SEC Commissioner Peirce Flags Securities-Law Risks For Crypto Vaults And Onchain Lending

SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce has identified investment-contract, investment-company, note, and investment-adviser issues that may arise from crypto vaults and onchain lending strategies.

The legal analysis extends beyond the classification of the deposited crypto asset. Vault structure, managerial control, portfolio composition, lending terms, and compensation arrangements may independently bring a product within the federal securities laws.

Key Takeaways

A crypto asset’s status as a non-security does not resolve whether a vault, lending arrangement, participation interest, or related management service is regulated.

Vaults involving meaningful managerial discretion may raise investment-contract and investment-adviser questions.

A vault that invests in securities may implicate the Investment Company Act, including where the vault accepts non-security crypto assets from users.

Onchain lending arrangements may involve notes that are securities under the Supreme Court’s Reves framework.

Commissioner Peirce’s statement does not establish a new rule or safe harbor. It identifies the legal analyses that market participants should conduct and invites engagement with the SEC.

The SEC’s Attention Turns to Crypto Vaults

On July 22, 2026, SEC Commissioner Hester M. Peirce issued a statement addressing the application of the federal securities laws to crypto vaults and onchain lending strategies. The statement, titled Headstands and Summervaults: A Statement on Crypto Vaults and Lending Strategies, warns market participants against strained interpretations designed to place regulated activity outside the federal securities framework.

Peirce’s central principle is straightforward: moving an activity onchain generally does not change its underlying legal character. A market participant whose activities fall within the securities perimeter should identify a compliant structure rather than rely on technical architecture, decentralization terminology, or product labels to avoid the applicable laws. (SEC)

The statement represents the views of an individual commissioner. It is not a Commission rule, order, exemption, or interpretive release. Its significance lies in the regulatory roadmap it provides. Peirce identifies four principal areas of concern:

investment contracts; investment companies; notes that are securities; and investment-adviser activity.

The statement also arrived amid direct industry engagement with the SEC. On July 20, 2026, Crypto Task Force staff met with representatives of the Crypto Council for Innovation, Bitwise Asset Management, Galaxy Digital, Morpho Association, and WilmerHale to discuss onchain vault architecture, operations, use cases, and related legal considerations. The public record does not establish a causal relationship between that meeting and Peirce’s statement, but the timing confirms that crypto vault regulation is an active subject before the Commission. (SEC)

A Non-Security Crypto Asset Can Still Be Part of a Securities Transaction

The threshold classification of a crypto asset remains important, but it is only one part of the analysis.

In March 2026, the SEC issued an interpretation concerning the federal securities-law treatment of certain crypto assets and transactions involving crypto assets. The CFTC provided guidance stating that it would administer the Commodity Exchange Act consistently with the SEC’s interpretation. The release recognized that many crypto assets are not themselves securities and explained how a non-security crypto asset may become subject to an investment contract through the surrounding transaction, promises, or arrangements.

Peirce’s vault statement applies that distinction to yield-generating products. Even where the asset deposited into a vault is not a security, the following may require separate analysis:

the user’s interest in the vault;

the pooling arrangement;

the receipt or share issued to the user;

the strategy through which assets are deployed;

a lending claim or repayment obligation; and

the services provided by a curator, allocator, manager, or other controlling party.

Peirce expressed a related principle in her July 2025 tokenization statement: “Tokenized securities are still securities.” Blockchain technology may alter settlement, custody, transfer, and recordkeeping. It does not independently change the legal nature of the instrument or transaction.

Vault Structure and Managerial Control Will Be Central

The term “vault” has no single, settled meaning. Peirce describes a spectrum of structures.

At one end are arrangements governed exclusively by immutable smart contracts, with allocations determined by fixed programmatic rules. At the other end are products in which an operator, curator, committee, or other person exercises discretion over asset selection and deployment. Between those endpoints are hybrid structures involving automated execution combined with upgrade rights, governance processes, emergency controls, risk committees, or discretionary strategy selection.

