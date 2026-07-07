New SEC Exemptive Order Expands Availability Of Five Business Day Debt Tender Offers

On June 30, 2026, the Division of Corporation Finance of the Securities and Exchange Commission issued an “Exemptive Order for Tender or Exchange Offers for Non-Convertible Debt Securities,” which expressly supersedes the Division’s 2015 “Abbreviated Tender or Exchange Offers for Non-Convertible Debt Securities” no-action letter (the “2015 Letter”) and similar letters relating to abbreviated offering periods for non-convertible debt securities.

The order retains the core five business day framework of the 2015 Letter for qualifying tender or exchange offers for non-convertible debt securities, but provides more expansive relief by eliminating or relaxing certain conditions and requirements and adopting procedural simplifications that should be welcomed by companies and market participants.

For companies, dealer managers and their advisers, abbreviated debt tender and exchange offers now are available for a meaningfully broader set of transactions, including partial offers and certain “waterfall” structures, other liability-management exchanges and consent solicitations that the 2015 Letter did not permit. The order builds on the SEC’s April 16, 2026 “Exemptive Order for Tender Offers for Equity Securities,” which shortened the minimum offering period for qualifying equity tender offers to ten business days.

Key changes

Partial offers permitted. Five-day offers may now be made for less than an entire class or series of a security, with pro rata proration if the offer is oversubscribed and an announcement is made, replacing the prior “any and all” requirement.

Exchange offer flexibility. The new debt securities offered in an exchange offer need only be “substantially similar” to the subject securities or the most recent issuance by the issuer ranking equally with them and need not have a longer weighted-average life to maturity than the subject securities; issuers are no longer required to offer a concurrent cash alternative to holders who are not eligible to participate in an exchange offer; and institutional accredited investors may now participate alongside qualified institutional buyers and non-U.S. persons.

Consent solicitations allowed. An abbreviated offer may now be paired with a consent solicitation, provided the amendment sought requires no more than a simple majority consent.

Financing restriction removed. The 2015 Letter’s restriction on funding a tender offer with the proceeds of senior new debt was eliminated, giving offerors greater flexibility in selecting funding sources.

Simplified mechanics. The requirement to provide a guaranteed delivery procedure and to furnish a Form 8-K with the launch press release have been eliminated; final pricing may be fixed up to expiration; and LIBOR has been replaced by SOFR among the permitted benchmarks.

Compressed change-notice timeline. Any increase or decrease in the percentage of subject securities sought, other than acceptance of an additional amount not exceeding 2%, or any change in consideration, must be announced by 9:00am Eastern time on the third business day before expiration, and other material changes by the second business day before expiration, with no automatic extension.

Key terms of the order

Like the 2015 Letter, the order permits a tender or exchange offer for non-convertible debt securities made by the issuer of the subject securities, by a direct or indirect wholly owned subsidiary of that issuer or by a parent company that directly or indirectly owns 100% of the issuer’s capital stock to remain open for a minimum of five business days.

A business day is any day other than a Saturday, Sunday, or federal holiday; the offer is treated as commencing on the first business day on which it is made if the launch press release is widely disseminated by 10:00am Eastern time on that day; and the last day counts as a business day if expiration occurs on or after 5:00pm Eastern time. Separate offers may be made for more than one class or series within the same offer to purchase.

Partial offers and proration

The single most significant structural change is the move away from the “any and all” requirement. The 2015 Letter allowed abbreviated offers only for any and all securities of a series, ruling out partial offers, many “waterfall” structures and “Dutch” auctions. The order now permits an offer for less than the full class or series—including partial and capped offers, and may facilitate certain waterfall structures, subject to the order’s pricing, proration and notice conditions.

If holders tender more than the offeror will accept, the offeror must take up the accepted securities on a pro rata basis. The offeror must use commercially reasonable efforts to announce the proration factor publicly by 10:00am Eastern time on the next business day after the expiration date, or as soon thereafter as practicable, by press release or other widely disseminated public announcement.

Consent solicitations

The order now permits five-day offers to accompany consent solicitations. The 2015 Letter prohibited combining an abbreviated offer with any consent solicitation to amend the indenture or the securities (a so-called “exit consent”).

