Cayman Funds Newsletter Q2 2026

Welcome to the Q2 2026 funds newsletter. We hope you will find this newsletter of interest.

Stuarts is a leading offshore law firm in the Cayman Islands specialising in investment funds and offering fully integrated corporate and commercial advice from a team of experienced, award-winning attorneys. Whether it's navigating the complexities of Fintech, cryptoassets, real estate, investment funds, M&A's, regulatory, banking, company incorporation, dispute resolution, immigration, or any other business challenge, Stuarts have the expertise and experience to guide you toward success. At Stuarts, our team are known for world-class responsiveness, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness; working closely with clients from around the world to solve their most complex business challenges, transactions and obligations. Our proven track record in advising leading international law firms, investment managers, investment companies and high-net-worth individuals is a result of the deep understanding of our markets and our clients’ needs.

Cayman Fund Compliance for Managers

For Cayman Islands regulated mutual funds and private funds, annual compliance is increasingly about effective coordination rather than meeting a single filing deadline. This update examines the key regulatory milestones, including the 30 June audit and Fund Annual Return deadline, FATCA and CRS reporting, and the practical steps managers can take to streamline compliance, allocate responsibilities effectively and reduce regulatory and operational risk across fund structures.

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Cayman Islands Local PPOC Requirement

The Cayman Islands has introduced a requirement for every Cayman Financial Institution to appoint a Principal Point of Contact (PPOC) located in the Cayman Islands under amendments to the Tax Information Authority (International Tax Compliance) (Common Reporting Standard) Regulations. Although the requirement took effect on 1 January 2026, the Department for International Tax Cooperation has extended the deadline for existing Financial Institutions to submit PPOC details and their Financial Institution commencement date through the DITC Portal until 31 January 2027. Affected entities should review and update their registrations to ensure compliance with the amended Regulations and wider CRS 2.0 requirements.

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Guidance Note

Cayman Islands AEOI Framework: FATCA, CRS and CARF

The Cayman Islands automatic exchange of information framework now comprises three distinct regimes: FATCA, the OECD Common Reporting Standard, including CRS 2.0 amendments, and the OECD Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF), which has been implemented into Cayman Islands law. Together, these regimes impose registration, due diligence, governance and annual reporting obligations on Cayman Financial Institutions and certain crypto-asset service providers. Funds, managers and other in-scope entities should assess the impact of the expanded framework and ensure compliance processes remain aligned with evolving international tax transparency requirements.

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Sanctions Compliance and Russian Gold

Recent international sanctions guidance on Russian-origin gold reinforces the importance of effective sanctions controls for Cayman Islands investment funds, managers, directors and service providers. Funds involved in commodity-related or complex cross-border transactions should adopt a risk-based approach to sanctions compliance, including screening counterparties and beneficial owners, enhanced due diligence where appropriate, and careful review of transaction documentation. The key takeaway is the need to maintain policies and controls that support compliance with applicable sanctions obligations as trading patterns and transaction structures evolve.

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Cayman Islands Publishes Tokenised Funds Amendments

Legislative amendments to the Mutual Funds Act, Private Funds Act and Virtual Asset (Service Providers) Act establish a clarified framework for tokenised fund interests, confirming their regulatory treatment and delineating when VASP registration or licensing is required. The changes align treatment across open and closed-ended funds and reduce classification uncertainty. Fund operators should reassess existing structures, disclosures and governance to ensure compliance and determine whether any activities fall within the amended VASP regime.

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2026 Regulatory Filing Deadlines

Please be aware of the 2026 regulatory filing deadlines and the 2026 FATCA and CRS Reporting Deadlines for Cayman-domiciled entities – including funds, registered companies, and financial institutions – under the CRS, FATCA, and Economic Substance regimes with the Cayman Islands’ Department for International Tax Cooperation (DITC).

The deadline for Economic Substance Return filings (for entities with a financial year end of 31 December) and CIMA de-registrations is 31 December 2026.

The beneficial ownership regime took effect on 1 January 2025, requiring immediate compliance to avoid penalties. Director registration renewals or cancellations must be completed via CIMA’s online portal using existing credentials. Additionally, the CRS list of Reportable Jurisdictions has been updated. Regularly reviewing the DITC Updates Bulletin is advised.

The Tax Information Authority (International Tax Compliance) (Common Reporting Standard) (Amendment) Regulations, 2025 has been published. See our legal update on how CRS 2.0 may affect your organisation.

For support, contact your usual Stuarts Humphries attorney or Jon McLean, Head of Banking & Regulatory.

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Latest Investments and Securities Figures

Most regulated sectors in the Cayman Islands remained stable in Q1 2026, with continued growth in the funds industry. Private Funds increased to a record 17,910, up approximately 3.1% year on year and 1.1% from Q4 2025, reinforcing the jurisdiction's sustained appeal for private capital structures. Mutual Funds also recorded a modest increase to 13,008, reversing the slight decline seen at the end of 2025 and remaining broadly stable overall. While some sponsors continue to assess structuring considerations, including economic substance requirements, the latest figures reflect a resilient and well-established Cayman funds market supported by continued investor confidence.

