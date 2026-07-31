Alaska Modernizes Money Transmission Framework To Cover Virtual Currency

On June 30, Alaska enacted Senate Bill 86 (Ch. 48 SLA 26), a money transmission modernization law that replaces the state’s existing money transmission statutes to update licensure requirements, add standards for virtual currency activity...

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On June 30, Alaska enacted Senate Bill 86 (Ch. 48 SLA 26), a money transmission modernization law that replaces the state’s existing money transmission statutes to update licensure requirements, add standards for virtual currency activity, and modernize safety and soundness requirements.

The law modernizes licensing, financial, consumer protection, and supervisory requirements for money transmitters and aligns Alaska’s framework with multistate licensing standards.

Specifically, the law:

Expands licensing coverage to virtual currency . The definition of “money transmission” now includes virtual currency exchange and virtual currency business activity, including exchanging, transferring, storing, or administering virtual currency on behalf of another person. Covered licensees must provide disclosures addressing fees, insurance coverage, transaction risks, error resolution, and account changes, and must maintain sufficient amounts of each type of virtual currency to satisfy customer entitlements.

. The definition of “money transmission” now includes virtual currency exchange and virtual currency business activity, including exchanging, transferring, storing, or administering virtual currency on behalf of another person. Covered licensees must provide disclosures addressing fees, insurance coverage, transaction risks, error resolution, and account changes, and must maintain sufficient amounts of each type of virtual currency to satisfy customer entitlements. Updates licensing and financial standards . The law authorizes Alaska to use the nationwide multistate licensing system for applications, renewals, background checks, reporting, examinations, and changes of control. It also establishes risk-based surety bond requirements of up to $1 million, an asset-based tangible net worth standard, and revised permissible investment requirements.

. The law authorizes Alaska to use the nationwide multistate licensing system for applications, renewals, background checks, reporting, examinations, and changes of control. It also establishes risk-based surety bond requirements of up to $1 million, an asset-based tangible net worth standard, and revised permissible investment requirements. Strengthens transaction and customer protections. Licensees and authorized delegates must comply with updated receipt, refund, timely transmission, complaint notice, disclosure, and record retention requirements. The law also requires licensees to evaluate authorized delegates through risk-based background investigations and written compliance procedures.

Most provisions take effect July 1, 2027. Existing money services licensees may continue operating under their current licenses until renewal under the new framework or July 1, 2028, whichever is later.

Putting It Into Practice: Alaska joins a growing number of states modernizing money transmission laws to address virtual currency and multistate licensing (previously discussed here, here, and here). Money transmitters, payment providers, virtual currency exchanges, and custodians serving Alaska residents should evaluate whether the law changes their licensing status and review their disclosures, reserve practices, bonding, reporting, and recordkeeping procedures.

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