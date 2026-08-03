Serta Simmons Bedding: The Fifth Circuit’s Uptier Decision And The Landmark Damages Ruling On Remand

Summary

Litigation over Serta’s 2020 uptier transaction has been closely watched by the finance and legal communities because of its potential impact on liability management transactions. On July 7, 2026, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas issued a Memorandum Opinion on remand after a December 2024 decision from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. The Court found certain participating lenders liable for breach of the pro rata sharing provision and awarded $261.13 million in damages, plus six years of prejudgment interest. This ruling is the first successful court challenge to a common form of liability management exercise built around “open market purchase” provisions commonly found in syndicated credit facilities. This Legal Update discusses the Bankruptcy Court’s most recent opinion and important lessons for market participants.

Background

In November 2016, Serta borrowed $1.95 billion under a First Lien Term Loan Agreement (the “Credit Agreement”). The Credit Agreement included a pro rata sharing provision under section 2.18(c) of the Credit Agreement (the “Pro Rata Sharing Provision”), which provided that lenders receiving payments in respect of any principal or interest in excess of other lenders were required to purchase participations in such other lenders’ loans for cash at face value, to ensure ratable treatment. This provision was among the “sacred rights” in the Credit Agreement that could not be amended or eliminated absent unanimous lender consent. An express exception to the Pro Rata Sharing Provision existed for “open market purchases” under section 9.05(g) (the “Open Market Purchase Exception”).

In June 2020, Serta executed a liability management transaction (the “2020 Transaction”) with a subset of its first lien lenders (the “Participating Lenders”). Approximately $992 million in first lien term loans (“First Lien Term Loans”) were exchanged for roughly $734 million in face value of new “uptiered” first lien second out super-priority debt (“First Lien Second Out Debt”) (on its face, a 74-cent-on-the-dollar exchange), and Serta received $200 million in new money. The 2020 Transaction was structured as an “open market purchase” to qualify for the Open Market Purchase Exception and avoid triggering the Pro Rata Sharing Provision.

The total outstanding first-lien class prior to the transaction was approximately $1.887 billion. Of that, the Participating Lenders held $992 million (52.6%). The remaining approximately $895 million (47.4%) was held by lenders that did not participate in the 2020 Transaction, referred to collectively in the litigation as the “Excluded Lenders” and the “LCM Lenders” (together, “Plaintiffs”). Unlike newer liability management transactions (which have benefitted from lessons learned in similar transactions), the Plaintiffs were not offered the opportunity to participate. The Plaintiffs were also effectively subordinated because a new intercreditor agreement established a payment waterfall in which the Participating Lenders’ super-priority debt would be paid well before the Plaintiffs’ legacy First Lien Term Loans.

The Fifth Circuit Decision (December 31, 2024)

On December 31, 2024, the Fifth Circuit unanimously reversed the Bankruptcy Court’s prior decision, holding that Serta’s 2020 uptier was not a permissible “open market purchase.” The Fifth Circuit disagreed with the Bankruptcy Court’s initial finding that the transaction unambiguously qualified as an “open market purchase,” concluding instead that the term was ambiguous. Drawing on industry sources, the court held that an open market purchase must occur on a market “generally open to participation by various buyers and sellers,” which in this instance was the secondary market for syndicated loans. Because Serta’s debt exchange was negotiated privately with a subset of lenders and never offered to the broader market, the Fifth Circuit concluded it fell outside the exception.

Then, because the transaction was not otherwise offered to or approved by each affected lender, the Fifth Circuit held that the transaction breached the Credit Agreement’s sacred right that was designed to ensure pro rata treatment for lenders “in any way” affected by a non-pro rata transaction and remanded the dispute back to the Bankruptcy Court.

The Damages Opinion on Remand (July 7, 2026)

On remand, and following denial of cert by the U.S. Supreme Court, the Bankruptcy Court in November of 2025 first granted summary judgment in favor of Serta (but not the Participating Lenders) on the basis that Serta’s confirmed Chapter 11 plan’s discharge, release, and extinguishment provisions cancelled claims against the debtor arising from the Credit Agreement and the 2020 Transaction. A trial to adjudicate claims against the Participating Lenders was then held in March 2026, and on July 7, the Bankruptcy Court issued its Memorandum Opinion finding the Participating Lenders liable for breach of the Pro Rata Sharing Provision and awarding damages as of the date of breach ($261.13 million) plus New York-law prejudgment interest.

