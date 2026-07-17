Guide To Venture Capital In The Cayman Islands 2026

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This guide provides the latest legal insights into the Cayman Islands venture capital landscape, covering key market trends, fund structures, economics and regulation. It also explores investments in venture capital-backed companies, including due diligence, transaction documentation, investor protections and corporate governance, as well as government incentives and tax considerations, employee incentive arrangements, and exit strategies.

1. TRENDS

1.1 Venture Capital Market

Traditional Markets

The Cayman Islands functions primarily as a structuring and fund domiciliation jurisdiction rather than as a domestic market for operational start-ups. Its significance in the global VC ecosystem is best measured by fund formation activity and the frequency with which Cayman-domiciled vehicles are chosen as holding companies and fund structures for cross-border transactions. The jurisdiction holds a dominant position: by the end of Q1 2026 a record 30,918 alternative investment funds were registered with the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA), collectively managing a net asset value of over USD8.2 trillion. Growth in the private fund segment was strong, with closed-end fund registrations increasing by roughly 3.5% since the end of 2024. Active exempted limited partnerships (ELPs) reached 41,804 at the end of 2025, a 5% increase on the previous year. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)’s private-fund statistics (based on Form PF filings) show that Cayman-domiciled funds account for roughly one third of the net assets of all SEC-reported private funds, significantly exceeding other offshore jurisdictions such as Luxembourg and Ireland. The Cayman Islands’ dominance is even more pronounced in the hedge-fund sector, where just over half of the net assets of all “qualifying hedge funds” reported to the SEC are domiciled in the Cayman Islands.

Digital Assets Markets

However, in recent years, the Cayman Islands has also emerged as an attractive operational base for Web3 and blockchain businesses, including Ledn, Tenet, Bullish and Block.one as well as 100+ Web3-related companies based within Cayman Enterprise City (CEC). Progressive changes to the virtual asset licensing regime and regulatory certainty have led to a steady flow of new applications for virtual asset service provider licences to operate virtual assets custody and trading platforms. Cayman foundation companies are also a popular structure for managing governance and operations of Web3 protocols and other projects, with combined total assets of Cayman Web3 foundation companies reported to exceed USD10 billion as of late 2025.

Several publicly announced VC-related transactions illustrate the scale of activity involving Cayman-domiciled entities:

In August 2025, Bullish completed its IPO on the New York Stock Exchange (ticker: BLSH), raising USD1.1 billion. The offering was upsized twice due to strong institutional demand and was the first IPO on US public markets where the issuer received proceeds in stablecoins.

Stablecoin giant, Tether, completed a strategic investment in Cayman-domiciled Ledn during 2025.

In the Latin American corridor, where the “Cayman Sandwich” holding structure continues to serve as the preferred vehicle for international VC investment, renewed deal activity in Brazil, Argentina, Mexico and Colombia drove a number of new financing rounds in fintech, digital banking and AI companies through 2025 and into Q1 2026.

Attraction of the Cayman Islands

The Cayman Islands remains a favoured pre-listing vehicle for companies seeking access to major international stock exchanges. A growing proportion of companies listed on the NYSE and NASDAQ are incorporated in the Cayman Islands, with that figure exceeding 550 entities as of late 2025, making the Cayman Islands the most common non-US jurisdiction for listed entities on both exchanges. The Bullish IPO in 2025 exemplifies this trend. Tax neutrality, a legal system founded on English common law, the specialist Financial Services Division of the Grand Court, and deep pools of professional service providers continue to differentiate the jurisdiction from its competitors.

1.2 Key Trends

New Legislation

Phase 2 of the VASP Act

A major regulatory development over the past 12 months has been the implementation of the Phase 2 licensing regime under the Virtual Asset (Service Providers) Act 2024 (as revised) (the “VASP Act”), that took effect in April 2025. Phase 2 brought virtual asset custodians and trading platform operators within a full CIMA licensing framework and subject to more robust risk, cybersecurity, insurance and capitalisation requirements. This shift has attracted new, well-capitalised digital asset businesses to the jurisdiction while raising regulatory standards across the sector.

The BOT Act

The Beneficial Ownership Transparency Act (the “BOT Act”), which came into force on 31 July 2024, consolidated beneficial ownership reporting obligations across multiple entity types (including ELPs, which had not previously been within scope) into a single legislative framework. Enforcement of the new requirements commenced in January 2025.

Optimism in the Sector

Mirroring global VC trends after a challenging 2024, market commentary relating to the Cayman Islands investments and VC sector has noted renewed optimism driven by falling rates and significant levels of undeployed capital, a steady volume of new fund formations and strong transactional activity throughout 2025, including an uptick in new subscription credit facilities. AI and digital asset strategies have attracted larger capital flows, while other sectors have seen more convertible instruments and bridge rounds as alternatives to priced equity financings.

Growth of Crypto-Focused and Tokenised Funds

A further trend has been the growth in crypto-focused and tokenised funds registered in the Cayman Islands. Crypto and digital asset strategies are accommodated within the existing mutual fund and private fund frameworks, without requiring any bespoke structure or additional regulatory overlay. Tokenised funds, in which an investor’s interest is represented by a cryptographic token rather than a conventional share or partnership interest, have particularly grown in popularity as investors seek greater liquidity and operational efficiency. This growth is a natural development of the Cayman Islands being both the world’s premier offshore funds domicile and an emerging digital assets hub. Amendments in March 2026 to the Mutual Funds Act, Private Funds Act and VASP Act, which provide regulatory clarity on the treatment of tokenised fund interests, are expected to accelerate this trend further.

Redomiciliation to the Cayman Islands

A notable structural trend in the Latin American market has been operating companies with existing US holding structures opting to re-domicile their holding entity from the United States into the Cayman Islands. This has been driven partly by regulatory risk associated with a US nexus and partly by preparation for transactional activity where a Cayman holding structure is perceived to provide greater optionality and international investor familiarity.

