Looking Ahead: Key Considerations For Cayman Islands Voluntary Liquidations

Starting the Cayman Islands voluntary liquidations process in the middle of the year can prevent end-year fees and stress.

Any companies based in the Cayman Islands considering a year-end voluntary liquidation should start the wind-down process early to minimise stress and ensure timely completion of all required filings. A skilled and experienced service provider can guide stakeholders through the dissolution process, assisting with filings and liaising with regulatory bodies such as CIMA.

Beginning the year-end Cayman Islands liquidation process months in advance of applicable deadlines can help companies avoid additional regulatory costs and reduce the administrative burden associated with annual filing and reporting obligations. In addition to immediate cost-savings, companies can avoid certain recurring filings and any fees that might arise out of having a stub year (a shortened financial reporting period between the company’s last financial year-end and its dissolution date).

Companies looking to dissolve before 31 December 2026 should begin the liquidation process before 31 August 2026. However, companies with more complex structures should consider commencing the voluntary liquidation process well in advance of that date.

Additional Considerations for CIMA-Regulated Funds

Funds registered with the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (“CIMA”) under the Mutual Funds Act (As Revised) or the Private Funds Act (As Revised) (“Funds”) should also start the dissolution process before the 31 August 2026 deadline if they intend to be dissolved by year-end. As final audited financial statements are typically required before a Fund can proceed with deregistration and commence a voluntary liquidation, sufficient time should be allowed for the completion and filing of those financial statements with CIMA before the 31 August 2026 deadline.

In most cases, Funds seeking to deregister from CIMA will be required to complete a final audit covering either of the following periods:

from the date of the last financial year-end to the date of final distributions to investors; or

from the date of the last financial year-end to the date of the final net asset value calculation, with the subsequent events note confirming that final distributions have been made to investors.

The preparation of final audited financial statements is often one of the most time-consuming aspects of a Fund wind-down, requiring the completion of final valuations, settlement of liabilities, and coordination among the Fund’s service providers.

Delays in completing the final audit can impact both the CIMA deregistration process and the commencement of the voluntary liquidation, potentially resulting in additional fees, filings, and ongoing administrative obligations. Funds intending to wind down during the second half of 2026 should therefore begin planning well in advance of the 31 August 2026 deadline.

Considerations for Funds under the Cayman Islands Administrative Fines Regime

Filing with CIMA in a timely manner is essential. A Fund must submit a notification to cancel its CIMA licence or certificate of registration within 21 days of ceasing to carry on business as a regulated fund.

Failure to comply may result in an administrative fine from CIMA of up to CI$5,000 (US$6,000).

For these purposes, a Fund will generally be regarded as having ceased to carry on business as a regulated fund when it has stopped conducting investment business (other than activities necessary to realise assets and wind up its affairs), ceased accepting subscriptions, and either made its final distribution to investors or otherwise completed the winding-up of its affairs. As the determination of this date will depend on the specific facts and circumstances of each Fund, directors should seek professional advice where there is any uncertainty regarding when the 21-day notification period begins.

How the Maples Group can assist with the Cayman Islands liquidations process

To learn more about the Cayman Islands voluntary liquidations process, reach out to the Maples Group’s voluntary liquidations team. The group has deep experience in handing the dissolution of corporates, investment funds and structured finance vehicles. Beyond assisting with liquidations, the Maples Group is a market leader across fiduciary, fund administration, regulatory compliance, and legal services. Clients of the Maples Group benefit from our One Group philosophy with access to multiple service teams under one roof, which allows for effective support of our clients, regardless of how their business evolves.

Learn more about the Liquidations team at the Maples Group.

For legal and regulatory disclosures please visit: maples.com/legal-notices.