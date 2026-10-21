Cayman Funds Newsletter Q3 2026

Welcome to the Q3 2026 funds newsletter. This edition covers the topics below. We hope you will find this newsletter of interest.

Guide: Cayman Fund, Investment Manager and Fintech Establishment

Structuring Cayman Digital Asset Funds

Effective Governance for Cayman Funds

CIMA Publishes New AML Compliance Rules

2027 CRS, FATCA and CARF Deadlines

Planning Now for a 2026 Year-End Voluntary Liquidation

Cayman CRS PPoC: Local Contact Requirements

Beyond the Registered Office in Cayman

CIMA Publishes New Auditor Approval Policy

AI Risk Disclosures for Cayman Entities

Registration and Ongoing Obligations of SIBA Registered Persons

2026 Regulatory Filing Deadlines

Latest Investments and Securities Figures

AML & Compliance Training

Legal 500 Alternative Investment Funds Guide 2026: Cayman Islands

Funds Publications, Podcasts and Videos

Events

Guide: Cayman Fund, Investment Manager and Fintech Establishment

The Cayman Islands framework for establishing investment funds, investment managers and fintech businesses requires careful consideration of the Mutual Funds Act, Private Funds Act, Securities Investment Business Act and, where applicable, the Virtual Asset (Service Providers) Act. Fund sponsors and managers must assess CIMA registration or licensing requirements, appropriate legal structures and ongoing regulatory obligations, including economic substance and compliance requirements. Digital asset and tokenised fund structures may also require analysis of the evolving virtual asset regime to determine the appropriate regulatory treatment.

Structuring Cayman Digital Asset Funds

Cayman open-ended funds investing in digital assets must address liquidity, valuation and operational risks alongside their obligations under the Mutual Funds Act and applicable CIMA requirements. The Mutual Funds (Amendment) Act, 2026 introduces specific requirements for tokenised mutual funds, including record-keeping, transfer controls and disclosure of digital equity token risks. Fund sponsors should ensure redemption gates, lock-ups, side-pocket provisions, valuation procedures, governance and cybersecurity controls are appropriately calibrated and documented for the fund’s strategy, investor base and service-provider arrangements.

Effective Governance for Cayman Funds

Cayman investment funds are subject to enhanced governance expectations under CIMA’s Rule and Statement of Guidance on Corporate Governance and Rule and Statement of Guidance on Internal Controls. Governing bodies should maintain appropriate oversight of investment management, valuation, conflicts, service providers, cybersecurity and regulatory compliance, supported by documented policies and effective challenge. Fund directors should ensure governance arrangements remain proportionate to the fund’s size, complexity and risk profile, with clear records demonstrating that material decisions and delegated functions are subject to appropriate oversight.

CIMA Publishes New AML Compliance Rules

CIMA’s new Compliance Programme Rule and Sanctions Rule take effect on 18 September 2026, supplementing the Cayman Islands AML, CFT and CPF framework, including the Anti-Money Laundering Regulations. Regulated funds and managers within scope should review their compliance programmes, risk assessments, AMLCO arrangements, sanctions screening, record keeping and outsourced functions. Governing bodies retain responsibility for effective oversight, including where compliance functions are delegated, and should ensure that required policies, systems and controls are updated before the Rules take effect.

2027 CRS, FATCA and CARF Deadlines

Cayman Financial Institutions and Reporting Crypto-Asset Service Providers should prepare for the 2027 CRS, FATCA and CARF compliance cycle. The amended CRS and CARF regimes took effect on 1 January 2026, with first reporting for the 2026 calendar year due in 2027. Key deadlines include 31 January for certain Cayman-based Principal Point of Contact requirements and CARF registration, 30 June for CRS and CARF reporting and the mandatory CRS Compliance Form, and 31 July for FATCA reporting. Funds and managers should update due diligence, reporting systems and service-provider arrangements accordingly.

Planning Now for a 2026 Year-End Voluntary Liquidation

Funds contemplating a 2026 year-end wind-down should begin planning early, as the timing of a voluntary liquidation can affect annual fees, regulatory compliance and final audit requirements. Under the Companies Act (As Revised), dissolution follows a prescribed statutory process, while CIMA-registered funds must separately complete deregistration under the Mutual Funds Act (As Revised) or Private Funds Act (As Revised), including the 21-day cessation notification and applicable final audit requirements. Careful sequencing is required to avoid additional Registrar or CIMA fees and unintended stub-period audits.

Cayman CRS PPoC: Local Contact Requirements

Cayman Financial Institutions subject to the Common Reporting Standard must ensure their principal point of contact is a “person in the Islands” under the amended CRS framework and DITC guidance. For individuals, this requires a physical Cayman address; legal persons must be incorporated, registered or established in Cayman and maintain a physical address there. Existing Financial Institutions that have not notified a qualifying local PPoC have until 31 January 2027 to update the DITC Portal, with non-compliance potentially resulting in administrative penalties.

Beyond the Registered Office in Cayman

Cayman investment funds and managers should treat corporate administration as part of their wider governance and regulatory framework, rather than relying solely on registered office functions. Changes to a fund’s investment strategy, constitutional documents, ownership or control may trigger statutory register updates, beneficial ownership analysis, tax information reporting and CIMA notifications or approvals. Where the Beneficial Ownership Transparency Act applies, records must be kept current. Managers should also maintain clear board records, regulatory filings and evidence of appropriate oversight and internal controls.