1.3 Key Industries

Digital Assets and Blockchain, Fintech and AI

The sectors attracting the most venture capital financing activity involving Cayman-domiciled vehicles have been digital assets and blockchain, fintech and artificial intelligence. The Cayman Islands has established itself as a leading fund formation hub for digital asset investment vehicles, supported by the VASP regulatory framework and the jurisdiction’s tax neutrality. AI-driven solutions attracted seed and early-stage capital across multiple geographies, consistent with global trends. In the Latin American corridor, digital banking, embedded finance and fintech services remained the dominant areas for early-stage investment, with lending technology and payments infrastructure attracting a significant proportion of new round activity in Brazil, Argentina, Mexico and Colombia.

The Global VC Market

A distinction can be drawn in the global VC market, which is also reflected in the activity of Cayman-domiciled funds, between industries generating completed exits and those attracting successive financing rounds. Trade sales in mature financial services and technology businesses have been the principal source of realised exits, with strategic acquirers paying a premium for proven platforms. The traditional IPO channel has remained limited compared to the peak years of 2020 to 2021, though an improving pipeline of listings is expected through 2026, including through business combination transactions with special purpose acquisition companies, with the Cayman Islands having emerged as the preferred domicile for new SPAC issuers. By contrast, seed and Series A to C financing rounds have been concentrated in fintech, digital assets and AI, where companies remain in the growth stage and are not yet positioned for exit.

2. VENTURE CAPITAL FUNDS

2.1 Fund Structure

Exempted Limited Partnerships

The ELP is the vehicle of choice for the great majority of venture capital funds established in the Cayman Islands and is governed by the Exempted Limited Partnership Act (as revised) (the “ELP Act”). An ELP is a contractual framework rather than a separate legal entity: it does not have its own legal personality and the general partner (GP) acts on behalf of the ELP in all dealings with third parties. The GP must be a Cayman-connected person, that is: an individual resident in the Cayman Islands; a company, limited liability company (LLC) or another ELP registered in the Cayman Islands; or a company or partnership formed outside the Cayman Islands and registered in the Cayman Islands as a foreign entity. The GP is commonly structured as a Cayman Islands exempted company with limited assets, in order to ring-fence the GP’s unlimited liability for the ELP’s debts and obligations should its assets prove insufficient. Limited partners (LPs) are passive investors whose financial exposure is restricted to the amount of their capital commitments, provided they do not participate in the management of the fund’s business beyond the activities expressly permitted as safe harbour provisions under the ELP Act.

The ELP’s pass-through tax treatment, under which profits, losses and capital gains flow directly to investors without Cayman Islands taxation, closely aligns with the US partnership tax framework and has been central to its widespread adoption by US-sponsored fund managers.

Alternative Vehicles

Alternative vehicles used less frequently in the VC context include:

the Cayman Islands exempted company, favoured where a corporate wrapper is required for certain investor types or specific listing purposes;

the segregated portfolio company (SPC), which creates legally separated pools of assets and liabilities within a single vehicle; and

the LLC, which combines the contractual flexibility of a partnership with the familiarity and legal personality of a corporate structure.

Documentation

The principal governing document of an ELP fund is the limited partnership agreement (LPA). The LPA is not filed publicly or registered with any authority, which provides a high degree of privacy for commercial terms. It addresses the GP’s authority and fiduciary duties (which include the express statutory duty to act in good faith under the ELP Act), the mechanics of capital commitments and capital calls, distribution waterfall, carried interest provisions, LP admission, withdrawal and transfer provisions, indemnification arrangements and conditions for dissolution. Registration of an ELP with the Cayman Registrar of Exempted Limited Partnerships is achieved by filing a Section 9(1) Statement and paying a government registration fee of approximately USD1,300. Registration typically takes three to five business days or 24 to 48 hours on an expedited basis.

Closed-end VC funds must also register with CIMA as private funds under the Private Funds Act (as revised) (PFA) within 21 days of accepting capital commitments from LPs and in any event before drawing capital from LPs for the purpose of investments.

2.2 Fund Economics

Management Fee and Carried Interest

Fund principals participate in a fund’s economics through two principal mechanisms: a management fee and carried interest. The management fee is charged to LPs annually and is generally set at a market standard of 2% of assets under management (or committed capital during the investment period), covering the fund’s operational costs. The management fee may be reduced and offset by crediting certain fees the GP has received from portfolio companies. Carried interest (or “carry”) represents the GP’s profit share and is classically set at 20% of net profits generated above a hurdle rate, which is commonly 8% per annum compounded. Some VC sponsors may deviate from the 20% standard by using a hurdle based on multiples of invested capital featuring tiered or ratcheted carry rates. Carry tends to be distributed in the latter years of the fund’s life once the portfolio matures and exits are realised, aligning the GP’s financial incentives with long-term LP returns. GP co-investment alongside LPs in portfolio companies, while not universal, is increasingly standard practice and gives fund principals direct exposure to individual investment upside.

Continuation Funds

The use of continuation funds has grown in the Cayman Islands market over the past two years, as a mechanism for fund managers to extend the holding period of assets that have not yet reached their target valuation or where exit conditions are not favourable. In a GP-led secondary transaction using a continuation fund, a new fund vehicle acquires assets from the maturing fund, giving existing LPs the option to roll over their interests or accept a cash exit (or a mix of the two), while new capital is raised from incoming investors. These structures are well-suited to the ELP framework, as the ELP Act permits transfers of partnership interests and admissions of new partners without affecting the existence or operation of the partnership. Continuation fund vehicles have been used for technology and digital asset portfolios where asset illiquidity and extended holding periods are common.