Under the order, an abbreviated offer may now be made in connection with a consent solicitation to amend the indenture, form of security or note, or other governing agreement as long as the amendment only requires the consent of a simple majority of the outstanding principal amount of the subject securities. Consents requiring more than a simple majority of the outstanding principal amount of the subject securities can still be paired with an offer not relying on the abbreviated offer order.

Expanded “Qualified Debt Securities” definition

The consideration for the offer must consist solely of cash and/or “Qualified Debt Securities.”

The order modifies the definition of Qualified Debt Securities to give more flexibility to issuers in structuring five-day exchange offers. Under the 2015 Letter, Qualified Debt Securities had to be “identical in all material respects” to the subject securities, except for maturity date, interest payment and record dates, redemption provisions, and interest rate.

The order changes the standard to “substantially similar in all material respects” and broadens the reference point, permitting securities that are substantially similar either to the subject securities or to the most recent issuance of debt securities that rank pari passu with the subject securities. The order also eliminates the 2015 Letter’s requirement that Qualified Debt Securities carry a weighted-average life to maturity longer than the subject securities; while retaining the 2015 Letter’s requirement that all interest be payable in cash.

Offer consideration

The consideration offered in exchange for the debt securities in an abbreviated offer may be a fixed sum or an amount calculated by reference to a fixed spread to a benchmark announced at the commencement of the offer, and for Qualified Debt Securities the coupon may likewise be set by spread. The order modernizes the list of permissible benchmarks, replacing LIBOR with SOFR alongside U.S. Treasury rates, swap rates and, for non-dollar securities, sovereign securities or swap rates in the relevant currency.

If the interest rate or spread on Qualified Debt Securities is not fixed at commencement, it must be announced as a range of not more than 50 basis points, with the final rate announced by 9:00am Eastern time on the business day before the expiration date. The exact consideration and interest rate must be fixed no later than the expiration time of the offer, a change from the 2015 Letter’s deadline of 2:00pm Eastern time on the last business day of the offer. In addition, for an offer of Qualified Debt Securities, a minimum acceptance amount must be announced at commencement.

Financing sources

The 2015 Letter restricted the available financing options by prohibiting funding an abbreviated offer with the proceeds of “Senior Indebtedness”—broadly defined to mean new debt incurred to finance the offer that was senior in right of payment to the subject securities, benefited from additional obligors, guarantors, or collateral (or higher lien priority) not available to the subject securities, or carried a shorter weighted-average life than the subject securities. The order eliminates this prohibition, giving offerors substantially greater flexibility in selecting financing sources for a five-business-day offer.

Broader exchange offer participation

The universe of investors who may receive Qualified Debt Securities in an exchange offer has been enlarged. The 2015 Letter restricted such exchanges to qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) under Rule 144A and non-U.S. persons under Regulation S. The order now adds institutional accredited investors (IAIs) within the meaning of Rule 163B(c)(2) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

The order also eliminates the 2015 Letter’s requirement that any holder who was not a QIB or a non-U.S. person be offered a concurrent cash alternative approximating the value of the Qualified Debt Securities. As a result, an issuer may now conduct an abbreviated exchange offer solely to QIBs, non-U.S. persons and IAIs. Non-eligible holders who are not voluntarily offered a cash option would be left to continue holding their existing securities.

Dissemination, notice of changes and withdrawal rights

Under the order, the offer must be announced in a press release issued through a widely disseminated news or wire service that includes the basic terms, the identity of the offeror, the class or series sought, the type and amount of consideration, the expiration date, and the proration procedures if applicable, and that contains an active hyperlink to a website where holders may access the offer materials, the letter of transmittal (if any), and related documents, all by 10:00am Eastern time on the commencement date.

Notably, the order omits the 2015 Letter’s requirement that an Exchange Act reporting company (including a voluntary filer) furnish the launch press release (and any notice of a change in consideration) on a Form 8-K (or Form 6-K for foreign private issuers) by noon Eastern time on the first day. The offeror must still use commercially reasonable efforts to email the launch press release to investors subscribing to corporate-action lists, use other customary methods to expedite dissemination to beneficial holders, and issue a results press release promptly after consummation.

