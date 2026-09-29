LP-Led CFOs: Their Rise And Key Considerations

I. Introduction

A collateralized fund obligation, or CFO, is a securitization vehicle that raises rated debt and unrated equity to finance a portfolio of fund interests and related assets, most commonly limited partnership (“LP”) interests in private equity, credit, secondaries, and other closed-end or evergreen funds. Back in July, we published a comprehensive overview of the CFO market titled CFO Market Update 2026, covering deal anatomy, structural protections, emerging trends, regulatory framework, and other fundamentals that govern this bespoke product. This OnPoint builds on that broad overview with the first in a series of follow-up pieces, each focused on a narrower topic, starting with CFOs at their origin: LP-driven transactions.

As mentioned in our July 2026 OnPoint, the overwhelming majority of CFO issuance over the past several years has been general partner-led, or GP-led. GP-led CFOs benefit from a structural convenience that is easy to overlook until it is absent: the sponsor of a GP-led CFO is the same entity as (or at least affiliated with) the general partner or manager of the underlying funds being invested by the CFO. LP-led CFOs do not have that convenience, and the balance of this OnPoint traces the consequences of its absence. The sponsor of an LP-led CFO is an LP monetizing, restructuring, or otherwise repositioning a book of existing fund positions that it has built up over years of primary and secondary fund investing. Although GP-led and LP-led CFOs each present their own challenges, generally speaking an LP-led CFO is harder to execute and requires more extensive support early on, both internally and from outside counsel.

II. The Typical LP-Led Sponsor: Scale, Not Affiliation

The typical sponsor of an LP-led CFO is an institutional holder of a large, diversified book of fund commitments: an insurance company or its asset management affiliate, a pension plan, a sovereign wealth fund, a bank balance sheet running off a legacy fund portfolio, or a fund-of-funds manager acting on behalf of its own vehicles. What these sponsors share is scale and staying power. They have accumulated LP positions across many managers, vintages, and strategies, and they are looking for a structured finance tool that allows them to further extract value from that portfolio without simply auctioning it off.

An LP-led CFO answers that need in a way a conventional secondary sale cannot. By financing the portfolio rather than selling it outright, the sponsor obtains liquidity and a levered return on its LP book while retaining meaningful exposure to the upside of the underlying funds through its equity position in the CFO. That combination is the central commercial pitch of the LP-led CFO: it is neither a full exit nor a straightforward financing, but a structure that permits a sophisticated LP to have a substantial piece of both. Because a CFO can absorb dozens, or even over a hundred, individual fund interests into a single securitization vehicle, it also lets a sponsor consolidate a sprawling, administratively burdensome portfolio into one financing structure, monetize it efficiently in a single process, and manage the pacing of its eventual exit from those positions on its own terms rather than fund-by-fund and buyer-by-buyer.

III. Why the Portfolio, and the Equity, Look Different

LP-led CFOs tend to look different from their GP-led counterparts in a few structurally important ways. The underlying portfolio is, first and foremost, more seasoned. Because the sponsor is an existing LP rather than a manager raising new capital, the fund interests being transferred to an LP-led CFO have typically been held for some time and are further along their investment and distribution lifecycle, which can be a credit positive from a cash flow modeling perspective, since a portfolio closer to realization typically carries a shorter weighted average life and more visibility into ultimate recoveries, even as it introduces its own diligence questions around remaining hold periods and residual value. That said, we have encountered sponsors who view LP-led CFOs as another type of continuation vehicle, in which case the proposed portfolio may not actually have a shorter weighted average life.

Second, LP-led portfolios frequently include a larger number of underlying fund interests than a comparable GP-led deal, since the sponsor is often aggregating fund interests it holds across multiple managers rather than a single sponsor’s own fund family, and economies of scale often favor such aggregation. That larger, more diverse pool of managers and strategies can also support a more granular diversification profile than a single sponsor’s own fund family typically offers, which is generally a credit positive in the rating agencies’ analysis of the collateral pool.

