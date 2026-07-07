Investments And Security Figures Q1 2026

Most regulated sectors in the Cayman Islands remained stable in Q1 2026, with continued growth in the funds industry. Private Funds increased to a record 17,910, up approximately 3.1% year on year and 1.1% from Q4 2025, reinforcing the jurisdiction's sustained appeal for private capital structures. Mutual Funds also recorded a modest increase to 13,008, reversing the slight decline seen at the end of 2025 and remaining broadly stable overall. While some sponsors continue to assess structuring considerations, including economic substance requirements, the latest figures reflect a resilient and well-established Cayman funds market supported by continued investor confidence.
|
Q1 2025
(31 March)
|
Q2 2025
(30 June)
|
Q3 2025
(30 September)
|
Q4 2025
(31 December)
|
Q1 2026
(31 March)
|Mutual Funds
|12,919
|13,090
|13,119
|12,876
|13,008
|Registered
|8,854
|9,003
|9,024
|8,840
|8,959
|Master
|3,155
|3,180
|3,196
|3,164
|3,184
|Administered
|254
|253
|250
|247
|248
|Licensed
|44
|44
|43
|42
|40
|Limited Investor Funds
|612
|610
|606
|583
|577
|Private Funds
|17,376
|17,609
|17,741
|17,722
|17,910
|Total Fund Administrators
|69
|69
|68
|67
|67
|Securities and Investment
|43
|45
|44
|44
|45
|Registered Persons Under SIBA
|1,401
|1,401
|1,404
|1,347
|1,337
Live statistics can be viewed on the CIMA website here: Investment Statistics and Securities Statistics
Originally published 29 June 2026.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]