The relevant inquiry should address actual authority rather than public-facing descriptions. A product marketed as autonomous may continue to depend on identifiable persons who can:

approve or remove underlying strategies;

select supported assets or counterparties;

set interest rates;

change loan-to-value requirements;

establish liquidation thresholds;

modify oracle or pricing systems;

rebalance deposited assets;

appoint or replace curators;

pause withdrawals or other functions;

alter smart-contract code; or

control administrative or upgrade keys.

Those rights may affect the investment-contract, investment-company, and investment-adviser analyses. They also may undermine generalized claims that a product operates without continuing managerial involvement.

Investment-Contract Analysis Under Howey

A vault arrangement may involve an investment contract where users contribute assets to a common enterprise with a reasonable expectation of profits derived from the entrepreneurial or managerial efforts of others.

The governing analysis arises from SEC v. W.J. Howey Co. and subsequent Supreme Court decisions, including United Housing Foundation, Inc. v. Forman. The inquiry focuses on economic reality and the expectations created by the transaction, rather than the terminology selected by the product’s developers. (GovInfo)

For crypto vaults, relevant considerations may include:

whether user assets are pooled or exposed to a common strategy;

whether returns depend on a common portfolio or set of positions;

whether a curator selects, monitors, or replaces strategies;

whether the operator promotes its expertise or risk-management abilities;

whether the operator can modify material economic terms;

whether users exercise meaningful control over the deployment of their assets;

whether the product depends on ongoing maintenance or intervention; and

whether promotional materials emphasize passive yield or professionally managed returns.

A genuinely fixed and immutable arrangement may present a different managerial-efforts analysis from an actively curated product. The existence of smart contracts alone does not establish the absence of managerial activity. Initial design choices, upgrade authority, governance concentration, emergency powers, and continued strategy management may remain significant.

Investment Company Act Issues May Depend on the Vault’s Portfolio and Legal Structure

A separate analysis arises under the Investment Company Act of 1940.

Section 3(a)(1) generally includes within the definition of “investment company” an issuer that is primarily engaged in investing, reinvesting, or trading in securities. It also reaches certain issuers that own or propose to acquire investment securities with a value exceeding 40 percent of total assets, excluding government securities and cash items, on an unconsolidated basis. (GovInfo)

Accordingly, a vault arrangement may raise Investment Company Act concerns where:

the structure involves an identifiable issuer;

users receive shares, tokens, receipts, or participation interests;

deposited assets are pooled;

the portfolio contains securities; or

the vault allocates assets to other vehicles or arrangements that constitute securities.

The fact that users initially contribute bitcoin, ether, stablecoins, or other non-security assets does not end the inquiry. The analysis also must consider what the vault acquires after deposit. Potential portfolio positions may include tokenized securities, notes, investment contracts, fund interests, security-based instruments, or interests in other vaults.

Peirce observed that different vaults may resemble different forms of investment management. A fixed or minimally managed portfolio may resemble a unit investment trust. An actively allocated portfolio may resemble a management investment company. A structure providing individualized treatment may more closely resemble a separately managed account. These comparisons identify functional similarities. They do not establish that every vault fitting a general description satisfies the statutory requirements for a particular classification. (SEC)

Potential reliance on Sections 3(c)(1) or 3(c)(7) also requires careful consideration. Section 3(c)(1) generally applies to an issuer with no more than 100 beneficial owners, subject to the qualifying venture capital fund provision, that is not making and does not propose to make a public offering. Section 3(c)(7) generally requires the issuer’s outstanding securities to be owned exclusively by qualified purchasers and similarly precludes a public offering. (GovInfo)

A broadly accessible or permissionless vault may have difficulty satisfying those conditions. Technical access controls, wallet screening, transfer restrictions, investor verification, and the treatment of secondary transfers may therefore become material to any private-fund analysis.

Onchain Lending Arrangements May Involve Notes That Are Securities

Crypto lending raises an analytically distinct issue.

The Securities Act expressly includes “any note” within the definition of a security. The Supreme Court’s decision in Reves v. Ernst & Young establishes a rebuttable presumption that a note is a security, subject to the Court’s “family resemblance” analysis.