Key Terms

Key terms are largely dictated by what is prevailing in the North American market, with fund terms commonly based around current-generation Institutional Limited Partners Association (ILPA) Principles with deviations driven by fund vintage and the manager’s track record, and balanced by anchor LPs’ negotiating power. Similarly, the majority of core terms in equity financing documentation are based on National Venture Capital Association (NVCA) models, with participating liquidation preferences, compounding preferred returns and pay-to-play provisions becoming more prevalent as investor-protective features in an environment of tighter capital availability.

2.3 Fund Regulation

Under the PFA

A venture capital fund established in the Cayman Islands as a closed-end vehicle is regulated under the PFA. The PFA defines a private fund as any company, unit trust or partnership that pools investor funds to enable investors to receive profits or gains from the acquisition, holding, management or disposal of investments, where investors do not have day-to-day control over those investments and they are managed as a whole by, or on behalf of, the operator. All such funds must register with CIMA before receiving capital contributions from investors and registration must be applied for within 21 days of accepting capital commitments. Ongoing obligations include annual accounts audited by a CIMA-approved Cayman auditor, the filing of a fund annual return within six months of the financial year end, and compliance with AML/KYC requirements (including the appointment of an AML compliance officer, a money-laundering reporting officer and a deputy money-laundering reporting officer).

Under SIBA

The Securities Investment Business Act (as revised) (SIBA) regulates securities investment business in the Cayman Islands, including managing and dealing in securities. Under Schedule 2A of SIBA, a GP of an ELP that confines its activities to managing that ELP is classified as a “non-registrable person” and does not need to obtain a separate CIMA investment management licence. This exemption, which reflects the practical reality that the GP’s management activities are ancillary to its role as a partner in the ELP, is a significant advantage for offshore sponsors and first-time managers who would otherwise face substantial costs and regulatory burden. Fund managers established and regulated in their home jurisdiction outside the Cayman Islands are generally not subject to Cayman Islands regulatory requirements for their management activities.

2.4 Particularities

Several notable themes characterise the current Cayman Islands fund environment. Digital asset and blockchain strategies have driven a significant proportion of new fund formation activity, supported by the progressive implementation of the VASP regime. The Phase 2 licensing framework for custodians and trading platform operators, which became operational in April 2025, has attracted established and well-capitalised participants to the jurisdiction. Of the hundreds of companies operating in CEC’s special economic zones, a substantial proportion are engaged in blockchain, Web3 and crypto-adjacent activities. Amendments to the MFA, PFA and the VASP Act published in March 2026, clarifying the treatment of tokenised fund interests, are expected to further consolidate this position.

To accommodate extended investment holding periods, which have become a structural feature of the current market as exit conditions remain challenging in many sectors, managers of Cayman Islands funds have adopted several strategies. Longer initial fund terms, often combined with the GP’s ability to extend for one or more one- or two-year periods (sometimes with LP consent), are commonly employed, and continuation funds and hybrid structures combining closed-end and evergreen mechanics are increasingly utilised. Fund-of-funds structures, which pool capital across diversified portfolios of underlying private funds, have also increased, particularly for strategies focused on digital assets, private credit and infrastructure. These vehicles benefit from the ELP’s structural resilience: under the ELP Act, changes in partner composition, including transfers, admissions, withdrawals and the insolvency of a limited partner, do not affect the existence or operation of the partnership.

3. INVESTMENTS IN VENTURE CAPITAL PORTFOLIO COMPANIES

3.1 Due Diligence

Venture Capital Investments

Legal due diligence conducted by VC investors in a Cayman Islands portfolio company or fund entity is typically targeted and proportionate to the nature of the transaction and round size. At a minimum, investors will review the constitutional documents of the entity (the memorandum and articles of association (M&AA), any shareholders’ or investors’ rights agreements and the registers of directors and members) to assess what third-party, board or shareholder consents are required, and to identify any most-favoured-nation provisions or pre-emption rights that may be triggered by the proposed investment. The register of mortgages and charges is examined to check for existing security interests and encumbrances over the company’s assets. Investors will typically request a recent dated certificate of good standing to evidence the company’s good standing with the Cayman Islands Registrar of Companies, meaning that it has met its annual filing and registration obligations. Compliance with the economic substance regime (which applies to Cayman entities undertaking relevant activities, including holding company activities) and the beneficial ownership reporting requirements under the BOT Act are also standard areas of review.

Fund Entities

For fund entities, investors will verify the fund’s registration and good standing with CIMA and assess its compliance with the PFA, including confirmation that an auditor, fund administrator and (where applicable) custodian have been properly appointed. Material litigation, regulatory investigations and unresolved tax or compliance issues are reviewed as a matter of course.

Entities With Operations in the Cayman Islands

Investors will carry out diligence on a broader range of legal and regulatory matters where the target or a group entity has operations in the Cayman Islands:

Intellectual property diligence will assess the ownership, registration and assignment of key IP assets and whether the company’s Cayman holding structure has any implications under the economic substance regime for entities holding IP offshore.

Data protection diligence will consider the company’s compliance with the Data Protection Act (as revised), including the appointment of a data protection officer where required, the maintenance of adequate data processing policies and any data breaches or regulatory action.

Employment diligence will cover the company’s compliance with Cayman Islands employment law, including the Labour Act (as revised), the terms of key employment contracts, and immigration compliance for expatriate staff.

Investors will also review the company’s litigation exposure in the Cayman Islands, including any proceedings before the Grand Court, outstanding regulatory actions by CIMA or other competent authorities, and any threatened or pending disputes disclosed in the company’s statutory records.

Additional regulatory due diligence will be conducted where the target or a subsidiary within the target’s group is locally licensed in the Cayman Islands.