Under the 2015 Letter, a change in consideration required the offer to stay open for at least five additional business days, and other material changes required the offer to stay open for at least three additional business days. The order instead requires that any increase or decrease in the percentage of subject securities sought, other than acceptance of an additional amount not exceeding 2% of the subject securities, or any change in consideration, must be communicated by widely disseminated press release or public announcement no later than 9:00am Eastern time on the third business day before the expiration date. Any other material change must be communicated no later than 9:00am Eastern time on the second business day before the expiration date.

Withdrawal rights are carried over unchanged from the 2015 Letter. The offer must provide withdrawal rights exercisable at least until the earlier of the expiration date and, if the offer is extended, the tenth business day after commencement, and again at any time after the 60th business day after commencement if the offer has not been consummated.

The order eliminates the requirement to provide guaranteed delivery procedures.

Permitted and prohibited offers

Like the 2015 Letter, the order is available only for non-convertible debt and for issuer self-tenders, offers by the issuer, a wholly owned subsidiary or a 100% parent, so third-party tender offers are not covered by the order.

The order retains the restriction that an offer may not be made in anticipation of or in response to other tender offers for the issuer’s securities and that an offer may not be made concurrently with an offer for another class or series if the effect would be to add obligors, guarantors or collateral or increase lien priority.

The order no longer includes the 2015 Letter’s separate restriction on concurrent offers whose effect would be to shorten the weighted-average life of another series.

The order retains the restrictions that prevented abbreviated offers when there is a default or event of default under any indenture or material credit agreement, or if the issuer is in bankruptcy/insolvency proceedings, has commenced a pre-packaged solicitation, or has authorized creditor restructuring discussions.

The 2015 Letter included a restriction on offers that were made “in anticipation of, in response to, or concurrently with” a change of control or similar transaction. This open-ended formulation is replaced with a clear timing window that states an offer may not be commenced within ten business days after the first public announcement or consummation of a change of control or other extraordinary transactions such as a merger, reorganization, liquidation, or sale of all or substantially all of its assets.

Additionally, no offers may commence within ten business days after the first public announcement or consummation of a purchase, sale, or transfer of a material business or assets that would require the issuer to furnish pro forma financial statements under Article 11 of Regulation S-X, regardless of whether the issuer is actually a reporting company.

Preserved obligations and reservations

The order leaves the anti-fraud regime untouched. Offerors are reminded to consider the anti-fraud and anti-manipulation provisions of the federal securities laws, including Sections 10(b) and 14(e) of the Exchange Act and the rules thereunder, and responsibility for compliance with all applicable federal securities laws rests with the offeror.

The Division expressed no view on other questions related to an abbreviated tender or exchange offer that may arise, including the adequacy of disclosure or the applicability of other federal or state laws, and reserved the right to reconsider, modify, or withdraw the relief.

Key differences – 2015 no-action letter and new exemptive order

Term 2015 No-action letter New Exemptive Order Minimum period Five business days Five business days Offer size “Any and all” only; no partial offers, certain waterfall structures or Dutch auctions Partial offers permitted, with pro rata proration if oversubscribed Qualified Debt Securities standard “Identical in all material respects” to the subject securities and required longer weighted-average life than subject securities “Substantially similar in all material respects” to the subject securities or to the most recent pari passu issuance; no weighted-average life requirement; interest payable in cash Financing (Senior Indebtedness) Offer could not be financed with proceeds of “Senior Indebtedness” Eliminated Exchange-offer participants QIBs and non-U.S. persons QIBs, non-U.S. persons and IAIs Concurrent cash option Required: non-eligible exchange offer holders to be offered concurrent cash alternative Eliminated Consent solicitations Prohibited (no exit consents) Permitted where the amendment requires no more than a simple majority consent Pricing benchmark Included LIBOR among benchmarks LIBOR replaced by SOFR Form 8-K on launch Reporting company furnishes press release on Form 8-K (or Form 6-K) by noon ET No Form 8-K condition; press release by 10:00am ET Guaranteed-delivery procedure Available; tenders permitted up to expiration with later delivery No longer required Notice of consideration or size change Hold offer open at least five business days after a consideration change Advance notice by 9:00am ET on the third business day before expiration for a change in consideration or in the percentage of securities sought (other than acceptance of up to 2% more of the class)

Key takeaways