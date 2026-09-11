Applying For A National Trust Charter: Key Requirements From The OCC

This blog post provides an overview of the basic requirements and key considerations for institutions applying for a national trust charter with the OCC.

Interest in national trust bank charters has surged in recent years, with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) processing a number of charter applications from companies seeking to offer fiduciary, custody, and related trust services under a federal charter framework. From payroll-focused trust banks to digital asset custodians, the national trust charter has become an increasingly attractive option for institutions that want to operate under federal supervision without necessarily obtaining FDIC deposit insurance.

What Is a National Trust Bank?

A national trust bank (NTB) is a national bank whose operations are limited to those of a trust company and activities related thereto. Traditional services offered by NTBs include personal trust and estate administration, retirement plan services, investment management and advisory activities, corporate trust administration, custody and safekeeping, and cash management. Most NTBs do not offer loans or accept deposits and are not FDIC-insured.

In February 2026, the OCC issued a final rule amending 12 CFR 5.20 to clarify that national trust banks may engage in non-fiduciary activities in addition to fiduciary activities, so long as those activities fall within the “operations of a trust company and activities related thereto.” This rule, effective April 1, 2026, aligned the regulatory text with the OCC’s longstanding statutory authority without expanding or contracting the OCC’s chartering power.

The Chartering Process at a Glance

The OCC’s chartering process for NTBs generally follows these stages:

Prefiling: Organizers are encouraged to consult with the OCC’s licensing staff early in the process to discuss the proposal and identify potential issues before filing a formal application. Application Filing: Organizers file a charter application under Sections 21, 24(Seventh), and 92a of the National Bank Act and 12 CFR 5.20, along with a request for fiduciary powers under 12 USC 92a and 12 CFR 5.26. While a separate fiduciary powers application is not required for a trust-only charter, the charter application should address all information outlined in both the charter and fiduciary powers application forms. Preliminary Conditional Approval: If the OCC determines the proposal meets regulatory and policy requirements, it grants preliminary conditional approval—typically subject to specific conditions. Organization Phase: The organizers establish the bank’s corporate existence and complete all preopening requirements, including a preopening examination by the OCC. Final Approval: The OCC grants final approval and authorization to open only after all preopening requirements have been satisfied.

Business Plans: A Critical Component

Business plan is the centerpiece of any charter application. According to the OCC’s Comptroller’s Licensing Manual, the plan must adequately address regulatory and policy considerations and must:

Demonstrate the organizing group’s collective ability to establish and operate a successful bank in the economic and competitive conditions of the market to be served.

Articulate the risks of the proposed operation and the policies, processes, personnel, and control systems that the bank will use to monitor and control those risks.

Include detailed financial projections, analysis of risk, and planned risk management systems and controls.

Capital and Liquidity Requirements

Capital and liquidity requirements for NTBs are tailored to each institution and are set as conditions of the charter approval. While NTBs are subject to the minimum leverage and risk-based capital ratios in 12 CFR Part 3, the OCC recognizes that these ratios are generally not optimal measures of capital adequacy for trust banks because off-balance-sheet asset management activities are not captured in the capital ratio calculations. Accordingly, the OCC ordinarily requires a higher level of capital than the standard ratios.

NTBs are also required by 12 USC 92a(i) to have initial capital and surplus not less than the capital and surplus required of state banks offering similar services in the state where the trust bank is located.

In practice, recent conditional approvals illustrate the range. For example, initial paid-in capital requirements have ranged from $7 million (Paycom National Trust Bank, 2024) to $10 million (UKG National Trust Bank, 2026), with ongoing tier 1 capital minimums of $5 million to $7 million. The OCC typically also requires that a significant portion of tier 1 capital be held in “Eligible Liquid Assets,” along with a separate requirement to maintain liquid assets sufficient to cover at least 180 days of operating expenses.

The OCC expects that capital and liquidity will increase beyond these initial minimums as the size, complexity, and risks of the NTB’s activities evolve over time.

Management and Governance

The OCC evaluates the qualifications of all proposed organizers, directors, and executive officers. Background investigations, including submission of fingerprints, are required. The OCC expects that the organizing group brings relevant experience in banking, fiduciary services, risk management, and compliance.