Portfolio composition in LP-led CFOs is also being reshaped by two market developments. The first is the rise of evergreen funds. As open-ended, perpetual-life vehicles take up a larger share of private funds fundraising, sponsors are increasingly looking to bring evergreen fund positions into an LP-led CFO's collateral pool, and in some cases to build the CFO itself as a perpetual structure rather than one with a defined maturity. An evergreen fund does not follow the realization-and-distribution rhythm of a traditional closed-end fund, so a CFO holding one has to solve for where debt-service liquidity will come from absent that rhythm; a CFO built as evergreen has the mirror-image problem on the equity side, needing a redemption mechanism for equity holders that does not run afoul of the restrictions the rated debt imposes on payments out of the structure. The second development is the growing use of continuation vehicle interests as CFO collateral. Sponsors are combining continuation vehicle positions with conventional primary and secondary fund interests in the same portfolio, which can broaden the maturity spread across the pool but also means the seasoning and diversification benefits described above will vary with how heavily a given portfolio leans on continuation vehicle interests versus more traditional holdings.

Third, and perhaps most distinctively, sponsors of LP-led CFOs are generally expected to retain a significant portion, and frequently all, of the first-loss equity tranche. This is not simply a matter of investor optics or rating agency preference, although it is both of those things as well. Retention of a significant portion of the equity does three things that matter specifically in the LP-led context:

It preserves the sponsor’s ability to argue that its contribution of a fund interest to the CFO issuer is a continuation of its investment rather than a disposition of it, which matters for the tax analysis discussed below.

It supports the underlying funds’ eligibility analyses, which are tied to the sponsor’s continued economic exposure to the assets.

It provides a funding backstop, since a sponsor that retains the entire equity cushion has an obvious incentive, and often a practical mechanism, to support the vehicle through voluntary contributions if capital calls or shortfalls arise.

There is also a more prosaic reason substantial sponsor retention is common: it is easier to persuade an underlying fund’s GP to consent to a transfer of the LP’s interest into a securitization vehicle when the same LP remains the real economic owner of that interest on the other side of the transaction. A GP asked to bless a transfer to a vehicle that is majority-owned by the LP it already knows is a very different conversation than one asked to bless a transfer to a vehicle whose ultimate equity owners are new, unknown third parties. As discussed below, however, this same retained equity also has to be squared with the separate true sale analysis rating agencies may require, since the features that make the retention attractive from a tax and GP alignment perspective can cut against the true sale conclusion if not carefully structured.

IV. The Tax Upside, and the True Sale Test It Must Survive

In a conventional LP-led secondary sale, the transferring LP recognizes gain or loss on the disposition of its fund interest, since the transfer is treated as a taxable sale or exchange. A properly structured LP-led CFO can change that result. Because the sponsor is contributing its fund interests to a vehicle in which it retains a substantial or complete equity stake, rather than selling those interests outright to an unrelated buyer, the transfer can potentially be structured and characterized as a tax-free contribution rather than a taxable sale.

This is a meaningful economic difference, not a technicality. A sponsor sitting on a portfolio of appreciated fund interests that it would otherwise have to sell into the secondary market at a taxable gain may instead be able to move those same interests into a CFO, retain the equity, and defer the recognition of that gain. The availability of this treatment depends heavily on the specific mechanics of the contribution, including the sponsor’s retained equity percentage, the structuring of the CFO, and a number of technical requirements under the disguised sale partnership tax rules, including those concerning transfers of proceeds of a liability incurred by a partnership to a partner. Achieving a tax-free treatment is also important for the reason that general partners of underlying funds ordinarily require a transferring LP to represent that (or obtain a tax opinion to the effect that) the transfer would not cause the underlying fund to be treated as a publicly traded partnership. And in this regard, it is easier for a transferring LP to make this representation where the transfer qualifies as a tax-free contribution as opposed to an actual or disguised sale for tax purposes. Structuring details matter enormously here, and sponsors should engage experienced tax counsel early, well before the transfer mechanics are finalized, because the tax-free contribution treatment generally cannot be retrofitted after the fact.

Rating agencies reviewing an LP-led CFO often expect a true sale analysis addressing the CFO issuer’s ownership of the contributed fund interests. That analysis typically examines the same kind of factors bankruptcy courts look to in recharacterization disputes generally, including whether the sponsor retains recourse or repurchase obligations running back to it, who bears the risk of loss on the contributed interests, and whether the sponsor’s retained equity position is properly characterized as a continuing ownership interest in the CFO rather than as a security interest in the contributed assets themselves. Sponsors should expect structured finance and tax counsel to coordinate closely on this point from the outset of the transaction, rather than treating the true sale opinion as a closing-mechanics exercise to be finalized after the economic terms are set.

