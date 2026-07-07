Investments And Security Figures Q1 2026

Most regulated sectors in the Cayman Islands remained stable in Q1 2026, with continued growth in the funds industry. Private Funds increased to a record 17,910, up approximately 3.1% year on year and 1.1% from Q4 2025, reinforcing the jurisdiction's sustained appeal for private capital structures. Mutual Funds also recorded a modest increase to 13,008, reversing the slight decline seen at the end of 2025 and remaining broadly stable overall. While some sponsors continue to assess structuring considerations, including economic substance requirements, the latest figures reflect a resilient and well-established Cayman funds market supported by continued investor confidence.

Q1 2025 (31 March) Q2 2025 (30 June) Q3 2025 (30 September) Q4 2025 (31 December) Q1 2026 (31 March) Mutual Funds 12,919 13,090 13,119 12,876 13,008 Registered 8,854 9,003 9,024 8,840 8,959 Master 3,155 3,180 3,196 3,164 3,184 Administered 254 253 250 247 248 Licensed 44 44 43 42 40 Limited Investor Funds 612 610 606 583 577 Private Funds 17,376 17,609 17,741 17,722 17,910 Total Fund Administrators 69 69 68 67 67 Securities and Investment 43 45 44 44 45 Registered Persons Under SIBA 1,401 1,401 1,404 1,347 1,337

Live statistics can be viewed on the CIMA website here: Investment Statistics and Securities Statistics

Originally published 29 June 2026.