During the first two to three years of operation, NTBs are generally required to obtain the OCC’s prior written determination of no objection before appointing any new senior executive officers or board members. Similarly, any significant deviation from the approved business plan during this period requires advance notice and OCC no-objection.

Information Technology and Security

Before the OCC will grant final charter approval, the NTB must submit for review a complete description of its information systems architecture, its IT risk assessment and management plan, and its information security program. The security program must comply with the Interagency Guidelines Establishing Standards for Safeguarding Customer Information under 12 CFR 30, Appendix B. An independent review of the bank’s security measures, including firewall implementation and testing, is also required.

BSA/AML and Compliance Obligations

Like all national banks, NTBs must maintain a robust BSA/AML program that meets the requirements of 12 CFR 21.21. The OCC also expects trust banks to establish comprehensive compliance policies, insider policies, and internal and external audit frameworks prior to opening.

Key Timing Considerations

Organizers should be mindful of two important deadlines typically imposed as conditions of preliminary approval:

Capital must be raised within 12 months of preliminary conditional approval.

of preliminary conditional approval. The bank must open for business within 18 months of that date.

If either deadline is missed, the approval expires. The OCC has indicated it is generally opposed to granting extensions except under the most extenuating circumstances.

Checklist: Key Steps and Documents

The following checklist summarizes the major steps and documents prospective applicants should have in hand or underway before and during the chartering process:

Pre-Application

Schedule a prefiling meeting with the OCC’s licensing staff to discuss the proposal and identify potential issues

Review the OCC’s Comptroller’s Licensing Manual – Charters booklet and the Charter Application form

Identify and vet proposed organizers, directors, and executive officers; begin background investigation paperwork and fingerprint submissions

Application Package

Completed Charter Application (covering both charter and fiduciary powers information)

Detailed business plan with financial projections, risk analysis, and description of risk management systems and controls

Capital and liquidity plan, including proposed initial paid-in capital, ongoing tier 1 capital minimums, eligible liquid asset targets, and 180-day operating expense liquidity reserve

Biographical and financial information for all proposed organizers, directors, and officers

Proposed Articles of Association and Organization Certificate

Organization Phase (Post-Preliminary Approval)

Raise initial paid-in capital within 12 months of preliminary conditional approval

Submit IT systems architecture, risk assessment, and management plan for OCC review

Implement an information security program compliant with 12 CFR 30, Appendix B, and complete an independent security review

Establish BSA/AML program (12 CFR 21.21), compliance policies, insider policies, and internal/external audit frameworks

Complete preopening examination and satisfy all remaining OCC conditions

Open for business within 18 months of preliminary conditional approval

DM Tips: For organizations considering a national trust charter, the following steps can help position an application for success:

Engage early with the OCC’s licensing staff to discuss your proposal and surface potential issues before filing.

to discuss your proposal and surface potential issues before filing. Develop a detailed, risk-focused business plan that includes financial projections, a capital and liquidity analysis, and a description of the risk management systems and controls your institution will employ.

that includes financial projections, a capital and liquidity analysis, and a description of the risk management systems and controls your institution will employ. Ensure adequate capitalization tailored to the scope and complexity of your proposed operations, and plan for capital and liquidity to grow as your activities scale.

tailored to the scope and complexity of your proposed operations, and plan for capital and liquidity to grow as your activities scale. Assemble a qualified management team with demonstrated experience in banking, fiduciary services, and compliance, and begin background investigations early.

with demonstrated experience in banking, fiduciary services, and compliance, and begin background investigations early. Build out IT infrastructure and security programs well in advance, as the OCC will require a complete systems review and independent security assessment before granting final approval.

well in advance, as the OCC will require a complete systems review and independent security assessment before granting final approval. Establish BSA/AML and compliance frameworks from the outset to satisfy preopening examination requirements.

from the outset to satisfy preopening examination requirements. A well-prepared application remains the foundation for a successful charter process.

Reach out to us if you’re considering a National Trust Bank charter to dig deeper on the process, expectations, and timing.