3.2 Process

Timeline

The timeline for completing an equity financing round in a growth-stage company with new anchor investors varies considerably depending on the company’s maturity, the complexity of the transaction and the investors’ familiarity with the target. A well-prepared Series A or Series B round with new institutional investors can be expected to close within two to four months of executing a term sheet. Complex transactions, contested valuations or extensive due diligence can extend this. Rounds involving only existing investors on substantially the same terms as prior rounds close more quickly. Market conditions, including the availability of competing term sheets and the general state of investor-risk appetite, also influence the timeline.

Existing and New Investors

The relationship between existing and new investors is an important source of both process complexity and negotiation tension. Existing investors may hold pre-emption rights that must be waived, exercised or allowed to lapse before new shares can be issued to incoming investors, and managing this process requires careful sequencing. New anchor investors, who conduct their own independent due diligence and negotiate commercial terms for the first time, often seek preferential economic terms including enhanced liquidation preferences and board representation rights, which can conflict with the interests of existing shareholders. Financing rounds typically require majority approval from one or more classes of preference shareholders for key corporate actions, with the threshold generally set at between 50% and 75% of the relevant class. Unanimous consent is reserved for changes to economic entitlements and is generally avoided due to the practical difficulty of achieving it across a diverse investor base.

3.3 Investment Structure

Preference Shares

Preference shares are the dominant investment instrument in institutional VC rounds involving Cayman Islands entities. Cayman Islands corporate law imposes no restrictions on the rights, preferences or restrictions that may be attached to shares and the M&AA of a Cayman exempted company can be drafted to create share classes with virtually any combination of economic and governance features. In practice, VC preference shares almost always carry a liquidation preference (expressed as a multiple of the subscription price, most commonly 1x or 2x) and conversion rights into ordinary shares (often at the option of the holder or automatically on a qualified IPO). Preferential dividend rights are typical but not universal. Anti-dilution protections are heavily negotiated and are not a default feature of preference share instruments. Redemption rights, triggered by the failure of a specified exit event to occur within a defined period, are also commonly sought by investors.

Convertible Notes and SAFEs

Convertible notes and Simple Agreements for Future Equity (SAFEs) remain the instruments of choice for early-stage rounds where founders and investors wish to defer the valuation conversation until a later stage of the company’s development. SAFEs convert into preference shares at a discount to the price per share in the next qualifying round or at a valuation cap (whichever is more favourable to the investor) and are frequently prepared based on the Y Combinator standard forms (with adaptations for Cayman law). This standardisation reduces legal costs and negotiation time at the seed stage. Convertible notes can be structured with interest capitalisation mechanics, performance-related conversion triggers and ratchet provisions that enhance investor returns where the company’s development trajectory is uncertain. Warrants, which grant the right to subscribe for additional shares at a predetermined price, are used in some convertible note and structured financing transactions.

SAFTs

For Web3 and blockchain-related companies, a growing segment of Cayman-domiciled activity, capital is also raised through token issuances and token-linked instruments. Simple Agreements for Future Tokens (SAFTs) are commonly used at the pre-launch stage: investors provide capital in exchange for the right to receive tokens at a future date once and if the relevant network or protocol is launched. Token warrants grant the right to acquire a specified number of tokens at a predetermined price or on agreed terms upon a future token generation event and are often issued alongside equity instruments to give investors dual exposure to both the company’s equity and its token economics. The “SAFE+T” model or a SAFE plus a token side letter are also used to grant companies flexibility to issue either equity and/or tokens to investors.

Transfer of Shares

Secondary components, involving the purchase of existing shares from founders, early employees or seed investors alongside a new primary subscription, appear with increasing frequency in later-stage rounds where early-stage participants seek partial liquidity without triggering a full exit process. These transactions require careful management of transfer restrictions (including rights of first refusal and board consent requirements) and, where applicable, the tax implications for selling shareholders in their home jurisdictions. The Cayman Islands imposes no restrictions on the transfer of shares (which is left to be governed by the M&AA) and no stamp duty on share transfers, which provides operational convenience for secondary components in a cross-border round.

3.4 Documentation

A financing round involving a Cayman Islands entity is documented by a core suite of legal instruments. The term sheet records the agreed commercial terms and, while generally non-binding (save for exclusivity, costs and confidentiality provisions), sets the framework for the formal documentation. The subscription or share purchase agreement governs the issuance of new shares or the transfer of existing shares, including the representations and warranties given by the company and (in some cases) the founders. A shareholders’ agreement governs the ongoing relationship between investors, founders and the company and typically addresses board composition, reserved matters, exit mechanisms and information rights. An amended and restated M&AA is required to incorporate any new share class or revised shareholder rights. Board and shareholder resolutions authorising the transaction, an updated share register and (where required by investors’ home jurisdiction securities laws) a private placement memorandum (PPM) complete the standard documentation package. Institutional investors often request legal opinions from Cayman Islands counsel on the due authorisation, execution and enforceability of key documents.

NVCA Model Documents

Market practice in Cayman Islands VC financings commonly uses NVCA model documents, adapted for Cayman Islands law, as the starting point for transaction documentation. The NVCA suite includes a term sheet, share purchase agreement, and several forms of agreements between the shareholders (or certain of them), including an investors’ rights agreement (addressing information rights, registration rights and pro-rata participation), a voting agreement and a right of first refusal and co-sale agreement. There may also be management rights letters and director indemnification agreements. The widespread adoption of this framework by international institutional investors, combined with the flexibility of Cayman Islands corporate law, means that an investment into a Cayman Islands entity can be documented efficiently on terms familiar to US and globally-active investors.

