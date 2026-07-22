Cayman Islands Attends IOPC Annual Academy Meeting

The Cayman Islands joined 15 Member States at the International Oil Pollution Compensation (IOPC) Funds Annual Academy for training of delegates and government officials responsible for oil reporting and oil spill preparedness and response.

The Ministry of Financial Services is part of the Cayman Islands Government. The Ministry engages with local and international stakeholders to address policy, regulatory, and legal matters that affect financial services in the Cayman Islands.

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The Cayman Islands joined 15 Member States at the International Oil Pollution Compensation (IOPC) Funds Annual Academy for training of delegates and government officials responsible for oil reporting and oil spill preparedness and response.

Senior Policy Advisor in the Ministry of Financial Services and Commerce, Alicia Reid, attended the Academy at the IOPC Funds' Headquarters in London from 15-19 June.

The IOPC Funds are two intergovernmental organisations (the 1992 Fund and the Supplementary Fund) which provide compensation for oil pollution damage resulting from spills of persistent oil from tankers.

The Academy provided training on the various aspects of the IOPC Funds and the international liability and compensation regime for oil pollution damage. The programme included presentations from the Secretariat and other supporting organisations, including: the International Maritime Organization (IMO), the International Group of Protection and Indemnity Clubs Associations, the Shipowners’ Club, the International Association of Independent Tanker Owners, International Tanker Owners Pollution Federation and the International Chamber of Shipping.

Ms Reid described the Academy as very informative. "The interactive tabletop exercises brought the processes to life, allowing us to work through realistic scenarios and better understand how the stakeholders coordinate during an incident. Equally valuable was the opportunity to engage with colleagues from different jurisdictions, exchange experiences, and learn from the diverse approaches taken by Member States", she commented.

The sessions focused on:

oil reporting and contributions processes;

role of the governing bodies and tips to facilitate active participation in IOPC Funds’ meetings;

handling an oil spill response; and

the resulting claims submission process.

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