Breach of the Pro Rata Sharing Provision

The Participating Lenders argue the debt exchange under the 2020 Transaction was not a “payment” that triggered pro rata treatment under the Pro Rata Sharing Provision. The Bankruptcy Court held the relevant provisions unambiguous, concluding that the Participating Lenders breached the Pro Rata Sharing Provision by receiving payments on their First Lien Term Loans without purchasing participations in the Plaintiffs’ loans. The Participating Lenders had argued that because the debt exchange was cashless, it was not intended to be a “payment” and specifically pointed to section 2.18(a) of the Credit Agreement, which references payments in that Section as being made “in Dollars.”

The Bankruptcy Court rejected that reading, noting that other portions of the Pro Rata Sharing Provision cover payments “whether voluntary, involuntary, through the exercise of any right of set-off or otherwise,” emphasizing that a set-off is a non-cash exchange, and “or otherwise” is open-ended and not limited to cash. Moreover, the Bankruptcy Court noted that the Pro Rata Sharing Provision expressly carved out four different types of non-cash transactions, so if debt exchanges were not intended to trigger the provision, these carve-outs would be surplusage. Further, when the parties wanted to require cash in the Credit Agreement, the Bankruptcy Court noted that they used the defined term “Cash;” however, they did not use that term in the Pro Rata Sharing Provision’s trigger. The Bankruptcy Court also held the payment was “in respect of” principal on loans held by the Participating Lenders, broadly interpreting that phrase as “in connection with” or “concerning” the First Lien Term Loans.

Defenses Rejected

The Bankruptcy Court rejected other defenses asserted by the Participating Lenders, including:

Majority Vote Ratification: The Participating Lenders argued that they ratified the 2020 Transaction as an open market purchase by amending the Open Market Purchase Exception with the consent of a majority of lenders. The Bankruptcy Court rejected this defense, holding that once the Fifth Circuit determined the 2020 Transaction was not an open market purchase, and that any majority-vote amendment purporting to confirm its validity had no operative effect on the Pro Rata Sharing Provision. The court further held that the Credit Agreement required unanimous consent to amend or waive the relevant portions of the Credit Agreement in any way that would alter pro rata sharing, and that a majority of lenders could not bargain away protections belonging to all lenders.

In pari delicto and unclean hands: The Participating Lenders argued that the Plaintiffs’ recoveries should be limited based on the in pari delicto and unclean hands doctrines, pointing to the Excluded Lenders’ drop-down transaction proposal to Serta (which was never accepted) and their $30 million offer to the Participating Lenders to abandon the deal. The Bankruptcy Court held that unclean hands was unavailable as a matter of law because the action was exclusively for damages. As to in pari delicto, the Bankruptcy Court concluded there was no injury caused to the Participating Lenders by any intentional wrongdoing or equal fault on the part of the Excluded Lenders, noting that Serta itself commenced a competitive bidding process after receiving the drop-down proposal.

Failure to Mitigate Damages: The Participating Lenders argued that the Excluded Lenders should have sold their First Lien Term Loans on the secondary market after the 2020 Transaction rather than holding them through a sustained decline in value. The Bankruptcy Court rejected this defense on three grounds: (i) there was no meaningful secondary market, as only approximately $162 million in aggregate face amount traded over 18 months against the Plaintiffs’ $700+ million position; (ii) the Plaintiffs actively sought buyers through brokers but none materialized; and (iii) selling would have required the Plaintiffs to forfeit the right to assert their breach-of-contract claims, which the mitigation doctrine does not require.

Damages: Actual Damages (Based on Face Value of Loans at Date of Breach) Plus Mandatory Prejudgment Interest

The Bankruptcy Court concluded that the proper date from which to calculate the Plaintiffs’ damages was the date of the breach of contract (June 22, 2020), not the date Serta emerged from bankruptcy three years later. The court held that this approach is consistent with New York law’s general rule that breach-of-contract damages are calculated as of the breach date, and that the time-of-emergence methodology was too speculative given independent intervening market forces, including a broad downturn in the mattress industry and Serta’s inability to refinance its capital structure in early 2022.