3.5 Investor Safeguards

Downside Scenario

In a downside scenario, VC investors in Cayman Islands portfolio companies rely principally on the liquidation preference and redemption rights attached to their preference shares. The liquidation preference entitles preference shareholders to a return of their invested capital (typically at a multiple of one to two times the original subscription price) in priority to ordinary shareholders upon a distribution of assets in a winding-up or deemed liquidation event. Under Cayman Islands insolvency law, secured creditors are satisfied first, followed by preferential and then ordinary unsecured creditors, and then equity holders, with preference shareholders ranking above ordinary shareholders in the distribution waterfall. Participating liquidation preferences, which entitle the holder to their preferential return and then to additionally participate pro rata in residual proceeds alongside ordinary shareholders, are more prevalent where investors have increased leverage.

Redemption Rights

Redemption rights give investors a contractual mechanism to require the company to redeem their shares if a specified exit event (such as an IPO or trade sale) does not occur within a defined period, typically two to five years. A valid redemption request that the company cannot satisfy from legally available funds can, in appropriate circumstances, support an application to the Grand Court for a just and equitable winding-up. The Cayman Islands Court of Appeal has confirmed that the cash flow solvency test for share redemptions and distributions extends beyond debts immediately due to those payable in the reasonably near future, a principle with important practical implications for the company’s ability to resist a redemption demand.

Anti-Dilution Protections

Anti-dilution protections for investors are generally subject to negotiation and depend on the relative bargaining positions of the parties, the stage of the company, prevailing market conditions and other commercial factors. Where agreed, broad-based weighted-average anti-dilution is the more commonly adopted mechanism, as it adjusts the conversion price of preference shares by reference to a formula that weights the number and price of new shares against existing shares outstanding. This balances investor protection against the interests of founders and other shareholders. Full-ratchet anti-dilution, which adjusts the conversion price to equal the price of any new issuance regardless of the size of the dilutive round, is much more investor-favourable and tends to be negotiated in distressed or down round situations. There are no statutory anti-dilution or pre-emption rights under Cayman Islands statute law; both must be expressly agreed and embedded in the M&AA or the shareholders’ agreement. Pre-emption rights giving existing shareholders the right to participate in new share issuances are similarly subject to negotiation and, where agreed, may be set at a proportionate level or shareholders may be permitted to take up excess shares.

3.6 Corporate Governance

Investors in Cayman Islands VC-backed companies secure governance influence through a combination of board appointment rights, shareholder reserved matter voting rights and information rights. Board representation is usually calibrated to the size of the investor’s stake: investors holding a significant proportion of the post-money share capital will negotiate for one or more director appointment rights, while smaller investors may receive board observer seats or a grouped board appointment right. The M&AA and shareholders’ agreement(s) together define the circumstances in which board decisions require the prior approval of one or more investor representatives and those in which a shareholder vote (of the preference class) is required. Independent directors are increasingly appointed to satisfy CIMA’s corporate governance guidelines applicable to CIMA-registered funds and to reflect good governance standards more broadly.

Fiduciary Duties

It should be noted that all directors of Cayman Islands companies, including investor representatives, will owe fiduciary duties under Cayman Islands law. These fiduciary duties include, among other things, a duty to act in good faith in what the director believes to be in the best interests of the company as a whole, to exercise independent judgement and to exercise powers fairly between different sections of shareholders, meaning that an investor representative on the board of a portfolio company cannot act only in the self-interests of their appointee. Shareholders (acting in such capacity) on the other hand do not owe fiduciary duties to the company and are free to act and vote their shares in their own self-interests, subject to any contractual agreements entered into by the shareholder.

Shareholder Reserved Matter Voting and Veto Rights

Shareholder reserved matter voting and veto rights are the primary mechanism by which investors exercise operational influence without assuming day-to-day management responsibilities. Matters reserved for investor consent typically include material asset sales and mergers, the issuance of new equity or debt (in particular any security ranking pari passu or senior to the most recently issued preference class), material amendments to the M&AA or shareholders’ agreement(s), the adoption or amendment of equity incentive plans, any insolvency-related action and other fundamental corporate changes. For larger or more concentrated investments, investors may also negotiate influence over approval of annual business plans and budgets and key executive appointments. Information rights typically include the right to receive quarterly management accounts, audited annual financial statements and prompt notification of material adverse developments, subject to confidentiality obligations. Expanded information rights may include access to management, copies of board minutes, monthly financial reporting, annual budgets and business plans, details of material contracts and regulatory correspondence, and rights to inspect the company’s books and records on reasonable notice.

3.7 Contractual Protection

The representations and warranties given by a Cayman Islands portfolio company in a VC financing round usually address:

corporate authority and good standing (including authority under the M&AA to execute and perform the transaction documents);

the accuracy of the capitalisation table and disclosure of potential dilution events;

ownership of key assets (including intellectual property);

the absence of material undisclosed liabilities;

the accuracy of financial statements; and

compliance with applicable regulatory requirements.

The regulatory compliance representations address the company’s obligations under AML/KYC requirements, the economic substance regime and beneficial ownership reporting under the BOT Act and, where applicable, Cayman’s regulatory laws (eg, VASP, SIBA). Investors generally provide corresponding representations confirming accredited or sophisticated investor status, investment experience and AML/KYC compliance.

Affirmative covenants require the company to:

maintain its CIMA registration and comply with ongoing regulatory obligations (in the case of a licensed entity conducting regulated activities);

provide regular financial reporting to investors;

apply subscription proceeds to the purposes specified in the transaction documents; and

to pursue exit activities within specified timeframes.

Negative covenants restrict the incurrence of additional debt or expenditure or the granting of security without investor consent. In the event of a breach, investors may claim contractual indemnification for losses arising from warranty breaches, subject to agreed caps and baskets. Investors may also have recourse to acceleration rights under convertible instruments, redemption of preference shares or, in cases of serious breach or insolvency, a petition to the Grand Court for a just and equitable winding-up under the Companies Act. Security held over assets, including capital call rights and equity interests, may be enforced where applicable under the relevant security documentation.