V. Execution Friction: Five Places Where the Absence of GP Affiliation Bites

LP-led CFOs raise a set of practical considerations that all trace back to one fact: the sponsor is not affiliated with the underlying fund GPs. Taken together, these considerations are the primary reason LP-led CFOs, despite the uptick in issuance we have observed recently, remain harder to execute than GP-led transactions of similar size.

Preparing underlying fund GPs on securitization mechanics.

A GP-led sponsor already speaks securitization, or quickly learns it, because the sponsor is a direct party to structuring the CFO. An LP-led CFO, by contrast, requires the sponsor and its counsel to explain the transaction, often from the fundamentals, to the GP of every underlying fund whose interest is being transferred. Although market participants like us are trying to push for wider dissemination of CFO information, some GPs, and frequently their own counsel, are conventional fund-formation practitioners with relatively limited exposure to rating agency methodology, tranching, or the mechanics of a bankruptcy-remote special purpose vehicle. Bridging that knowledge gap, and doing so fund by fund and GP by GP, is sustained work, and it will go more smoothly when the team doing it can speak fluently to the structured finance and rating agency mechanics shaping the structural features of CFOs.

Planning around transfer windows.

Underlying fund documents frequently restrict transfers to defined windows (e.g., quarterly, semi-annual, or otherwise), and layer on specific notice periods, documentary deliverables, and transferee eligibility criteria that must be satisfied before a GP will process an assignment. Because an LP-led CFO can involve dozens of separate funds, each with its own transfer calendar and its own list of conditions, the sponsor and its counsel need to build a transfer roadmap well in advance of the intended closing date, rather than treating fund-level consents as a closing mechanic to be worked out later in the process. Although we could certainly help structure ways to permit transfers of LP interests to occur after closing, missing a single fund’s window can delay, or force the exclusion of, that position from the initial closing, particularly because those transfer windows rarely align with the months-long structuring, rating agency engagement, and marketing timeline a CFO issuance actually needs.

We have developed, and continue to refine, structuring approaches for that timing mismatch, including staged or delayed contribution mechanics, warehousing arrangements, and post-closing ramp-up provisions for interests that become transferable later, each calibrated to satisfy rating agency requirements around collateral certainty while respecting the underlying funds’ own transfer mechanics.

Navigating confidentiality and reporting.

Sponsors of LP-led CFOs, themselves investors in the underlying funds, are typically bound by confidentiality obligations owed to each underlying fund and its GP, and those obligations do not disappear simply because the sponsor is now securitizing its LP positions. The sponsor must carefully calibrate what it discloses to prospective CFO investors about the underlying funds, since disclosing fund-specific performance, terms, or even the identity of certain funds may itself require GP consent. This is a meaningfully more complicated exercise than the disclosure planning a GP-led sponsor faces with respect to its own funds, and it becomes even more complicated where an LP-led sponsor is also seeking to attract investors that require compliance with the EU Securitization Regulation, given the look-through reporting obligations discussed further below.

Reassessing side letter enforceability.

Many institutional LPs have negotiated side letters with the underlying fund GPs, covering matters such as most-favored-nation rights, excuse and exclusion rights, additional reporting, co-investment opportunities, and the like. When those fund positions move into a CFO, the enforceability of the existing side letter by, or against, the new holder of record is not automatic and may require renegotiation, assignment consent from the relevant underlying fund’s GP, or a fresh side letter between such GP and the CFO itself. LP-led sponsors should not assume that favorable terms negotiated years earlier will simply travel with the fund interest into the CFO. Where a side letter carries valuable ancillary rights that are difficult to preserve after a transfer, most notably co-investment rights, a sponsor may prefer to keep that particular fund interest out of the CFO altogether rather than risk losing the benefit. We can help structure a CFO to retain certain ancillary rights, including co-investment opportunities mentioned above, at the sponsor level notwithstanding the transfer of the related fund interest, but many CFOs in the market today are not built to house co-investment capacity within the structure, so this is a point sponsors should flag, and resolve, early in the portfolio selection process.