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Stay Compliant with our AML & Compliance Training

Stuarts offers CIMA-compliant AML and compliance training for financial services professionals in the Cayman Islands. This annual training covers anti-money laundering (AML), counter-terrorism financing (CTF), proliferation financing (PF) and sanctions, as required by CIMA for directors, AML officers, senior management and relevant staff. Sessions are led by Reuben Foster, former CIMA Chief Analyst and now Head of Group Compliance at Stuarts. To book your training, contact Jon McLean or Reuben Foster today.

Stuarts Humphries Recognised in Chambers Global 2026

Stuarts Humphries has been recognised in the Chambers Global Guide 2026, with rankings in Corporate and Finance and Investment Funds, and individual recognition for Chris Humphries. The Investment Funds practice maintains their ranking, reflecting sustained advisory work on Cayman funds under the Mutual Funds Act and Private Funds Act. Chambers notes that the firm “stands out for its deep experience in Cayman Islands funds matters”, underscoring the value of experienced counsel in navigating regulatory and transactional complexities.

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Funds Publications

Our Podcasts on Mutual Funds & Private Funds

Stuarts released podcasts on the Registration of Private Funds and Mutual Funds in the Cayman Islands. The podcasts include a brief summary on; the types of private funds (including non-fund arrangements) and mutual funds in the Cayman Islands and their registration requirements.

Podcast - Mutual Fund Registration in the Cayman Islands

Podcast - Private Fund Registration in the Cayman Islands (Part 1)

Podcast - Private Fund Registration in the Cayman Islands (Part 2)

Our Videos on Investment Funds

View our recently released videos on the registration of private funds, mutual funds and crypto funds in the Cayman Islands. The videos include a brief summary on the types of funds (including non-fund arrangements) and their registration requirements.

Video - Private Funds in the Cayman Islands

Video - Mutual Funds in the Cayman Islands

Video - Crypto Funds in the Cayman Islands

Video & Podcast Hub

Upcoming Trips

Fall : Chris Humphries will be in Miami.

: Chris Humphries will be in Miami. Fall: Megan Wright will be in New York.

Reach out if you would like to connect with the team during their upcoming trips.

Recent Events

10 April, 8 May and 5 June (virtual) : We’re proud to support the work of the Central Caribbean Marine Institute and were delighted to attend their series “Reefs Go Live”.

: We’re proud to support the work of the Central Caribbean Marine Institute and were delighted to attend their series “Reefs Go Live”. 18 April : We participated in the Cayman Islands Chamber of Commerce Earth Day Cleanup.

: We participated in the Cayman Islands Chamber of Commerce Earth Day Cleanup. 19-22 April : GAIM Ops Cayman, a leading alternative investment operations conference, brought together global managers, investors and service providers to discuss compliance, governance and operational developments in the funds industry.

: GAIM Ops Cayman, a leading alternative investment operations conference, brought together global managers, investors and service providers to discuss compliance, governance and operational developments in the funds industry. 7 May : CIMA AML Supervisory Forum.

: CIMA AML Supervisory Forum. 8 May : Cayman Islands Crisis Centre’s Power of the Purse fundraiser event.

: Cayman Islands Crisis Centre’s Power of the Purse fundraiser event. 12 May : 100 Women in Finance Sunset Pilates event in the Cayman Islands.

: 100 Women in Finance Sunset Pilates event in the Cayman Islands. 22 May : PizzaDAO's 6th Annual Global Pizza Party, hosted in the Cayman Islands, was a success and the team was delighted to attend.

: PizzaDAO's 6th Annual Global Pizza Party, hosted in the Cayman Islands, was a success and the team was delighted to attend. 29 May : AON Cayman’s Crypto Casino Night in aid of the Cayman Food Bank.

: AON Cayman’s Crypto Casino Night in aid of the Cayman Food Bank. 1-5 June : Chris Humphries and Megan Wright were in New York. Reach out if you would like to connect with the team on their next trip.

: Chris Humphries and Megan Wright were in New York. Reach out if you would like to connect with the team on their next trip. 2 June : The team attended Cayman in the City, hosted by Moore in the Cayman Islands and Cayman Finance in New York.

: The team attended Cayman in the City, hosted by Moore in the Cayman Islands and Cayman Finance in New York. 2 June : We attended Kirkland & Ellis’ Foreign Counsel Reception in New York.

: We attended Kirkland & Ellis’ Foreign Counsel Reception in New York. 3 June : Megan Wright attended the Women in Digital Assets Forum 2026, hosted at Grant Thornton in New York.

: Megan Wright attended the Women in Digital Assets Forum 2026, hosted at Grant Thornton in New York. 3 June : Megan Wright attended the 100 Women in Finance “Emerging Managers: Launching and Scaling Funds in 2026” event in New York.

: Megan Wright attended the 100 Women in Finance “Emerging Managers: Launching and Scaling Funds in 2026” event in New York. 10 June: We were happy to participate in the recent Tiffany Circle Caribbean chapter event, hosted by the Cayman Islands Red Cross.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.