4. GOVERNMENT INDUCEMENTS

4.1 Subsidy Programmes

Equity Financing Incentives

CEC

The Cayman Islands government does not operate direct co-investment programmes or government-backed VC funds of the type found in certain other jurisdictions. The principal quasi-governmental mechanism for incentivising equity financing in growth and innovation companies is CEC, a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) operated under Cayman Islands legislation. CEC offers qualifying companies a package of incentives including exemption from import duties, streamlined and fast-tracked business licensing and work permit applications for senior employees and investors, and access to a network of over 250 internationally active companies operating in CEC’s specialist parks, including technology, commodities and media parks. A substantial proportion of CEC-registered entities are engaged in blockchain, Web3 and digital asset activities, making CEC a focal point for innovative early-stage technology businesses seeking a Cayman Islands presence.

Legislative and regulatory

Beyond CEC, the government’s principal contribution to the incentive environment is legislative and regulatory. The ongoing development of the VASP framework (including the Phase 2 licensing regime that came into force in April 2025) has been a direct regulatory response to market demand and has strengthened the Cayman Islands’ position as a global hub for digital asset company and fund formation and management. CIMA’s proportionate and risk-based regulatory approach, including the non-registrable person exemption for ELP general partners under SIBA, reduces the regulatory cost of entry for new fund sponsors. The willingness of the Cayman Islands government and CIMA to engage with industry through consultation processes and legislative committees has reinforced the jurisdiction’s reputation for responsive governance.

4.2 Tax Treatment

The Cayman Islands is a tax-neutral jurisdiction. It imposes no corporate income tax, capital gains tax or withholding tax on dividends or interest payments, payroll tax or stamp duty on the transfer of shares in Cayman Islands entities (other than those holding interests in Cayman Islands real estate). Cayman companies, ELPs, unit trusts and SPCs may apply to the Cayman Islands government for a written tax exemption undertaking, which guarantees that no future tax legislation will apply to the entity for a minimum of 20 years (for companies and SPCs) and 50 years (for limited partnerships and trusts). This provides a high degree of long-term certainty for fund structures and portfolio holding companies. The Cayman Islands also imposes no exchange controls, currency restrictions or rules on the repatriation of profits or capital by shareholders or fund investors.

The tax neutrality of the Cayman Islands is a structural feature of the jurisdiction itself and does not insulate investors or managers from taxation in their respective home jurisdictions.

All income, gains or distributions received by or attributed to investors through a Cayman structure remain subject to the tax laws of each investor’s jurisdiction of residence or incorporation. Specialist tax advice in each relevant jurisdiction is therefore essential, including with respect to domestic tax classification of Cayman legal entity forms. The Cayman Islands participates in the OECD Common Reporting Standard (CRS) and has implemented the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA), requiring certain Cayman financial institutions and registered funds to report financial account information to the Cayman Islands Tax Authority for automatic exchange with the US IRS and other participating foreign tax authorities. These are reporting and transparency obligations only and do not affect the tax-exempt status of Cayman entities or restrict cross-border capital flows.

4.3 Government Endorsement

The primary government and quasi-government initiatives directed at increasing equity and start-up financing activity are the CEC special economic zone programme, the VASP regulatory framework and CIMA’s proportionate approach to fund regulation. The VASP framework has had the most material effect on attracting new capital and new business formation to the jurisdiction in recent years, both by providing a credible regulated environment for digital asset businesses and funds, and by signalling the government’s commitment to accommodating innovative and technology-driven financial services within a supervised framework.

The Cayman Islands’ legal and regulatory infrastructure itself functions as a form of market support. The absence of any domestic FDI screening mechanism, foreign ownership restrictions or exchange controls makes the jurisdiction accessible to international capital from any jurisdiction. The depth and quality of the local professional services sector, including firms, fund administrators, audit firms and corporate service providers, ensures that transactions of any scale and complexity can be supported locally. This ecosystem, combined with the jurisdiction’s political stability and its robust English common law court system, reinforces the Cayman Islands’ attractiveness as the preeminent offshore structuring platform for global funds and VC activity.

5. EMPLOYMENT INCENTIVES

5.1 General

The long-term commitment of founders to a VC-backed Cayman company is secured principally through equity and, where relevant, token allocations subject to contractual vesting arrangements. Under a reverse vesting structure, a founder’s initial shareholding is subject to a right of repurchase in favour of the company (or the other shareholders) at the original subscription price if the founder departs before their shares have fully vested. Vesting typically takes place over four years, with an initial cliff period (commonly one year) during which no vesting occurs, followed by ratable monthly or quarterly vesting for the remainder of the period. A founder who leaves within the vesting period forfeits a portion of their equity, providing a strong economic incentive to remain with the business through its growth stages. Good leaver and bad leaver provisions calibrate the treatment of departing founders: a good leaver retains vested equity, while a bad leaver (usually a founder dismissed for cause) may forfeit some or all equity, including vested shares. Vesting of tokens applies in a similar way – tokens are locked and, post token launch, are unlocked on a cliff date and vesting milestones thereafter with all unlocked tokens forfeited by bad leavers.

Founders also typically benefit from structural governance protections to preserve their influence notwithstanding successive rounds of dilution. These include founder director rights (guaranteeing board seats regardless of proportionate ownership), weighted-voting share structures (under which a separate class of founder shares carries enhanced voting rights, such as ten votes per share, on designated matters) and reserved matter provisions that require founder consent for key strategic decisions. These provisions are embedded in the M&AA and shareholders’ agreement and are subject to sunset provisions (for example, automatic conversion of weighted-voting shares on an IPO or on the founder’s departure) negotiated as part of the investment round.

