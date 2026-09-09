Investments And Security Figures Q2 2026

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Most regulated sectors in the Cayman Islands remained stable in Q2 2026, with continued growth in the funds industry. Private Funds increased to a record 18,132, up approximately 3.0% year on year and 1.2% from Q1 2026, reinforcing the jurisdiction's sustained appeal for private capital structures. Mutual Funds also recorded a modest increase to 13,013, up from 13,008 in Q1 2026 and remaining broadly stable overall. While some sponsors continue to assess structuring considerations, including economic substance requirements, the latest figures reflect a resilient and well-established Cayman funds market supported by continued investor confidence.
|
Q2 2025
(30 June)
|
Q3 2025
(30 September)
|
Q4 2025
(31 December)
|
Q1 2026
(31 March)
|
Q2 2026
(30 June)
|Mutual Funds
|13,090
|13,119
|12,876
|13,008
|13,013
|Registered
|9,003
|9,024
|8,840
|8,959
|9,000
|Master
|3,180
|3,196
|3,164
|3,184
|3,174
|Administered
|253
|250
|247
|248
|246
|Licensed
|44
|43
|42
|40
|39
|Limited Investor Funds
|610
|606
|583
|577
|554
|Private Funds
|17,609
|17,741
|17,722
|17,910
|18,132
|Total Fund Administrators
|69
|68
|67
|67
|67
|Securities and Investment
|45
|44
|44
|45
|To be announced
|Registered Persons Under SIBA
|1,401
|1,404
|1,347
|1,337
|To be announced
Live statistics can be viewed on the CIMA website here: Investment Statistics and Securities Statistics
Originally published 7 September 2026
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]