Renewal Deadline For Tobacco Licensees

The Department of Commerce and Investment (DCI) is reminding tobacco licensees that the deadline to submit renewal applications for Certificates of Registration is 1 November 2026.

The Ministry of Financial Services is part of the Cayman Islands Government. The Ministry engages with local and international stakeholders to address policy, regulatory, and legal matters that affect financial services in the Cayman Islands.

Grand Cayman, 15 October 2026 – The Department of Commerce and Investment (DCI) is reminding tobacco licensees that the deadline to submit renewal applications for Certificates of Registration is 1 November 2026.

The annual registration renewal fees are below:

CI$500 for retailers

CI$750 for cigar bar operators

CI$5,000 for wholesale distributors or importers.

Applicants are reminded that a valid Trade and Business Licence is required for the renewal of a Tobacco Certificate of Registration. Applicants should also provide written notification of any changes since their last registration including changes to contact information, business location, ownership, or the tobacco products being traded.

Applications for Grand Cayman may be submitted to DCI's Business Licensing Counter on the 1st floor of the Government Administration Building at 133 Elgin Avenue, George Town. Office hours are Monday to Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Sister Islands applicants should complete the tobacco renewal application form on the DCI website and submit the completed form to info@dci.gov.ky. Payment may be made by electronic funds transfer (EFT) in accordance with DCI's payment instructions.

DCI reminds tobacco dealers that applications submitted after the 1 November 2026 deadline will attract the applicable late fees:

submission after 1 November and up to 31 December 2026 - late fee of 50% of the registration fee.

submissions after 31 December 2026 and up to 31 January 2027 - late fee of 100% of the registration fee.

submissions after 31 January and up to 30 June 2027 - late fee of 200% of the registration fee.

Where a registered tobacco dealer fails to submit a renewal application by 31 December 2026, the registration will be suspended, and the dealer must cease selling tobacco products until the Certificate of Registration is renewed.

Where a tobacco licensee fails to apply for renewal by 30 June 2027, the Certificate of Registration will be revoked. Any dealer wishing to resume selling tobacco products thereafter will be required to submit a new application for a Certificate of Registration and pay the applicable fees.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.