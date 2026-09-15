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15 September 2026

Fintech Agrees To Acquire National Bank Partner For $590 Million

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A publicly traded fintech company has announced a $590 million acquisition of its longtime national bank partner, marking a strategic shift from the traditional bank-partnership model to direct ownership of a national bank charter. The transaction, expected to close in the first half of 2027 pending regulatory approvals, would make the fintech a bank holding company while consolidating its banking activities and eliminating certain sponsor-bank fees. This deal represents a faster alternative to pursuing a d
United States Finance and Banking
A.J. Dhaliwal and Mehul Madia
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On September 8, a publicly traded fintech announced that it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the parent company of its longtime national bank partner for $590 million in cash. Upon closing, the national bank will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the fintech and will operate under a new name. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2027, subject to approvals from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Reserve Board and other customary closing conditions.

The acquisition would shift the fintech from a bank-partnership model toward direct ownership of a national bank. The companies have maintained a banking partnership for more than seven years, and the fintech stated that acquiring the bank provides a faster path to bank ownership than pursuing a de novo charter. Following closing, the fintech expects to consolidate its banking activities at the acquired bank, which would focus primarily on supporting the fintech’s consumer business.

The fintech also expects the transaction to eliminate certain sponsor-bank fees, lower funding costs, and support expansion of its lending products. It estimates more than $100 million in net synergies and expects the acquisition to be immediately accretive to earnings per share. The fintech stated that it intends to keep the bank’s assets below $10 billion for the foreseeable future. As a result of the transaction, the fintech would also become a bank holding company subject to the Bank Holding Company Act.

Putting It Into Practice: The deal is another sign that fintechs are looking beyond traditional bank-partnership models (previously discussed here). For fintechs with longstanding bank partners, acquisition may offer a faster path to bank ownership than starting the charter process from scratch. The transaction also shows the tradeoff that comes with that approach: greater control over banking operations, but direct prudential supervision, capital requirements, and other bank regulatory obligations.

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Photo of A.J. Dhaliwal
A.J. Dhaliwal
Photo of Mehul Madia
Mehul Madia
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