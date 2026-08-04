CIMA Enforcement Action In Focus: Reminders And Recommendations

The Cayman Islands Monetary Authority has issued multiple Decision Notices cancelling registrations of entities and individuals under the Securities Investment Business Act, marking a significant escalation in regulatory enforcement. These actions stem from persistent non-compliance with fundamental obligations including failure to file annual declarations, non-payment of fees, and lapses in anti-money laundering officer appointments. The enforcement wave serves as a stark reminder that CIMA's oversight ext

Appleby is one of the world’s leading offshore law firms, operating in 10 highly regarded and well-regulated locations. We provide comprehensive, expert advice and services across a number of key practice areas. We work with our clients to achieve practical solutions whether from a single location or across multiple jurisdictions.

Article Insights

Appleby are most popular: within Strategy topic(s)

The Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA) has recently published a number of Enforcement Notices that provide helpful context for regulated entities, including Licensees and Registered Persons under the Securities Investment Business Act (Revised) (SIBA), seeking to understand and meet their ongoing regulatory obligations in the Cayman Islands.

In early June 2026, CIMA exercised its enforcement powers under SIBA Section 17 to cancel the registrations of several SIBA Registered Persons on the basis that it had reasonable grounds to believe that such Registered Persons had failed to meet certain key regulatory obligations.

The Appleby Team takes this opportunity to review the relevant findings and CIMA enforcement action; and to highlight certain key obligations that attach to regulated entities in the Cayman Islands.

WHAT HAS HAPPENED?

The relevant Decision Notices issued by CIMA indicate that enforcement action has been prompted by specific instances exhibiting a consistent pattern of non-compliance with certain obligations provided for under SIBA.

Key issues identified in the relevant Decision Notices include, among other things:

Failure to file annual declarations with CIMA across multiple consecutive years;

Non-payment of annual fees and associated accrued penalties;

Failure to appoint anti-money laundering (AML) officers;

Failure to maintain the minimum required number of directors;

Failure to maintain a registered office in the Cayman Islands; and

A breakdown in communication with CIMA.

Notably though, CIMA has cancelled the registration of more than one SIBA Registered Person on the basis that CIMA has reasonable grounds to believe that it has not conducted the direction and management of its business in a fit and proper manner – with stated concerns extending in some instances to the fitness and propriety of directors and ultimate beneficial owners (a reminder that CIMA’s regulatory oversight of SIBA Registered Persons extends beyond procedural compliance to the fitness and propriety of controlling persons).

Decision Notices in respect of the cancellation of certain inpidual director registrations held under the Directors Registration and Licensing Act (Revised) have also been issued on a similar basis i.e. that CIMA was of the opinion that the subject inpiduals were not fit and proper persons to hold a position as a registered director.

CIMA’S ENFORCEMENT POWERS — A REMINDER

CIMA has broad supervisory and enforcement powers under both SIBA and the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority Act (Revised) (MAA), as well as the various other Regulatory Acts that govern licensed and/or registered entities carrying on regulated activity in the Cayman Islands.

Those powers include, but are not limited to, CIMA’s authority to:

revoke, cancel, suspend, and/or impose conditions on a licence or registration;

issue formal directions;

impose monetary penalties and/or administrative fines;

require the production of documents and information;

conduct on-site inspections and investigations; and/or

publish information pertaining to a breach by any person of SIBA (or another Regulatory Act) and/or of any regulations made thereunder.

CIMA has also expressly reiterated that a failure to communicate with CIMA may be taken into account when assessing an entity’s — or an inpidual’s — fitness and propriety both in the context of enforcement action and in respect of future applications where such fitness and propriety would be subject to CIMA’s assessment.

WHAT SHOULD REGULATED ENTITIES BE DOING IN THIS CONTEXT?

For regulated entities in the Cayman Islands, regulatory compliance is not a one-time exercise; it requires consistent, ongoing attention. At a minimum, entities that are subject to CIMA’s regulatory oversight – including SIBA Registered Persons – should satisfy themselves that:

any and all required annual declarations are filed (and annual fees are paid) on time;

all mandatory AML officer positions are covered by suitably qualified inpiduals;

minimum corporate governance requirements — including any applicable statutory minimum director requirements — are met and maintained at all times;

a registered office is maintained in the Cayman Islands; and

and all correspondence received from CIMA is promptly acknowledged and responded to.

When in Doubt — Err on the Side of Caution

If you are unsure about any aspect of, or requirement attaching under, a licence or registration that has been issued by CIMA, including any ongoing compliance obligations, corporate structuring considerations and/or regulatory standings, seeking legal advice early can often help clarify positions and address any potential issues before they become more significant. The recent CIMA enforcement action referred to in this Briefing highlights the value of CIMA Licensees / Registered Persons regularly reviewing and proactively engaging with their regulatory obligations.

Orignally published 25th June 2026.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.