Recordkeeping In The Blockchain Era: SEC Proposes Overhaul To The Transfer Agent Rules

In Short

The Situation: On September 1, 2026, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") proposed a comprehensive modernization of the federal rules governing registered transfer agents under Release No. 34-106246 (the "Proposal"), the first substantive rewrite of these rules since their adoption in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

The Change: The Proposal adopts technology-neutral language that would expressly permit transfer agents to use distributed ledger technology ("DLT"), including blockchain technology, as part of the master securityholder file or as the entire file itself. The Proposal also introduces new Form TA-2 reporting requirements covering DLT usage and tokenized securities activity, and would impose expanded processing, recordkeeping, cybersecurity, and safeguarding obligations on transfer agents operating in blockchain-based environments.

Looking Ahead: The Proposal would require transfer agents to satisfy expanded recordkeeping, cybersecurity, and risk management obligations, while new Form TA-2 disclosures would give the SEC its first structured data set on tokenized securities activity across the industry.

Purpose and Overview

Despite fundamental shifts in how securities are held, transferred, and recorded, the SEC's transfer agent rules have remained essentially unchanged since their adoption at a time when most investors held securities as paper certificates. If adopted, the Proposal's changes would expand the scope of those rules to include those market participants who are "actively seeking to bring blockchain-native, or 'onchain' transfer agents into the U.S. market," such as firms with DLT-based recordkeeping, tokenized fund administration, and smart-contract-driven processes.

The Proposal's amendments to existing rules and new rules span requirements on registration, reporting, processing, recordkeeping, safeguarding, compliance, and restrictive legends. The Proposal arrives as tokenized securities projects and natively-listed on-chain securities move from pilot projects toward wider adoption in the market.

Technology-Neutral Definitions and Blockchain as a Master Securityholder File

The Proposal's amendments to Rules 17ad-1 and 17ad-9 would modernize the terminology used in the transfer agent rules to reflect technological advancements, including the use of contemporary electronic recordkeeping and communications technology. The definitions are deliberately drafted in technology-neutral terms that would permit the use of a blockchain as a master securityholder file.

Under this framework, a registered transfer agent may use blockchain as its official master securityholder file, or as one component of that file, provided that the transfer agent satisfies all federal recordkeeping, reporting, examination, and safeguarding requirements. The Proposal does not require a separate off-chain ownership database. However, a transfer agent may maintain personal identifying information in private off-chain systems while recording position data, including share counts, issue dates, and digital wallet addresses, on the blockchain.

While the Proposal does not expressly make a distinction between permissioned or exclusive networks and public, permissionless ones, it does require that transfer agents:

retain exclusive control over the master securityholder file at all times;

be able to access and produce on-chain records without third-party intervention;

be the sole recordkeeping transfer agent for a given issue;

include in position detail the full name and physical mailing address of each registered securityholder;

maintain controls against unauthorized change or destruction and a user-level audit trail;

be able to promptly produce legible, true, complete, and current copies;

post position detail to the file within the shorter of one business day or the permitted period;

retain records for six years, including position detail deleted from the file; and

deliver the required records to the issuer or its designee within 15 calendar days of ceasing to act as transfer agent for an issue.

Because of these requirements, it is unlikely that a transfer agent could maintain the entire master securityholder file on a network that it does not operate. As a practical matter, a transfer agent using a public chain under the currently proposed rules would need access sufficient to view, permit examination of, and promptly furnish copies of on-chain records on demand, while keeping securityholder identifying information off-chain so that the public ledger reflects only wallet-level position data. Nevertheless, the SEC has requested comment on "situations where records exist solely on a blockchain or distributed ledger that is not exclusively controlled by the transfer agent."

New Form TA-2 Reporting on Distributed Ledger Technology and Tokenized Securities

The proposed amendments to Form TA-2 would require transfer agents to disclose new information about their DLT usage and tokenized securities activity. The revised form would require transfer agents to report:

The number of securities issues for which the master securityholder file was maintained fully or partially using DLT;

The use and names of tokenization providers and DLT platforms; and

The number of serviced tokenized issues, broken out separately by tokenization model (issuer-sponsored versus third-party-sponsored) and security type.

This granular reporting would provide a clearer picture of how DLT is being deployed across the transfer agent industry.

Expanded Processing, Recordkeeping, and Safeguarding for Tokenized Securities

Transfer agents handling tokenized securities would also be subject to expanded obligations. Position-detail records would need to capture digital wallet addresses as securityholder identification for tokenized securities, and all records would need to be immediately producible to the SEC examiners in human-readable and reasonably usable electronic formats.

The proposed amendments to Rule 17ad-12 would reframe safeguarding as a comprehensive risk management requirement, obligating transfer agents to maintain written policies and procedures to protect securities and funds against material risks including cybersecurity and operational risks inherent to blockchain-based systems and smart contracts. The Proposal would also require a business continuity plan and a "for the benefit of" bank account for issuer, securityholder, and third-party funds, separate from the agent's operating accounts.

New Compliance and Restrictive Legend Requirements

The Proposal also introduces two new rules. Proposed Rule 17ad-30 would require written policies and procedures for federal securities laws compliance. Proposed Rule 17ad-31 would govern the placement and removal of restrictive legends and require transfer agents to refrain from facilitating unregistered transactions unless they have a reasonable basis to believe the transaction does not violate, or is not part of a chain of transactions that would violate, Section 5(a) of the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act"). These provisions target microcap fraud while taking a balanced approach based on the transfer agent's mandate.

Practical Implications

The technology-neutral approach means transfer agents and their issuer clients can adopt DLT-based recordkeeping without waiting for a blockchain-specific framework, but they must satisfy every existing obligation including examination access, safeguarding, and prompt posting of position detail. The expanded Form TA-2 disclosures will create a regulatory dataset on tokenized securities activity across the transfer agent industry, providing relevant information to market participants.

Existing anti-fraud and anti-manipulation provisions under the Securities Act and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 remain fully applicable no matter the technology used. Ultimately, the SEC's guiding principle is for a master securityholder file to be "securely maintained and updated as promptly as possible, regardless of the technology or platform utilized." Comments on the Proposal are due within 60 days of the publication of the Proposal in the Federal Register.