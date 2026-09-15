Kalish Mullen: "When It Comes To LBO Financing, Managers Must Leave Nothing To Chance"

Partner Kalish Mullen discusses the current LBO financing market landscape, highlighting how strong market liquidity is creating opportunities for quality borrowers to negotiate better terms. He provides strategic guidance on key considerations for management teams navigating financing agreements in an environment of elevated borrowing costs and economic uncertainty.

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Partner Kalish Mullen spoke with Le Nouvel Economiste about the LBO financing market and what management teams should consider when negotiating financing amid higher borrowing costs and economic uncertainty.

Kalish said strong market liquidity is giving quality borrowers greater scope to negotiate financing terms, but management teams should pay close attention to financial covenants and ensure they retain sufficient flexibility around EBITDA calculations.

He also emphasized the importance of management teams actively reviewing financing terms between signing and closing, including provisions affecting future acquisitions and certainty of funds.

“In times of high economic uncertainty, it is better not to leave anything to chance,” Kalish said.

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