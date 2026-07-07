ARTICLE
7 July 2026

Investments And Security Figures Q1 2026

SH
Stuarts Law

Contributor

Stuarts Law logo
Stuarts is a leading offshore law firm in the Cayman Islands specialising in investment funds and offering fully integrated corporate and commercial advice from a team of experienced, award-winning attorneys. Whether it's navigating the complexities of Fintech, cryptoassets, real estate, investment funds, M&A's, regulatory, banking, company incorporation, dispute resolution, immigration, or any other business challenge, Stuarts have the expertise and experience to guide you toward success. At Stuarts, our team are known for world-class responsiveness, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness; working closely with clients from around the world to solve their most complex business challenges, transactions and obligations. Our proven track record in advising leading international law firms, investment managers, investment companies and high-net-worth individuals is a result of the deep understanding of our markets and our clients’ needs.
Explore Firm Details
The Cayman Islands funds industry demonstrated resilience in Q1 2026, with Private Funds reaching a record 17,910 registrations and Mutual Funds recovering to 13,008 after a year-end decline. This quarterly analysis examines the sustained growth trajectory and structural stability across regulated investment sectors in one of the world's leading offshore financial centers.
Cayman Islands Finance and Banking
Chris A Humphries,Jonathan McLean, and Megan Wright
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Most regulated sectors in the Cayman Islands remained stable in Q1 2026, with continued growth in the funds industry. Private Funds increased to a record 17,910, up approximately 3.1% year on year and 1.1% from Q4 2025, reinforcing the jurisdiction's sustained appeal for private capital structures. Mutual Funds also recorded a modest increase to 13,008, reversing the slight decline seen at the end of 2025 and remaining broadly stable overall. While some sponsors continue to assess structuring considerations, including economic substance requirements, the latest figures reflect a resilient and well-established Cayman funds market supported by continued investor confidence.

Q1 2025

(31 March)

Q2 2025

(30 June)

Q3 2025

(30 September)

Q4 2025

(31 December)

Q1 2026

(31 March)
Mutual Funds 12,919 13,090 13,119 12,876 13,008
Registered 8,854 9,003 9,024 8,840 8,959
Master 3,155 3,180 3,196 3,164 3,184
Administered 254 253 250 247 248
Licensed 44 44 43 42 40
Limited Investor Funds 612 610 606 583 577
Private Funds 17,376 17,609 17,741 17,722 17,910
Total Fund Administrators 69 69 68 67 67
Securities and Investment 43 45 44 44 45
Registered Persons Under SIBA 1,401 1,401 1,404 1,347 1,337

Live statistics can be viewed on the CIMA website here: Investment Statistics and Securities Statistics

Originally published 29 June 2026.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Chris A Humphries
Chris A Humphries
Photo of Jonathan McLean
Jonathan McLean
Photo of Megan Wright
Megan Wright
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More