Securing GP-level accommodations for rating agencies.

Rating agencies reviewing a CFO’s collateral pool may require additional structural accommodations for the CFO from the relevant underlying fund GPs (e.g., customized transfer, defaulting LP, or withdrawal provisions). A GP-led sponsor, who controls or influences the underlying funds in question, is privy to such discussions with the rating agencies and can more easily arrange for those accommodations as part of the CFO structuring. An LP-led sponsor has no such control; it must persuade third-party underlying fund GPs, who owe it nothing beyond what its existing fund documents already provide, to enter into new arrangements for the benefit of a financing such GP has no role in structuring. This is frequently the single hardest negotiating point in an LP-led CFO, and it is one where advance relationship management with the relevant GPs, and prior briefing on the CFO structure from external counsel, pay real dividends. There is also a regulatory undercurrent worth watching here: state insurance regulators, through the NAIC, for reasons which are not entirely clear yet, have been reviewing how much weight structured-finance ratings deserve, CFOs included, and have discussed ways to reduce a market’s dependence on any one rating agency’s view. If that scrutiny eventually translates into expectations for a second rating or an additional analytical record, the GP accommodations an LP-led sponsor already has to negotiate to satisfy rating agencies would likely need to expand as well.

VI. Where Regulation Bites Harder

In our July 2026 OnPoint we provided an overview of the regulatory framework that governs CFOs. A few regulatory considerations tend to be a bit more challenging for LP-led CFOs to navigate specifically, and bear watching as the market develops.

EU Securitization Regulation look-through reporting.

Unlike the U.S. risk retention analysis, whether a multi-tranche CFO constitutes a “securitization” for purposes of EU Regulation 2017/2402 (the “EU Securitization Regulation”) could depend on, among other considerations, the composition of the underlying portfolio , and credit-oriented fund collateral is more likely to raise the consideration. Where the EU Securitization Regulation is found to apply, a U.S. sponsor will nonetheless be expected to comply with the transparency obligations under Article 7 thereof, given recent regulatory attention. Article 7 reporting requires a look-through to the underlying assets held by each fund in the portfolio, information that a GP-led sponsor might be able to produce slightly more easily. An LP-led sponsor, by contrast, is dependent on third-party GPs for that same look-through data, and those GPs likely have no contractual obligation to provide it, and no particular incentive to spend the time compiling it for a financing they are not otherwise involved in. This makes Article 7 reporting compliance meaningfully harder to achieve and sustain over the life of the transaction in the LP-led context.

BDC positions and Section 12(d) of the Investment Company Act.

Where the underlying portfolio includes interests in registered funds, Section 12(d) of the Investment Company Act of 1940 could impose a further constraint, since Section 3(c)(7) funds like CFOs generally may not acquire more than 3% of a registered fund’s outstanding voting stock. A routine LP-led transfer of a registered fund’s position into a CFO could therefore run headlong into that limit. GP-led sponsors could have workable alternatives to manage this limitation, but an LP-led sponsor typically has far less flexibility to restructure the underlying registered fund’s ownership or capital structure to eliminate the concern entirely, which makes the Section 12(d) analysis a harder constraint to solve around in the LP-led context, and one that should be diligenced early in the portfolio selection process.

UK insurance capital and Solvency UK matching adjustment eligibility.

Institutional interest in CFO debt has expanded beyond the traditional base of U.S. regulated insurance companies to include UK life insurers assessing CFO tranches through the lens of Solvency UK, and specifically whether a given tranche qualifies for the matching adjustment. Matching adjustment treatment can be a significant driver of capital efficiency for UK insurers for assets whose cash flows are fixed or predictable enough to be matched against liabilities. That predictability requirement plays to a structural strength of LP-led CFOs: because their collateral pools tend to be more seasoned and closer to realization than a typical GP-led portfolio, they can present a stronger cash flow case for UK insurance investors. As with the Article 7 and Section 12(d) issues discussed above, this is a fact-intensive, evolving area of practice that benefits from being addressed alongside, not after, the core structuring work.

