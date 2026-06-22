Premier Advances Cayman Islands Engagement With US Policymakers

Grand Cayman, 18 June 2026 - Premier and Minister for Financial Services and Commerce, the Hon. André Ebanks MP, successfully concluded official engagements in Washington, DC aimed at bolstering Cayman Islands relationships with key United States Government, congressional, regulatory and financial services stakeholders

The Ministry of Financial Services is part of the Cayman Islands Government. The Ministry engages with local and international stakeholders to address policy, regulatory, and legal matters that affect financial services in the Cayman Islands.

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Grand Cayman, 18 June 2026 - Premier and Minister for Financial Services and Commerce, the Hon. André Ebanks MP, successfully concluded official engagements in Washington, DC aimed at bolstering Cayman Islands relationships with key United States Government, congressional, regulatory and financial services stakeholders.

The Washington visit formed part of the Cayman Islands Government's ongoing efforts to promote greater understanding of Cayman's strong regulatory framework and unique role in supporting US investment and capital markets. The visit also underscored the importance of continued collaboration with one of Cayman's most significant economic partners on issues of shared interest in financial services, investment and regulatory cooperation.

"The relationship between the Cayman Islands and the United States has always been positive and well understood by both sides," Premier Ebanks said. "What we are focused on now is putting in place additional specific, formalised arrangements that help advance our economic partnership. These engagements are important because they help us address present-day challenges, strengthen cooperation on issues of mutual interest through face-to-face meetings, and maximise opportunities for growth and innovation that benefit both our countries."

"Growth in financial services creates jobs and other opportunities for people in both of our countries," the Premier said.

A highlight of last week's visit was the Premier's meeting with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Discussions focused on the Cayman Islands' role as a well-regulated international financial centre, the importance of continued dialogue on cross-border financial services issues, and areas of mutual interest including the risks and opportunities between private credit and reinsurance.

The Premier also met with Ken Kies, Assistant Secretary for Tax Policy at the US Department of the Treasury, for discussions on international tax policy, cross-border investment, and matters affecting global investment structures and financial services.

Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA) CEO Cindy Scotland and her team accompanied the Premier in Washington and participated in technical discussions with the Federal Insurance Office covering the Cayman Islands' supervisory framework, insurance and reinsurance matters, private credit and alternative assets.

Furthermore, the Washington itinerary included a meeting at the US Department of State, where the delegation discussed anti-money laundering, counter-terrorist financing and counter-proliferation financing matters, as well as the Cayman Islands' engagement with US reporting and international cooperation frameworks.

The Premier went on to meet with members of Congress, including Representatives Greg Steube, Pete Sessions, Claudia Tenney and Mike Haridopolos, whose committee assignments and policy interests intersect with financial services, tax, capital markets and cross-border investment issues relevant to the Cayman Islands.

In addition, the Premier and the Cayman delegation met with senior congressional staff, including representatives of the Senate Finance Committee, the Office of the Speaker of the House, and the Office of the Senate Majority Leader, to maintain open dialogue on tax policy, investment flows and other issues affecting the Cayman Islands' financial services industry.

The Cayman delegation also engaged with senior industry representatives from organisations including the American Investment Council, MFA, Citi and the Financial Services Forum, providing an opportunity to discuss the Cayman Islands' continued role in supporting US investment, capital formation and well-regulated financial services activity that contributes to economic growth in both countries.

During the Washington visit, the Premier was accompanied by Deputy Chief Officer Michele Bahadur and Senior Policy Advisor Razaak Busari in the Ministry of Financial Services and Commerce, Cabinet Office International Affairs Analyst Sean Whewell, CIMA CEO Cindy Scotland and other CIMA representatives.

The Washington engagement formed the first part of the Premier's US visit, which continued in Chicago with meetings focused on insurance, investment funds, professional services and broader opportunities for collaboration with the State of Illinois. Further details on the Chicago trip will be shared in a separate release.

Caption: US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent met with Premier and Minister for Financial Services and Commerce, the Hon. André Ebanks in Washington.

Caption: Assistant Secretary for Tax Policy at the US Department of the Treasury, Ken Kies discussed international tax policy with Premier and Minister for Financial Services and Commerce, the Hon. André Ebanks.

Caption: Representative Claudia Tenney was one of the members of Congress that met with Premier and Minister for Financial Services and Commerce, the Hon. André Ebanks.

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