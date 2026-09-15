Fintech Agrees To Acquire National Bank Partner For $590 Million

On September 8, a publicly traded fintech announced that it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the parent company of its longtime national bank partner for $590 million in cash. Upon closing, the national bank will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the fintech and will operate under a new name. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2027, subject to approvals from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Reserve Board and other customary closing conditions.

The acquisition would shift the fintech from a bank-partnership model toward direct ownership of a national bank. The companies have maintained a banking partnership for more than seven years, and the fintech stated that acquiring the bank provides a faster path to bank ownership than pursuing a de novo charter. Following closing, the fintech expects to consolidate its banking activities at the acquired bank, which would focus primarily on supporting the fintech’s consumer business.

The fintech also expects the transaction to eliminate certain sponsor-bank fees, lower funding costs, and support expansion of its lending products. It estimates more than $100 million in net synergies and expects the acquisition to be immediately accretive to earnings per share. The fintech stated that it intends to keep the bank’s assets below $10 billion for the foreseeable future. As a result of the transaction, the fintech would also become a bank holding company subject to the Bank Holding Company Act.

Putting It Into Practice: The deal is another sign that fintechs are looking beyond traditional bank-partnership models (previously discussed here). For fintechs with longstanding bank partners, acquisition may offer a faster path to bank ownership than starting the charter process from scratch. The transaction also shows the tradeoff that comes with that approach: greater control over banking operations, but direct prudential supervision, capital requirements, and other bank regulatory obligations.