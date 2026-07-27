New Nasdaq Delisting Rule: What Microcap Companies Need To Know About The MVLS Standard

Nasdaq has introduced a new minimum Market Value of Listed Securities (MVLS) requirement of $5 million that carries no cure period and results in immediate suspension upon breach. Unlike other listing standards, companies that fall below this threshold for 30 consecutive business days face delisting without the typical grace period to regain compliance. This analysis examines the rule's mechanics, its implications for microcap public companies, and strategic options available to maintain compliance.

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On July 22, 2026, the Securities and Exchange Commission approved a significant new Nasdaq listing rule that will fundamentally change the compliance landscape for microcap public companies. The rule introduces a minimum Market Value of Listed Securities (MVLS) requirement that, unlike most other listing standards, carries no cure period and results in immediate suspension upon breach. If your company trades on Nasdaq and has a relatively small market capitalization, this is a development that demands immediate attention.

The SEC Approval: What Happened

Although the SEC’s adopting order does not specify an effective date, according to Nasdaq, July 23, 2026 became the first day for purposes of determining the required 30 consecutive trading days of compliance. Companies should plan accordingly and begin monitoring immediately.

Major Components of the Rule

The new rule applies across all three Nasdaq tiers—the Global Select Market, Global Market, and Capital Market—and introduces a continued listing requirement centered on MVLS. Here are the key elements:

The $5 Million Threshold. Companies must maintain a minimum MVLS of at least $5 million. MVLS is calculated as the consolidated closing bid price multiplied by the total number of all listed securities. Nasdaq will calculate MVLS using the company’s most recent total shares outstanding, based on either the latest publicly disclosed information in the company’s SEC filings or other public filings, or an updated Shares Outstanding Change Form submitted to Nasdaq. Importantly, this metric includes restricted stock and shares held by affiliates (officers, directors, and 10%+ beneficial owners).

Companies must maintain a minimum MVLS of at least $5 million. MVLS is calculated as the consolidated closing bid price multiplied by the total number of all listed securities. Nasdaq will calculate MVLS using the company’s most recent total shares outstanding, based on either the latest publicly disclosed information in the company’s SEC filings or other public filings, or an updated Shares Outstanding Change Form submitted to Nasdaq. Importantly, this metric includes restricted stock and shares held by affiliates (officers, directors, and 10%+ beneficial owners). The 30-Business-Day Trigger. If a company’s MVLS falls below $5 million for 30 consecutive business days, Nasdaq will issue a Staff Delisting Determination.

If a company’s MVLS falls below $5 million for 30 consecutive business days, Nasdaq will issue a Staff Delisting Determination. Immediate Suspension—No Automatic Cure Period. Unlike other listing standards (such as the minimum bid price rule), there is no compliance period before delisting. Once the 30-business day clock runs out, the company faces immediate suspension and delisting.

Unlike other listing standards (such as the minimum bid price rule), there is no compliance period before delisting. Once the 30-business day clock runs out, the company faces immediate suspension and delisting. No Stay During Appeal. Nasdaq’s proposed rule change states that a company’s securities would generally trade in the over-the-counter market pending the issuance of a written Hearings Panel decision, meaning investors will experience the practical consequences of delisting immediately. A hearing request will not stay the suspension.

Nasdaq’s proposed rule change states that a company’s securities would generally trade in the over-the-counter market pending the issuance of a written Hearings Panel decision, meaning investors will experience the practical consequences of delisting immediately. A hearing request will not stay the suspension. Hearings Panel 180-Day Exception. The Hearings Panel may grant an exception of up to 180 days, but only if the company can demonstrate compliance with Nasdaq’s initial listing requirements. These are significantly higher than Nasdaq’s continued listing requirements. The SEC order cited data showing that 65% of issuers that failed to meet the $5 million threshold for 30 consecutive business days still had not recovered after 180 days.

The Hearings Panel may grant an exception of up to 180 days, but only if the company can demonstrate compliance with Nasdaq’s initial listing requirements. These are significantly higher than Nasdaq’s continued listing requirements. The SEC order cited data showing that 65% of issuers that failed to meet the $5 million threshold for 30 consecutive business days still had not recovered after 180 days. Reverse Stock Splits Won’t Help. Because MVLS equals price times total shares, a reverse split increases the bid price but proportionally decreases share count, leaving MVLS unchanged.