The Bankruptcy Court held that the face value ($734 million) of First Lien Second Out debt the Participating Lenders received in the 2020 Transaction was the proper basis for calculating the “benefit” under the Pro Rata Sharing Provision, and calculated the Plaintiffs’ ratable share at $348 million ($895 million / $1.887 billion × $734 million). The court then adopted the Plaintiffs’ expert’s “but-for” framework. In that but-for world, the Plaintiffs would have received $348 million in cash (via the participation purchase required under the Pro Rata Sharing Provision) and retained approximately $547 million in First Lien Term Loans valued at the $0.25 closing-date market price ($136.71 million), for a total of $484.88 million. In actuality, the Plaintiffs retained $895 million in First Lien Term Loans valued at the same $0.25 price ($223.75 million). The difference—$261.13 million—was the basis for the Bankruptcy Court’s damages award.

The Bankruptcy Court rejected the Participating Lenders’ expert’s alternative methodology, which measured the “benefit” of the 2020 Transaction as the change in expected recoveries for all first-lien holders across Q1 to Q3 2020. The court held this approach was not rooted in the Pro Rata Sharing Provision, which focuses on the benefit of the payment received by the favored lenders, not the broader economic effects of the transaction on all creditors. The court also declined to consider other factors such as the value of the $200 million new-money injection, the likelihood of Serta filing for bankruptcy absent the transaction, or the prices at which lenders originally purchased their debt.

Finally, the Bankruptcy Court held that the Plaintiffs were entitled to mandatory prejudgment interest at 9% per annum under New York law, for the over six-year period accruing from June 22, 2020 (the closing date of the 2020 Transaction) through July 7, 2026 (the date of the opinion). The Bankruptcy Court rejected equitable arguments to reduce the rate, holding that prejudgment interest on breach of contract claims is mandatory under New York law and that the parties’ choice of New York law to govern disputes under the Credit Agreement controls.

Observations

The Bankruptcy Court’s decision, when read with the preceding Fifth Circuit decision, provides important precedent for market participants, including:

The “open market purchase” exception has been narrowly construed. The courts found that privately negotiated exchanges do not qualify, calling into question transactions that attempt to use this exception to pro rata sharing provisions without offering participation to all lenders.

The courts found that privately negotiated exchanges do not qualify, calling into question transactions that attempt to use this exception to pro rata sharing provisions without offering participation to all lenders. “Payment” may encompass non-cash debt exchanges depending on the express language of the contract. The court’s broad construction of “payment” under the Credit Agreement is a reminder that market participants should evaluate the specific terms of any credit documents, including the precise language of pro rata sharing provisions and any exceptions, before structuring an exchange transaction.

The court’s broad construction of “payment” under the Credit Agreement is a reminder that market participants should evaluate the specific terms of any credit documents, including the precise language of pro rata sharing provisions and any exceptions, before structuring an exchange transaction. Face-value damages measure amplifies exposure. Measuring damages at face value of the credit agreement obligations could lead to significant exposure, even where the debt is trading at a discount at the time of a liability management transaction.

Measuring damages at face value of the credit agreement obligations could lead to significant exposure, even where the debt is trading at a discount at the time of a liability management transaction. Majority-vote ratification cannot cure sacred-right breaches. Where a credit agreement requires unanimous consent to amend or waive pro rata sharing protections, a subsequent majority-vote amendment purporting to ratify a non-conforming transaction will have no operative effect. A majority cannot bargain away protections belonging to all lenders, and a post-hoc ratification cannot retroactively cure a breach of a sacred right.

The Serta litigation underscores that outcomes in uptier transaction litigation are ultimately driven by the highly negotiated language of sophisticated parties’ credit agreements, and that the financial consequences of varying from the language of the applicable agreements can be severe. The ability of borrowers to pursue uptier transactions, and lenders’ willingness to participate, may be further put to the test following this decision.

Please reach out to any of the authors with any questions.