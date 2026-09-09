Investments And Security Figures Q2 2026

Most regulated sectors in the Cayman Islands remained stable in Q2 2026, with continued growth in the funds industry. Private Funds increased to a record 18,132, up approximately 3.0% year on year and 1.2% from Q1 2026, reinforcing the jurisdiction's sustained appeal for private capital structures. Mutual Funds also recorded a modest increase to 13,013, up from 13,008 in Q1 2026 and remaining broadly stable overall. While some sponsors continue to assess structuring considerations, including economic substance requirements, the latest figures reflect a resilient and well-established Cayman funds market supported by continued investor confidence.

Q2 2025 (30 June) Q3 2025 (30 September) Q4 2025 (31 December) Q1 2026 (31 March) Q2 2026 (30 June) Mutual Funds 13,090 13,119 12,876 13,008 13,013 Registered 9,003 9,024 8,840 8,959 9,000 Master 3,180 3,196 3,164 3,184 3,174 Administered 253 250 247 248 246 Licensed 44 43 42 40 39 Limited Investor Funds 610 606 583 577 554 Private Funds 17,609 17,741 17,722 17,910 18,132 Total Fund Administrators 69 68 67 67 67 Securities and Investment 45 44 44 45 To be announced Registered Persons Under SIBA 1,401 1,404 1,347 1,337 To be announced

Live statistics can be viewed on the CIMA website here: Investment Statistics and Securities Statistics