VII. Why Third-Party Mezzanine Capital Is a Harder Sell

The broader trend of market participants investing in the mezzanine or preferred equity tranches of CFOs, seeking a yield-plus-participation profile between senior rated debt and the first-loss equity, continues to carry over into LP-led CFOs. That said, structuring a mezzanine or preferred equity tranche is generally more difficult to execute in an LP-led CFO, since a third-party mezzanine or preferred equity investor typically wants some combination of information rights, consultation rights over asset management decisions, and comfort around the alignment of the sponsor’s retained equity. Sponsors of GP-led CFOs can more readily negotiate governance and reporting arrangements that satisfy a mezzanine or preferred equity investor because they control the underlying funds’ operations and information flow. LP-led sponsors do not manage the underlying funds and cannot unilaterally promise the same degree of visibility or influence over them, which tends to make mezzanine and preferred equity investors more cautious, and the negotiation of their protections more involved. Sponsors contemplating third-party mezzanine or preferred capital in an LP-led CFO should expect this to be an active area of negotiation and should build additional time into the marketing process to accommodate it.

VIII. Conclusion

LP-led CFOs are more than a smaller cousin of the GP-led structures that have dominated recent issuance. They are the clearest illustration of a truth that is easy to overlook until a transaction needs it: at the current development stage of CFOs, a GP’s cooperation cannot be assumed, and an LP-led CFO is shaped from start to finish by the fact that the sponsor does not control the underlying funds whose cooperation the deal ultimately requires. That reality touches nearly every workstream in the transaction. None of these issues is insurmountable, and the recent uptick in LP-led inquiries shows that sophisticated sponsors are increasingly willing to do the work required to execute them.

Advance planning around transfer windows and rating agency requirements and expectations is what lets an LP-led sponsor walk into a GP conversation with a clear, credible explanation of what the CFO is, why the GP’s consent or accommodation is needed, and what the GP is and is not being asked to take on. That is where veteran structured finance experience, paired with an understanding of rating agency requirements, earns its keep: not only in building the CFO itself, but in helping third-party GPs, many of whom have never seen a securitization up close, understand the transaction well enough to say yes on the timeline the deal requires.

Footnotes

1. Supported by 26 U.S.C. § 741: In the case of a sale or exchange of an interest in a partnership, gain or loss shall be recognized to the transferor partner.

2. Supported by Section 707(a)(2)(B) of the Internal Revenue Code (26 U.S.C. § 707): sets out the disguised sale rules for partnerships: where (i) there is a direct or indirect transfer of money or other property by a partner to a partnership, (ii) there is a related direct or indirect transfer of money or other property by the partnership to such partner (or another partner), and (iii) the transfers, when viewed together, are properly characterized as a sale or exchange of property, such transfers shall be treated as a sale between the partnership and a non-partner. The document's description of the disguised sale risk and the importance of the retained equity percentage in avoiding a taxable exchange is consistent with how these rules function.

3. Same as above. Consistent with Section 707(a)(2)(B) of the Internal Revenue Code (26 U.S.C. § 707).

4. Supported by IRC § 7704, which treats a partnership as a corporation for tax purposes if its interests are "traded on an established securities market" or "readily tradable on a secondary market (or the substantial equivalent thereof)." Market practice has evolved under 26 C.F.R. § 1.7704-1 (Treasury Regulations under IRC § 7704) and the safe harbors (private transfers, block transfers, 2% lack-of-actual-trading safe harbor, private placement exception, matching-service safe harbor.

5. Supported by publicly available NAIC information. See NAIC, "CRP Due Diligence Framework – Whitepaper"; NAIC, "Framework for Regulation of Insurer Investments – A Holistic Review"; NAIC RFP #2097, "Credit Rating Provider Due Diligence".

6. Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) 2017/2402 defines "securitisation" as a transaction or scheme whereby the credit risk associated with an exposure or a pool of exposures is tranched, having all of the following characteristics: (a) payments in the transaction or scheme are dependent upon the performance of the exposure or of the pool of exposures; (b) the subordination of tranches determines the distribution of losses during the ongoing life of the transaction or scheme; and (c) the transaction or scheme does not create exposures which possess all of the characteristics listed in Article 147(8) of Regulation (EU) No 575/2013. The determination of whether it is a securitization depends on the tranching, payment dependency, loss allocation not the underlying portfolio.

7. Supported by Recent activity.