DCI Relocates Cayman Brac Office

Grand Cayman, 8 April 2026 - The Department of Commerce and Investment's office in Cayman Brac will relocate to the Avistar Building, Unit 3, West End (same location as General Registry Office) effective Friday, 10 April 2026.

The Ministry of Financial Services is part of the Cayman Islands Government. The Ministry engages with local and international stakeholders to address policy, regulatory, and legal matters that affect financial services in the Cayman Islands.

Grand Cayman, 8 April 2026 - The Department of Commerce and Investment's office in Cayman Brac will relocate to the Avistar Building, Unit 3, West End (same location as General Registry Office) effective Friday, 10 April 2026.

The office will open Mondays to Fridays from 8:30am to 5:00pm and the business licensing counter will open from 9:00am to 4:00pm.

The DCI's office currently located at the Creek Post Office, will close on Thursday, 9 April to facilitate the relocation.

Persons may contact the office at 345-948-2400 or email info@dci.gov.ky. Persons may also submit business licensing applications online at www.dci.gov.ky.

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