:

Dynamo Energy Hub Summer Summit: Martha’s Vineyard, July 15 – 17, 2026

Tom Burton, Member and Chair of Mintz’s Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure Practice, moderating the “Financing the Future of Industry: Energy Security and Scaled Growth” panel at the Dynamo Energy Hub Summer Summit in Martha’s Vineyard.

Sahir Surmeli, Member and Co-chair of Mintz’s Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure Practice, at the Dynamo Energy Hub Summer Summit in Martha’s Vineyard.

Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure Team — Built For This Moment

At the frontlines of the energy and sustainability revolution since the start, our team was built for this moment: to advance innovation, transform infrastructure, and scale solutions integral to business success and a thriving planet.

We would also like to remind our readers that you can always ask us anything at mintzedge.com/ask-anything/. We built the MintzEdge website as a resource for entrepreneurs and investors, and hope that all of you take advantage of the site and see how it can help you.

Mintz Project Analysts Emma Sansom and Dian Yu contributed to this edition of the newsletter.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.