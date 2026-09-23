Advising The Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia On US$3.25bn Dual-tranche Sukuk Issuance

Walkers has advised the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on a US$3.25 billion dual-tranche international sukuk issuance under its Global Trust Certificate Issuance Programme. The transaction attracted an order book of approximately US$16.5 billion and marks the Kingdom's second international issuance using the Ijarah structure, following the award-winning inaugural US$5.5 billion issuance in 2025.

We are a leading international law and professional services firm providing legal, corporate and fiduciary services to global corporations, financial institutions, capital market participants and investment fund managers. With a global presence spanning the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia, we advise on the laws of Bermuda, the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, Ireland and Jersey. With over sixty years of looking at the world through the same commercial lens as our clients means we deliver focused, clear, precise advice to get the deal done. Clients trust us to help them make good business decisions, create commercially sound products and strategies, resolve disputes and cement deals that are profitable. From offices across geographies, we deliver business-critical advice and service in the same time zones as our clients, covering asset management, investment funds, corporate, M&A, dispute resolution, finance, insurance, fintech, private capital and trusts, regulatory and more

We have acted as Cayman Islands legal counsel to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, acting through KSA Ijarah Sukuk Limited, on its US$3.25bn dual-tranche international sukuk issuance under the Kingdom’s Global Trust Certificate Issuance Programme.

The issuance comprised US$1.25bn of five-year sukuk maturing in 2031 and US$2bn of ten-year sukuk maturing in 2036. The transaction reportedly attracted an order book of around US$16.5bn, approximately five times the amount issued, and marks the Kingdom’s second international issuance using this Ijarah structure.

Our Dubai-based team, led by partner Ciaran Bohnacker and senior counsel Szymon Durlo, advised on all Cayman Islands law aspects of the transaction and the Cayman Islands issuer. Walkers acted alongside A&O Shearman, which acted as lead counsel to the Kingdom.

The transaction follows our role in establishing the Kingdom’s Global Trust Certificate Issuance Programme and advising on its inaugural US$5.5bn dual-tranche Ijarah sukuk issuance in 2025. That transaction was subsequently named Best Overall Deal of the Year 2025 and Ijarah Deal of the Year at the IFN Awards, as well as Sovereign Sukuk Deal of the Year at the Global Banking & Markets Middle East Awards 2026.

We continue to advise sovereign, financial institution and corporate issuers on Saudi Arabian debt capital markets transactions. Our role on several significant issuances originating from the Kingdom, reflects the continued strength and development of Saudi Arabia’s international capital markets activity.

Commenting on the transaction, Ciaran Bohnacker, Partner in Walkers’ Dubai office, said: 'We're pleased to have supported the Kingdom on its second international Ijarah issuance under the programme. Having advised on the programme's establishment and inaugural issuance in 2025, we look forward to continuing to support the Kingdom and its advisers on future international debt capital markets activity.'

Szymon Durlo, Senior Counsel in Walkers’ Dubai office, added: 'This is one of the largest and most significant international sukuk issuances in the GCC this year involving a Cayman Islands issuer. Together with PIF’s US$7bn three-tranche bond issuance earlier this year, on which we also acted as Cayman Islands counsel, it reflects both the scale of Saudi issuance and the depth and sophistication of the Kingdom’s international debt capital markets activity.'

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.