5.2 Securities

Issuing shares subject to repurchase rights directly to founders and employees can be administratively burdensome at the time of a repurchase. Typically, companies establish an Employee Share Option Plan (ESOP) to incentivise and retain employees and senior management in Cayman Islands-incorporated companies. Under an ESOP, eligible participants are granted options to acquire shares at a predetermined exercise price, subject to vesting conditions and good/bad leaver provisions. Cayman Islands law imposes no mandatory rules on the structure or administration of an ESOP: the terms are entirely contractual and can be tailored to meet the specific requirements of the company and its employees in multiple jurisdictions. In practice, ESOPs used by Cayman Islands companies typically follow a similar form to ESOPs in the United Kingdom and similar incentive plans in the US. ESOP shares are authorised under the company’s M&AA as reserved but unissued shares, which does not require a fixed share capital structure, an advantage of the Cayman exempted company format over certain other incorporated structures.

Standard vesting terms in ESOP arrangements for Cayman-incorporated growth companies follow the four-year schedule with a one-year cliff that is recognised in the US and international VC market. The exercise price is generally set at the fair market value of the underlying shares at the date of grant, with a fair market value assessment used to confirm the exercise price. Restricted share units (RSUs) and phantom equity plans are used in certain structures, for participants in jurisdictions where the grant of share options presents tax or regulatory complexity. Trust structures are sometimes used to hold shares on behalf of participants before exercise.

5.3 Taxation of Instruments

The Cayman Islands imposes no income tax, capital gains tax or withholding tax of any kind, and accordingly no Cayman Islands tax liability arises from the grant, vesting, exercise or disposal of share options or other equity awards under an ESOP or other incentive plan. The structure of a Cayman Islands equity incentive plan is therefore not driven by Cayman Islands tax considerations. However, the design must account for the tax treatment of participants in their respective home jurisdictions, which can vary and will affect both the type of award offered and the timing of taxable events. Bespoke tax advice in each relevant participant jurisdiction should be obtained as part of the design and implementation process of any equity incentive plan.

5.4 Implementation

The establishment or expansion of a share incentive plan or option pool and the closing of a VC financing round are often closely linked. Institutional investors routinely require, as a condition of their investment, that an option pool of a specified size be created before the investment round closes. By constituting the option pool on a pre-money basis (before the new investor shares are issued), the dilutive effect of the reserved shares falls on existing shareholders, principally founders and any prior investors, rather than on the incoming investor. The size of the required option pool is a key negotiating point but typically represents between 10% and 15% of the post-money fully diluted share capital. Terms, including the vesting schedule, exercise price, leaver provisions and maximum option pool size, are approved by the board and shareholders as part of the transaction process and incorporated into the documented incentive plan and individual option agreements.

Following the close of the investment round, the option pool is often used to grant options to new hires as part of their remuneration packages, with grants calibrated to seniority and the company’s hiring plan. Top-up awards may also be granted to staff as part of annual reviews or promotions. Investors will assess their ownership percentage and economic entitlements on a fully-diluted basis including all outstanding and reserved option shares and this calculation should be maintained accurately in the company’s capitalisation table at all times. Early employees and founders face the compound dilutive effect of successive investor share issuances and option pool expansions.

6. EXITS

6.1 Investor Exit Rights

Shareholder agreements and the M&AA of Cayman Islands VC-backed companies typically include a comprehensive set of exit-related rights and transfer restrictions. Drag-along rights permit a defined majority of shareholders (often a combined majority of preference and ordinary shareholders, or a majority of preference shareholders acting separately) to require the remaining minority to sell their shares on the same terms in an approved exit transaction, preventing a minority from blocking an agreed deal. Co-sale rights (also referred to as tag-along rights) give minority shareholders the right to participate in any sale by a majority shareholder on the same economic terms, protecting against a scenario where majority investors sell out and leave minority shareholders holding illiquid equity. Rights of first refusal (ROFR) require a selling shareholder to offer their shares to existing shareholders before completing a sale to a third party, at the same price and on the same terms as the proposed transaction. Rights of first offer (ROFO) require a selling shareholder to first invite the other existing shareholders to make an offer for their shares before approaching third-party purchasers, which is seen as favouring sellers by setting the price early.

Transfer restrictions are a standard feature of Cayman Islands shareholder agreements and M&AAs, and usually include board consent requirements for any voluntary transfer, prohibited transfer provisions (such as restrictions on transfers to competitors, sanctioned persons or persons on restricted lists) and post-IPO lock-up periods. Exit trigger definitions are negotiated carefully: a qualifying exit is defined by reference to minimum market capitalisation (for an IPO), minimum enterprise value (for a trade sale), change of control mechanics and deemed liquidation events such as mergers, consolidations or disposals of assets. Under some M&AAs and shareholder agreements, investors must be kept apprised of potential exits, and any offers made to the company and investor approvals are usually required to effect the transaction.

6.2 IPO Exits

The Cayman Islands exempted company structure is one of the most commonly used vehicles for international IPOs. A significant proportion of companies listed on the NYSE and NASDAQ are incorporated in the Cayman Islands, with that figure exceeding 550 entities as of late 2025. Cayman entities are also widely used as listing vehicles on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Singapore Exchange and other Asian markets. The Cayman Islands Stock Exchange (CSX) also provides a domestic listing venue, though this is geared more towards specialist debt and fund listings and most growth companies seeking meaningful liquidity target the major US and international exchanges where higher valuations and deeper investor pools are available. The structural simplicity of the Cayman exempted company, including the absence of requirements for local director residency or annual general meetings, and the flexibility to convert preference share classes to ordinary shares and to create a separate class of high-vote ordinary shares held by founders on IPO, make it an efficient pre-IPO vehicle.

