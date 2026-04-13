Consumer Finance Monitor Podcast Draws Coverage From “Inside The CFPB”: A First For Our Platform

We are pleased to share a notable milestone for the Consumer Finance Monitor podcast: for the first time, a leading industry publication “Inside the CFPB” has written about one of our episodes.

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We are pleased to share a notable milestone for the Consumer Finance Monitor podcast: for the first time, a leading industry publication “Inside the CFPB” has written about one of our episodes.

In its April 6, 2026 issue, “Inside the CFPB,” a widely read subscription publication published by “Inside Mortgage Finance Publications” highlighted our recent podcast episode released on April 2, 2026 featuring discussion of emerging regulatory developments in the buy now, pay later (BNPL) space. The article references insights shared by Max Dubin, the Chief of Staff to the Acting Commissioner of the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS), who joined our podcast to discuss the state’s efforts to develop a regulatory framework tailored to BNPL products. Alan Kaplinsky, the founder and former chair and now Senior Counsel of the Consumer Financial Services Group at Ballard Spahr LLP, hosted the podcast show.

“Inside the CFPB” reported on comments made during the podcast by Mr. Dubin who emphasized that regulators are seeking to avoid forcing BNPL products into “outdated regulatory boxes,” instead aiming to craft a framework that reflects how these products function in today’s marketplace. The article also noted the scale and growth of the BNPL market, including estimates that nearly 40% of Americans have used such products and that originations exceeded $500 billion last year.

The “Inside the CFPB” coverage further summarized aspects of the NYDFS proposal discussed on our podcast, including:

Treating BNPL products as credit subject to regulatory oversight

Requiring underwriting based on consumers’ income and debt

Imposing limits on interest rates and fees

Enhancing disclosure and transparency obligations

While speakers on our podcast have frequently been quoted in other media outlets over the years, this marks the first time that a publication has specifically covered the podcast itself as a source of news and analysis. That distinction is meaningful.

From its inception on July 21, 2011 (on the very same day that the CFPB became operational), the Consumer Finance Monitor podcast has aimed not only to analyze developments in consumer financial services law, but also to serve as a platform for timely, substantive conversations with regulators, industry participants, and other thought leaders. The recognition by “Inside the CFPB” underscores that the podcast is increasingly being viewed as a source of original insight—one that can help shape broader industry dialogue.

We view this development as further validation of our commitment to delivering high-quality, forward-looking content to our listeners. We look forward to continuing to host conversations on our blog and podcast show that inform, challenge, and occasionally break news in the evolving world of consumer financial services.

If you have not yet listened to the episode highlighted by “Inside the CFPB”, we encourage you to do so.

We release a new episode of our podcast show every Thursday (with occasional other shows being released on other days of the week).

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