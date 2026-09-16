Tokenised Risk Financing – Risk, Reimagined

Insurance isn’t exactly famous for being cutting-edge. In fact, it’s often joked that some policies are older than the buildings they insure. But tokenisation is giving the industry a digital makeover, proving that even one of the world’s oldest financial services can learn some very modern tricks.

Tokenised Financing – What is it?!

Tokenised financing is a way of raising and managing capital by representing ownership, debt, or other financial rights as digital tokens on a blockchain (a digital record-keeping system). These tokens can be bought, sold, or transferred more efficiently than many traditional financial assets.

Tokenised risk financing is the use of such blockchain-based digital tokens to represent and transfer insurance or financial risk to investors. Instead of relying solely on traditional insurers, reinsurers, or banks, organisations can package specific risks into digital tokens that investors purchase in exchange for a return, while agreeing to absorb losses if certain events occur.

For example, a P&C insurer exposed to hurricane risk could issue tokens linked to that risk. Investors who buy the tokens earn a return if no major hurricane occurs during the coverage period. If a qualifying hurricane does occur, some or all of the invested capital is used to pay insurance claims.

Tokenised Risk Financing in the (Re)insurance Industry

The adoption of tokenised risk financing is not yet mainstream in insurance, compared with industries like real estate or private equity. That said, it is increasingly viewed as a promising way to modernise capital raising and risk transfer, particularly in the reinsurance and insurance-linked securities markets. In insurance, tokenisation is primarily being explored in three areas:

Insurance-linked securities (ILS): ILS and tokenised risk financing are increasingly discussed together because both aim to broaden access to insurance risk as an investment class. While traditional ILS has existed for decades, tokenisation could change how these instruments are issued, traded, and managed. Catastrophe bonds and other risk-transfer instruments can be tokenised, allowing insurers to raise capital from a wider pool of investors while making these assets easier to trade.

Reinsurance: Smart contracts and tokenised risk exposures can simplify how insurers and reinsurers transfer and settle risk, reducing paperwork and speeding up claims settlements.

Premium financing and claims: Some insurers are experimenting with tokenised payment systems and digital assets to streamline premium collection and automate claims payments.

Why is it Popular – the Benefits

Tokenised risk financing is increasing in popularity in insurance circles because it has the potential to make capital markets more accessible, improve liquidity and reduce friction in transferring risk. While it is still an emerging approach rather than a mainstream replacement for traditional reinsurance, interest has grown among insurers, reinsurers, brokers, and investors for the following reasons:

Access to broader pool of capital: Traditionally, insurers transfer risk primarily through reinsurance. Tokenisation allows insurance risks to be divided into digital tokens that can potentially be purchased by a much wider range of institutional investors. This can also increase available capital during periods of high catastrophe losses.

Faster transactions and access to capital after major loss events. Digital tokens can be transferred and settled much more quickly than conventional securities, which often take days to settle.

Greater accessibility: Investors can buy fractions of high-value assets, lowering the minimum investment required, potentially broadening the base of institutional and, where regulations allow, retail investors

Improved liquidity: Insurance-linked investments, such as catastrophe bonds, are often relatively illiquid. Tokenised assets can potentially be traded more easily and more frequently than traditional private investments, making it easier for investors to buy or sell their holdings. as tokenised risk positions may be easier to trade than traditional insurance-linked securities.

Lower transaction and administrative costs: Blockchain technology can automate record-keeping, settlements, and compliance processes, reducing administrative and transaction costs.

Transparency and security: Blockchain provides an immutable record of ownership and transactions, improving audits and reducing the risk of errors or fraud.

Global reach: Tokenised assets can be offered to a broader pool of investors, subject to local regulations, making it easier for businesses to access capital internationally. Broader access to capital, by allowing a wider range of investors to participate in funding insurance risk.

Considerations and Risks

Insurance is among the most heavily regulated industries worldwide, and legal frameworks in many jurisdictions have not yet caught up to fully accommodate the unique characteristics of digital assets. Insurers must carefully navigate these evolving requirements to ensure that tokenised policies are afforded the same legal enforceability as their traditional counterparts.

Data integrity constitutes an additional risk. Given the fully automated nature of tokenised insurance, a smart contract will execute payouts based solely on the data it receives, regardless of whether that data is accurate. If a data source is compromised, the contract could process an illegitimate claim. This underscores the critical importance of relying on the highly secure infrastructure

The Cayman Islands is already a significant jurisdiction for catastrophe bonds and other insurance-linked securities. Tokenising those securities does not automatically create a new regulatory category and the regulator would generally look through the technology to the underlying economic activity. Where tokenised securities and blockchain technology are contemplated for use by a Cayman Islands licenced insurer issuing insurance or reinsurance contracts, the underlying insurance activity remains subject to the jurisdiction of CIMA’s insurance regulation.

If tokens represent participation in underwriting risk or insurance obligations, CIMA would likely examine whether the arrangement amounts to carrying on insurance or reinsurance business. The regulator would focus on who is assuming the risk, rather than the fact that blockchain technology is used.

As such, there are still barriers to widespread adoption, including regulatory uncertainty, the need for common industry standards, cybersecurity considerations, and integrating blockchain technology with existing insurance systems.

Takeaways

In essence, tokenised risk financing is an evolution of traditional insurance-linked securities (such as catastrophe bonds). Rather than changing the underlying concept of transferring risk to capital markets, it uses tokenisation to make that process more efficient, accessible and potentially more liquid.

The convergence of established financial institutions and blockchain technology is poised to fundamentally transform how global risk is assessed, underwritten, distributed, and administered. As regulatory frameworks mature and underlying technologies advance, tokenised insurance is expected to evolve from niche applications into an integral element of the broader financial system. The use of such digital assets has the capacity to unlock unprecedented flexibility in policy structuring and premium determination.

By turning risk into digital tokens, insurers can access capital faster, spread risk more efficiently, and let investors join the party.

So while insurance may never be the life and soul of the party, tokenisation is certainly making it a more interesting guest. By blending centuries-old risk management with modern blockchain technology, the industry is proving that even something as serious as insurance can learn a few new digital tricks!