After reduced IPO activity in 2022 and 2023 resulting from elevated interest rates, market volatility and investor caution, conditions in the equity capital markets improved during the summer of 2025. Technology, fintech and digital asset companies dominate the anticipated pipeline of listings by Cayman-incorporated VC-backed businesses. A traditional IPO process for a Cayman entity takes between six and 18 months from commencement of pre-IPO preparation to listing, with the timeline shaped by market conditions, the applicable listing rules of the target exchange, any regulatory approvals required in the company’s operating jurisdictions and the overall readiness of the company’s governance, financial reporting and disclosure infrastructure. Pre-IPO restructuring, including the conversion of preference shares to ordinary shares, the implementation of lock-up arrangements for founders, employees and pre-IPO investors and (where applicable) recapitalisation of the corporate structure, can be executed efficiently under Cayman Islands law. The alternative route of taking VC-backed businesses public through a business combination with a SPAC, also known as a de-SPAC transaction, has grown in popularity and now commonly features within the qualifying IPO definition in investor agreements and makes up a large portion of current Cayman M&A and IPO activity. A well-structured de-SPAC can offer greater certainty and a shorter timeframe to listing compared with a traditional underwritten IPO process.

6.3 Pre-IPO Liquidity

Secondary Transactions in the Equity of Late-Stage Private Companies

There is a well-established and growing market for secondary transactions in the equity of late-stage private companies, driven by the desire of early investors, employees and founders to achieve partial liquidity ahead of a formal exit event. This demand has intensified as extended holding periods have lengthened the average time from investment to exit, leaving early stakeholders with long-dated illiquid equity positions. The secondary market is active in companies that have achieved significant valuations but where an IPO or acquisition is perceived as being several years away. The principal legal obstacles to secondary transactions are the transfer restrictions embedded in the shareholders’ agreement and M&AA, including rights of first refusal, board consent requirements, co-sale obligations and explicit prohibitions on transfers to certain categories of buyer. Securities law compliance requirements in the home jurisdictions of both the seller and buyer must also be assessed carefully.

Company-Facilitated Tender Offers

Company-facilitated tender offers have become an established mechanism for providing structured pre-IPO liquidity to eligible shareholders. In these arrangements, the company works with major institutional investors to establish the parameters of a voluntary offer made by a third-party buyer to eligible selling shareholders at a price agreed with the board and major investors. The company’s co-operation is required to manage transfer restrictions, organise the disclosure process and ensure compliance with applicable laws. The Cayman Islands framework accommodates these arrangements well: there are no statutory restrictions on the transfer of shares of a Cayman entity, no stamp duty on share transfers and no exchange controls. The commercial terms of any structured liquidity programme, including eligibility criteria, minimum and maximum sale amounts and the mechanism for setting the offer price, are negotiated on a case-by-case basis having regard to the constitutional documents and the interests of all categories of shareholder.

7. REGULATION

7.1 Securities Offerings

The offering of equity securities in a VC transaction involving a Cayman Islands entity is not subject to a general public offer regime, mandatory prospectus requirement or registration obligation under Cayman Islands domestic law, provided the offering is made on a private placement basis and does not constitute an offer to the public within the Cayman Islands. The Companies Act and SIBA together regulate securities investment business and certain aspects of securities issuance, but neither statute imposes disclosure or registration requirements on private placements to institutional, high net worth or sophisticated investors. The PFA requires all closed-end VC funds to register with CIMA and comply with ongoing regulatory obligations, including AML/KYC onboarding of all investors, but does not impose prospectus or investor disclosure requirements beyond those arising under the AML/KYC regime and the fund’s own private placement memorandum.

Compliance with the securities laws of investors’ home jurisdictions is the primary regulatory driver for how VC transactions involving Cayman entities are structured and documented. For larger transactions or those involving extensive employee incentive award distributions across multiple jurisdictions, a jurisdiction-by-jurisdiction analysis of applicable private placement exemptions is required. The Cayman Islands exempted company structure is flexible in this regard: there is no statutory cap on the number of shareholders or option holders, which is an advantage compared with some other jurisdictions that impose shareholder limits on private companies. Cayman-registered funds and financial institutions are subject to FATCA and CRS reporting obligations, under which financial account information on investors who are tax residents in participating jurisdictions is reported to CIMA for automatic exchange with foreign tax authorities.

7.2 Restrictions

The Cayman Islands distinguishes between doing business within the Islands and doing business outside the Islands. Cayman exempted companies, ELPs, LLCs and trusts formed to do business outside the Islands, are not subject to any restrictions on foreign ownership, requirements for local equity participation, FDI screening or foreign ownership limits in any sector. There are no exchange controls, no restrictions on the repatriation of dividends or capital by shareholders and no currency restrictions of any kind. Accordingly, a foreign VC investor of any nationality can invest in a Cayman Islands holding company or fund without regulatory restriction at the Cayman Islands level. The absence of a bilateral double taxation treaty network does not restrict the flow of investment capital, though investors and fund managers should seek advice on withholding tax exposure at the level of the underlying operating jurisdictions.

Restrictions that may affect a specific investment are located at the operating company level rather than at the Cayman holding company or fund level. Investments in regulated industries (eg, banking, insurance, media or telecommunications) may require local regulatory approval or local ownership participation. In Latin American markets, certain foreign ownership limitations and profit repatriation restrictions may apply at the level of the operating entity. China-connected structures must address regulatory requirements including those applicable to variable interest entity (VIE) arrangements. The United States, through the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), may review certain investments involving US-nexus entities and foreign investors from designated countries. None of these restrictions arise from Cayman Islands law, but practitioners structuring Cayman holding vehicles for investments in these jurisdictions must be mindful of their impact on transaction design and documentation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.