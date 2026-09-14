Premier To Engage UK Financial Services Stakeholders

Premier and Minister for Financial Services and Commerce, the Hon. André M. Ebanks MP will travel to London and Dublin from 12 September as part of the Cayman Islands Government’s ongoing efforts to have continued engagement with key government, policy and financial services stakeholders across Europe.

The Ministry of Financial Services is part of the Cayman Islands Government. The Ministry engages with local and international stakeholders to address policy, regulatory, and legal matters that affect financial services in the Cayman Islands.

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Grand Cayman, 11 September 2026 - Premier and Minister for Financial Services and Commerce, the Hon. André M. Ebanks MP will travel to London and Dublin from 12 September as part of the Cayman Islands Government’s ongoing efforts to have continued engagement with key government, policy and financial services stakeholders across Europe.

The visit forms part of the Government's broader international outreach strategy aimed at fostering and deepening strategic relationships, reinforcing the Cayman Islands’ standing as a globally respected international financial centre, and promoting the jurisdiction’s innovative financial services offerings and robust regulatory framework in key international markets.

While in England, the Premier is scheduled to have his first official visit with the UK Government's Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, Uma Kumaran MP (who has responsibility for the overseas territories). Minister for Finance and Economic Development, the Hon. Rolston Anglin JP MP, may also join this meeting. The Premier will then participate in a Cayman Finance roundtable with leading investment funds stakeholders before speaking at the Maples Insight: London Investment Funds Forum 2026.

In the Republic of Ireland, the Premier will attend the Eurofi Financial Forum and engage in meetings with representatives of the European Union and other related European stakeholders.

Accompanying the Premier throughout the visit will be Deputy Representative for Financial Services to Europe, Julie Campbell, and Deputy Chief Officer for Policy Coordination in the Cabinet Office, Jason Webster. Representatives from the Ministry of Financial Services and Commerce and the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority will also participate in select engagements.

While Premier is in Europe, the Hon. Gary Rutty MP is Acting Premier; the Hon. Michael Myles MP is Acting Deputy Premier; and the Hon. Julie Hunter, JP MP is Acting Minister for Financial Services and Commerce.

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