Renewal Deadline For Liquor Licensees

Holders of liquor licences, including licensees with music and dancing licences in Grand Cayman, are reminded that the renewal deadline for these licences is 4:00p.m. on Monday, 24 August.

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Grand Cayman, 17 July 2026 – Holders of liquor licences, including licensees with music and dancing licences in Grand Cayman, are reminded that the renewal deadline for these licences is 4:00p.m. on Monday, 24 August.

Renewal applications must be submitted to the Department of Commerce and Investment (DCI) either online or at its first-floor counter in the Government Administration Building, which is open Monday to Friday, 9:00a.m. to 4:00p.m.

Applications received by the deadline will be considered for renewal during the annual liquor licensing session on 14 September. The new licence period begins 1 October 2026.

Licence holders are also advised that licences expiring on 30 September 2026 must be renewed at this annual session, if they are to operate for the new licence period.

Licensees are asked to contact the following departments directly to book required inspections:

Department of Environmental Health: For inspection bookings and queries contact 949- 6696 or dehcustomerservice@gov.ky

Cayman Islands Fire Service: Book inspections using the Online Planning System (OPS) at www.planning.ky/ops, and email queries to firesafetyinspections@gov.ky

Port Authority of the Cayman Islands: Inspection requests should be made at the Port Authority at 45A Seafarers Drive, George Town. For queries, call 949-2055/925-5772 or email cjackson@caymanport.com.

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