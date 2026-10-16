Ohio Bank’s $728 Million Acquisition Expands Consumer Finance Footprint

On September 30, an Ohio-based bank holding company announced an agreement to acquire a Maryland-based bank holding company in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $728.1 million. Under the agreement, the target holding company will merge into the acquirer, and its national bank subsidiary will subsequently merge into the acquirer’s bank subsidiary. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2027, subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals.

The acquirer reported approximately $9.5 billion in total assets as of June 30, 2026, while the combined institution is expected to have approximately $14 billion in assets, $10 billion in loans, and $11 billion in deposits. Crossing the $10 billion asset threshold brings additional supervisory expectations, including direct CFPB supervision, making the transaction significant from both a growth and regulatory-planning perspective.

The transaction also expands the acquirer beyond its existing community banking platform. The target brings commercial banking operations in the Washington, D.C. and Baltimore markets, as well as nationwide digital consumer credit, government-guaranteed lending and servicing, and residential mortgage banking businesses. Fee-based revenue represented approximately 22% of the target’s total revenue in the second quarter of 2026. In that respect, the transaction reflects a broader M&A dynamic in which acquirers are adding specialized capabilities and fee-income businesses, not simply deposits and geographic reach.

Putting It Into Practice: For banks approaching significant asset thresholds, transaction planning should account for the supervisory consequences of increased scale alongside traditional integration considerations. Acquirers should also conduct targeted diligence of consumer-facing and specialty businesses to identify legacy compliance issues and ensure that compliance, risk-management, and governance frameworks are prepared for the combined institution before closing.

Tags: Banking, Transactions

Disclaimer: This alert is provided for information purposes only and does not constitute legal advice and is not intended to form an attorney client relationship. Please contact your Sheppard attorney contact for additional information.