SFDR Impact Series 2026: The ‘SFDR KID’ – How Less Can Be More

The SFDR 2.0 proposals represent a fundamental reset of the regime and will significantly reduce sustainability disclosures and associated compliance costs for managers.

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The SFDR 2.0 proposals represent a fundamental reset of the regime and will significantly reduce sustainability disclosures and associated compliance costs for managers. In this edition of our SFDR Impact Series, we examine the proposal to standardise and limit sustainability disclosures to two pages and discuss why this SFDR KID should be welcomed by industry and regulators alike.

The European Commission has framed its proposals to overhaul the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation squarely within its growth and competitiveness agenda, consistent with the need for a more competitive and business friendly Europe set out in the Draghi Report.

The revised rules for SFDR 2.0 are designed to reduce compliance costs for managers and ultimately to facilitate increased participation of retail investors in EU capital markets in line with the objectives of the Savings and Investments Union (“SIU”). Published late last year, these proposals represent a fundamental reset of SFDR as to how fund managers communicate the sustainability credentials of their funds to investors. Arguably the centrepiece of these disclosure reforms is the substantial reduction in the volume of fund disclosure. Gone are the SFDR annex templates to be replaced by a concise two page summary – enter the SFDR KID.

We believe the proposal for an SFDR KID should be roundly welcomed by regulators, investors and industry stakeholders. In this edition of our SFDR Impact Series, we consider the SFDR KID in the context of its UCITS equivalent and argue that there is more than enough evidence to suggest that it can be a success.

Back to the Future

The UCITS key investor information document (“KID”) first emerged in 2011, as part of the UCITS IV Directive. The UCITS KID was designed to address the failings of its own predecessor, the “simplified prospectus” – which itself had been intended to be a short, standardised document which could be easily understood by retail investors and facilitate comparability between UCITS funds. However, the simplified prospectus failed to achieve these goals, prompting its demise.

So why did the UCITS KID succeed where the simplified prospectus had failed? Crucially, the introduction of the UCITS KID was accompanied by detailed guidelines published by ESMA, explaining how to approach and complete its various sections. These guidelines prescribed not only the nature of the information that needed to be included, but also set out the style and format in how that information was to be presented. Most notably the guidelines required that the UCITS KID be written in plain language – investment management speak or jargon was to be avoided.

The UCITS KID worked because these guidelines gave asset managers certainty on what needed to be included and how it should be disclosed. These guidelines equally provided EU regulators with the comfort that the content included in each UCITS KID was subject to appropriate regulatory guardrails.

Most importantly, this uniformed approach to content, coupled with its presentation in plain language provided investors with a more understandable document which also allowed them to make effective comparison between fund product options. 15 years on, the UCITS KID has been clearly a success, and it should be used as an effective case study for how an SFDR equivalent could be developed and implemented.

SFDR KID – There is Precedent

Under the current SFDR regime, the sustainability-related disclosures in the Article 8 and Article 9 annexes have become too long and too technical and, in most cases, run to over 10 pages. No one Article 8 Annex looks and feels the same as the next. As a result, investor comprehension and product comparability has been significantly impaired.

An SFDR KID can solve this problem. Standardising and limiting sustainability-related disclosures to two pages, which are written in plain jargon-free language would achieve enhanced clarity and comparability for investors.

The European Parliament has similarly expressed the view that the proposal to reduce disclosure “be suitable for retail investors” – reiterating its focus on achieving clarity for investors and supporting financial literacy. Writing in plain language is not about dumbing down content but rather presenting complex information in a clear way, with familiar everyday language.

Having sustainability-related disclosures presented in a clear and understandable way will attract new retail capital to these products – all as envisaged and targeted by the SIU.

Like the UCITS KID before it, for the SFDR KID to be successful, it must be accompanied by detailed and outcome-focused guidelines, setting the expectation level and disclosure standard for asset managers and EU regulators.

The staggered implementation of SFDR, coupled with the absence of supporting guidance, hampered its smooth implementation and led to a diversity in sustainability-related disclosures, in terms of both quality and content. There is the benefit of time with SFDR 2.0. ESMA and the EU Commission should recognise the learnings from the original implementation of SFDR and proactively engage with national regulators and industry participants, to develop a set of supporting guidelines in tandem with it finalising the text of the SFDR 2.0 regulation.

Self-Certification Model

Another successful aspect of the UCITS KID implementation was that the accompanying guidelines facilitated EU regulators to adopt self-certification filing processes, whereby UCITS management companies self-certified to the regulator that the content contained in the UCITS KID complied with the applicable ESMA guidelines.

UCITS management companies had the confidence to make these self-certifications as they had the certainty on what they needed to disclose (and how to disclose it), from the ESMA guidelines. In turn it gave EU regulators the assurance that the UCITS KID met the regulatory disclosure standard.

There is no reason why this process can’t be replicated for the SFDR KID. EU regulators have previously accepted such an approach, it would not be a new bridge to be crossed in an SFDR context.

Moving to a self-certification model would also be consistent with the EU Commission’s stated objective of promoting competitiveness and reducing compliance costs. A self-certification model would remove regulatory pre-approval which would lead to reduced establishment costs for SFDR product launches, whilst at the same time alleviating the strain on regulatory resources. This should be welcomed by all industry stakeholders, investors, asset managers and regulators.

The Same Sustainability Story

Under the current SFDR framework, asset managers must make separate sustainability-related disclosure under three pillars – in the fund’s offering documents, on its website disclosure and in the fund’s periodic reports. The requirements for disclosing under each pillar differed, which created operational burdens for asset managers and resulted in additional compliance costs being incurred.

The SFDR 2.0 proposal addresses this issue, by removing the requirement for a separate format of website disclosure and instead requiring managers simply to publish the SFDR KID online. The result will be a single, consistent disclosure.

This will have immediate cost benefits and compliance burden benefits for asset managers, while at the same time investors will be given one clear sustainability message. Again, this proposal should be roundly welcomed, as enhancing both manager competitiveness and investor transparency.

Reset

SFDR 2.0 is, in essence, a reset for sustainability disclosure in Europe. It acknowledges the failings of the original framework and offers a simpler architecture in their place. We believe less can be more with a new SFDR KID, if it is supported by detailed and outcome-focused ESMA guidelines. The SFDR KID presents an opportunity to benefit managers, regulators and investors alike – let’s embrace it.

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