Strategies to Avoid Delisting

The good news is that because the 30-business-day clock resets if MVLS rises above $5 million on even one business day, proactive companies have options. Since MVLS equals bid price multiplied by total listed shares, including restricted and affiliate-held shares, there are multiple levers available. Here are selected strategies companies should consider:

Equity Issuances and Capital Raises

Registered Direct Offerings and PIPEs: Issuing shares to institutional or accredited investors raises both capital and share count.

Issuing shares to institutional or accredited investors raises both capital and share count. At-the-Market (ATM) Offerings: Selling shares incrementally into the market via an ATM program provides flexible, ongoing share count increases.

Selling shares incrementally into the market via an ATM program provides flexible, ongoing share count increases. Debt-to-Equity Conversions: Converting outstanding convertible notes or preferred stock into common shares increases the share count without a new offering.

Converting outstanding convertible notes or preferred stock into common shares increases the share count without a new offering. Listed Preferred Stock: Issuing and listing a series of preferred stock on Nasdaq can increase MVLS, since listed preferred shares are included in the calculation.

Issuing and listing a series of preferred stock on Nasdaq can increase MVLS, since listed preferred shares are included in the calculation. Warrant Exercises: Facilitating or encouraging warrant exercises—through repricing or cashless exercise features—converts outstanding warrants into listed shares.

Management Equity and Insider Activity

Employee Equity Plans: Granting restricted stock awards to management and employees increases listed share count. Notably, restricted shares count toward MVLS even while subject to vesting restrictions.

Granting restricted stock awards to management and employees increases listed share count. Notably, restricted shares count toward MVLS even while subject to vesting restrictions. Affiliate Share Issuances: Shares held by officers, directors, and 10%+ holders all count toward MVLS.

M&A and Strategic Transactions

Stock-for-Stock Acquisitions: Using listed stock as consideration in acquisitions increases total shares outstanding and therefore can increase MVLS. Each share issued as deal consideration adds to the calculation.

Monitoring and Preparedness

Daily MVLS Monitoring: Because the 30-business day clock resets on any single day that MVLS exceeds $5 million, real-time monitoring with pre-planned capital actions is critical. Companies should establish internal dashboards and alert thresholds.

Because the 30-business day clock resets on any single day that MVLS exceeds $5 million, real-time monitoring with pre-planned capital actions is critical. Companies should establish internal dashboards and alert thresholds. Shelf Registration Preparedness: Maintaining an effective shelf registration statement (Form S-3 or Form F-3) allows for rapid share issuance to break the 30-business-day clock before it expires.

Maintaining an effective shelf registration statement (Form S-3 or Form F-3) allows for rapid share issuance to break the 30-business-day clock before it expires. Investor Relations: Broadening the investor base and supporting bid price through IR campaigns, conferences, and analyst engagement can help maintain MVLS above the threshold.

Broadening the investor base and supporting bid price through IR campaigns, conferences, and analyst engagement can help maintain MVLS above the threshold. Anti-Manipulation Monitoring: Companies should watch for unusual short interest or predatory trading activity designed to push MVLS below the threshold, and report suspected manipulation promptly.

A word of caution: Nasdaq’s shareholder approval rules (Listing Rule 5635) require shareholder approval for share issuances equal to 20% or more of outstanding shares, if not issued as part of a public offering as defined in Listing Rule IM-5635-3 or at less than the Minimum Price (as defined in Listing Rule 5635(d)(1)(A)). Companies should therefore consider seeking shareholder approval to issue more than this limit. In addition, companies should carefully consider the potentially depressive impact of issuing more shares on their stock price when attempting to use equity issuances to maintain a compliant MVLS. Companies pursuing equity-based strategies must keep these dynamics in mind,, and otherwise plan accordingly.

The Bottom Line

This rule represents a significant shift in Nasdaq’s approach to microcap listings. The absence of a cure period, combined with immediate suspension, makes this standard uniquely draconian compared to other continued listing requirements. Companies trading near the $5 million MVLS threshold should not wait to act. The time to prepare—by establishing monitoring systems, maintaining shelf registrations, and developing contingency plans for rapid capital action—is now.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.