CIMA Publishes New Auditor Approval Policy

CIMA’s new Regulatory Policy on the Approval of an Auditor for a Regulated Entity takes effect on 1 January 2027 and establishes criteria for approving auditors of Cayman regulated entities, including regulated investment funds. The policy addresses auditor independence, competence, capacity, quality management and Cayman presence requirements. Funds and managers within scope should consider the policy’s application to existing and proposed audit arrangements, including its transitional provisions. Regulated entities required to appoint an auditor under the policy must comply from the first accounting period beginning after it takes effect.

AI Risk Disclosures for Cayman Entities

Cayman investment funds using artificial intelligence in investment processes, risk management, investor reporting or compliance should assess whether their offering documents and risk disclosures adequately address associated legal and operational risks. CIMA’s corporate governance and internal controls framework requires appropriate oversight of technology, outsourcing and material risks, while Cayman data protection and cybersecurity requirements may also apply. Fund boards and managers should consider algorithmic decision-making, data quality, third-party providers and cybersecurity when reviewing governance arrangements, disclosures and ongoing risk management.

Guidance Note

Registration and Ongoing Obligations of SIBA Registered Persons

Persons carrying on securities investment business within the scope of the Securities Investment Business Act (As Revised) may, depending on their activities and circumstances, be required to register with CIMA as Registered Persons and maintain that registration annually. Registered Persons are subject to ongoing obligations concerning governance, AML, cybersecurity, data protection, outsourcing and regulatory reporting, including notification of material changes to CIMA within 21 days. Registered Persons conducting discretionary fund management must also satisfy applicable economic substance requirements and remain subject to CIMA’s regulatory and enforcement powers.

2026 Regulatory Filing Deadlines

Please be aware of the 2026 regulatory filing deadlines, the 2026 FATCA and CRS Reporting Deadlines and the 2027 CRS, FATCA and CARF Deadlines

for Cayman-domiciled entities – including funds, registered companies, and financial institutions – under the CRS, FATCA, and Economic Substance regimes with the Cayman Islands’ Department for International Tax Cooperation (DITC).

The deadline for Economic Substance Return filings (for entities with a financial year end of 31 December) and CIMA de-registrations is 31 December 2026.

The beneficial ownership regime took effect on 1 January 2025, requiring immediate compliance to avoid penalties. Director registration renewals or cancellations must be completed via CIMA’s online portal using existing credentials and should be reviewed ahead of the 31 December 2026 year end. Additionally, the CRS list of Reportable Jurisdictions has been updated. Regularly reviewing the DITC Updates Bulletin is advised.

The Tax Information Authority (International Tax Compliance) (Common Reporting Standard) (Amendment) Regulations, 2025 has been published. See our legal update on how CRS 2.0 may affect your organisation.

For support, contact your usual Stuarts Humphries attorney or Jon McLean, Head of Banking & Regulatory.

Latest Investments and Securities Figures

Most regulated sectors in the Cayman Islands remained stable in Q2 2026, with continued growth in the funds industry. Private Funds increased to a record 18,132, up approximately 3.0% year on year and 1.2% from Q1 2026, reinforcing the jurisdiction's sustained appeal for private capital structures. Mutual Funds also recorded a modest increase to 13,013, up from 13,008 in Q1 2026 and remaining broadly stable overall. While some sponsors continue to assess structuring considerations, including economic substance requirements, the latest figures reflect a resilient and well-established Cayman funds market supported by continued investor confidence.

Stay Compliant with our AML & Compliance Training

Stuarts offers CIMA-compliant AML and compliance training for financial services professionals in the Cayman Islands. This annual training covers anti-money laundering (AML), counter-terrorism financing (CTF), proliferation financing (PF) and sanctions, as required by CIMA for directors, AML officers, senior management and relevant staff. Sessions are led by Reuben Foster, former CIMA Chief Analyst and now Head of Group Compliance at Stuarts. To book your training, contact Jon McLean or Reuben Foster today.

Hot Topic

Legal 500 Alternative Investment Funds Guide 2026: Cayman Islands

Cayman’s regulatory framework accommodates traditional, digital asset and tokenised funds under the Mutual Funds Act and Private Funds Act. Tokenised funds remain principally regulated under the applicable fund regime, while amendments to the Virtual Asset (Service Providers) Act clarify that issuing digital equity tokens by a tokenised mutual fund or digital investment tokens by a tokenised private fund does not constitute virtual asset issuance under that Act. This provides greater regulatory certainty for managers using distributed ledger technology to issue and transfer fund interests.

Funds Publications

Our Podcasts on Mutual Funds & Private Funds

Stuarts released podcasts on the Registration of Private Funds and Mutual Funds in the Cayman Islands. The podcasts include a brief summary on; the types of private funds (including non-fund arrangements) and mutual funds in the Cayman Islands and their registration requirements.

Podcast - Mutual Fund Registration in the Cayman Islands

Podcast - Private Fund Registration in the Cayman Islands (Part 1)

Podcast - Private Fund Registration in the Cayman Islands (Part 2)

Our Videos on Investment Funds

View our recently released videos on the registration of private funds, mutual funds and crypto funds in the Cayman Islands. The videos include a brief summary on the types of funds (including non-fund arrangements) and their registration requirements.

Video - Private Funds in the Cayman Islands

Video - Mutual Funds in the Cayman Islands

Video - Crypto Funds in the Cayman Islands

Upcoming Events

Please reach out if you would like to connect with the team during their upcoming trips.

Recent Events

24 September: Our team was pleased to attend BDO Cayman Islands’ asset management event at Camana Bay, bringing together members of Cayman’s funds community.

Originally published 30 September 2026