Important Changes To Cayman Islands CRS Framework

The Cayman Islands has updated its Common Reporting Standard (“CRS”) framework, and most new requirements came into effect from 1 January 2026. This client update provides an overview of the changes and how the Maples Group can assist.

In summary, the updates:

Require a Cayman Islands-based Principal Point of Contact (“PPoC”);

Require the gathering of additional information;

Bring CRS deadlines forward; and

Broaden what needs to be reported under the CRS framework.

Importantly, there will be immediate penalties for missed filings.

What has changed under the Cayman Islands CRS Framework?

Cayman Islands‑based PPOC1 Requirement: A new requirement is to ensure that every Financial Institution (“FI”) has appointed a PPoC based in the Cayman Islands2. All Cayman Islands FIs that do not have a Cayman Islands‑based PPoC will have until 31 January 2027 to appoint a Cayman Islands‑based PPoC and notify the TIA via a change form.

31 January Registration Date for New FIs: FIs that commence activities on or after 1 January 2026 must register with the Tax Information Authority (“TIA”) by the next 31 January following commencement in the previous calendar year.

Earlier Reporting Deadlines (commencing 2027): For the 2026 reporting period onwards, i.e. filings made in 2027 in respect of the 2026 financial period, and subsequent financial periods, the deadline to file the CRS return will move forward to 30 June 2027 instead of 31 July 2027. The CRS compliance form filing deadline will also move to 30 June 2027 instead of 15 September 2027. For the 2025 reporting period, i.e. filings made in 2026 in respect of the 2025 financial period, reporting deadlines remain unchanged.

30‑Day Change Notifications: If any information in an FI’s TIA registration form changes, a change form must be filed within 30 days.

Immediate Penalties for Missed Filings: Penalties for breaches of reporting requirements (including failure to file a CRS return or the compliance form by the statutory deadline) may be imposed without a prior breach notice.

Additional Information Requirements: FIs will be required to collect and report additional information. In May 2026, the TIA released new self-certifications forms to collect the additional data points and should be used in place of existing self-certification forms.

New Declaration of Accuracy: Each of the CRS return and the CRS Compliance must now also be accompanied by a declaration that the information is “adequate, accurate and current.”

Broadened Scope for Digital assets and E‑money: The definition of financial assets is expanded to capture an interest in certain crypto‑assets and to bring specified electronic money products and central bank digital currencies within scope. While many crypto‑asset service providers are expected to be in scope of the OECD’s Crypto‑Asset Reporting Framework (“CARF”), some activities (for example, certain custody functions) may be reportable under the CRS.

What do these Cayman Islands CRS changes mean for you?

Confirm FI Status and Registrations: We recommend reviewing classifications across your structures and confirming timely TIA registration, including for entities commencing activities in 2025 (transitional) and from 2026 onward. This is a good point to re‑check the classification of any entities that are currently classified as FIs, to ensure that classification remains correct based on current activities3.

Appoint a Cayman Islands‑based PPOC: For all entities registered as FIs, ensure that prior to 31 January 2027, the appointed PPoC is based in the Cayman Islands, and notify the TIA by way of a change form.

Review Additional Information Requirements: Reporting FIs will be required to collect and report additional information, which is now included in the new TIA self-certification forms. You will also need to review existing processes for the collection, ongoing maintenance, and periodic refresh of information to ensure the new information requirements are captured (particularly for the period from 1 January 2026 to the adoption of the new TIA self-certification forms). Consider if these CRS confirmations can be aligned with your AML/KYC refresher cycles to streamline outreach to accountholders/investors.

Update Written Policies and Procedures for all FIs: All FIs (including non-reporting FIs) are expected to maintain written CRS policies and procedures. Ensure that all existing FIs have adopted appropriate policies and procedures. Existing documents will need to be updated to reflect the changes to the regime.

Prepare for Earlier Filings: Diarise the 30 June 2027 deadline for both the CRS Return and the Compliance Form for the 2026 financial reporting period and adjust internal timelines accordingly. Ensure robust internal processes to meet deadlines to avoid the immediate penalties.

Governance and Training: Brief boards/operators/governing bodies and relevant staff on the revised obligations, including the immediate‑penalties framework, the new data‑quality confirmation, and enhancements to due diligence, and ensure delegated arrangements are appropriately supervised.

How the Maples Group Can Help

We provide a full suite of FATCA/CRS services and can assist with:

PPoC Solutions: Appointment of a Cayman Islands-based PPOC, procedures to manage regulator communications and continuity coverage.

Appointment of a Cayman Islands-based PPOC, procedures to manage regulator communications and continuity coverage. Entity Classification and TIA Registration: Including transitional timelines and change‑form management.

Including transitional timelines and change‑form management. CRS Reporting and Compliance: End‑to‑end CRS return and compliance form preparation and filing, deadline tracking, and remediation support.

End‑to‑end CRS return and compliance form preparation and filing, deadline tracking, and remediation support. Policies and Procedures (Drafting and Updates): Drafting, refreshing, and implementing written CRS policies and procedures tailored to your needs, covering data‑quality confirmations, onboarding/refresh controls, 30‑day notifications, governance and training.

Drafting, refreshing, and implementing written CRS policies and procedures tailored to your needs, covering data‑quality confirmations, onboarding/refresh controls, 30‑day notifications, governance and training. Onboarding and Documentation: Updating account opening packs, adopting the revised CRS self‑certification and integrating CRS refresh into AML/KYC cycles.

In addition to FATCA/CRS support, the Maples Group offers broader regulatory support, including AML services (e.g. AMLCO/MLRO/DMLRO, framework design and reviews), Country‑by‑Country reporting notifications and filings, board support, fiduciary services and more.

Resources

For further detail and ongoing updates from our Regulatory team, please see:

Footnotes

1. A PPoC is a person located in the Cayman Islands and authorised by a Cayman Islands FI to act as its primary contact with the Authority (via the DITC) for CRS compliance purposes.

2. For entities serving as Cayman Islands PPoCs, an Industry Advisory published in January 2026 clarified that the legal person must be: (i) incorporated, registered, or established in the Cayman Islands; and (ii) maintain a physical address in the Cayman Islands, i.e. not solely a mailing or correspondence address