The Reves analysis examines:

the motivations of the borrower and lender; the plan of distribution; the reasonable expectations of the investing public; and whether another regulatory scheme or risk-reducing factor makes application of the securities laws unnecessary.

These factors may apply even where the asset borrowed, posted as collateral, or used for repayment is not itself a security.

Relevant considerations for an onchain lending product may include:

whether participants provide assets principally to earn a financial return;

whether the product is marketed as an investment or yield opportunity;

whether lender interests are offered broadly;

whether claims can be transferred or traded;

whether loans are collateralized;

whether borrowers use the assets for commercial, operational, or speculative purposes;

whether participants understand the arrangement as an investment; and

whether another regulatory framework provides meaningful protection.

The label attached to the arrangement does not control. Terms such as “loan,” “liquidity pool,” “credit market,” or “lending protocol” must be evaluated against the transaction’s actual economic characteristics.

Vault Curators May Face Investment-Adviser Questions

Management of a vault or lending strategy also may implicate the Investment Advisers Act of 1940.

Section 202(a)(11) generally defines an investment adviser as a person who, for compensation and as part of a business, advises others concerning the value of securities or the advisability of investing in, purchasing, or selling securities. (GovInfo)

A curator, allocator, or strategy manager may require an adviser analysis where that person:

selects securities or securities-related strategies;

determines how client or vault assets will be allocated among securities;

recommends or approves particular investment positions;

selects other managers or curators;

monitors and replaces securities-related strategies; or

receives compensation or another economic benefit in connection with those services.

Compensation may include management fees, strategy fees, performance allocations, shares of generated yield, protocol incentives, token allocations, or other economic benefits. Whether a particular benefit satisfies the compensation element depends on the full arrangement. SEC interpretive guidance has historically treated the compensation inquiry broadly and has recognized direct and indirect economic benefits. (SEC)

Where the Advisers Act applies, additional issues may include registration, fiduciary obligations, custody, conflicts of interest, valuation, fee calculations, performance advertising, compliance policies, and disclosure.

Decentralization Must Be Evaluated Operationally

The statement reinforces the importance of operational facts.

A decentralized governance label provides limited legal value where a small group controls token voting, proposal rights, software development, treasury assets, strategy selection, emergency functions, or administrative keys. Similarly, the use of an autonomous smart contract does not resolve the analysis where a person selected the investment strategy, can change the strategy, or continues to promote and maintain the product.

Projects should therefore document:

the distribution of governance power;

the identity of material decision-makers;

the existence of formal and informal control rights;

the role of affiliated entities;

the ability to modify economic parameters;

the authority to intervene during market stress; and

the extent to which users rely on identifiable persons.

The analysis should be updated as governance, ownership, smart-contract functionality, and portfolio strategy evolve.

Practical Compliance Steps for Vault and Lending Projects

Vault deployers, lending protocols, curators, asset managers, and service providers should consider the following steps before launch or material expansion:

1. Map the Complete Product Structure

Identify every legal entity, smart contract, governance body, developer, manager, curator, allocator, administrator, and service provider involved in the product.

2. Identify All Instruments and Interests

Analyze the deposited asset, vault receipt, participation interest, lending claim, governance token, incentive token, and any other instrument separately.

3. Inventory the Underlying Portfolio

Determine whether the vault holds, acquires, or obtains exposure to securities, notes, fund interests, derivatives, tokenized securities, or interests in other pooled vehicles.

4. Document Control and Discretion

Create a detailed record of who can modify strategies, change parameters, select assets, appoint service providers, pause operations, or upgrade contracts.

5. Review Marketing and Disclosure

Evaluate statements concerning yield, professional management, proprietary strategy, risk mitigation, expected returns, diversification, and passive income. Marketing language may influence participants’ reasonable expectations.

6. Analyze Fees and Economic Benefits

Identify all direct and indirect compensation received by developers, managers, curators, affiliates, governance participants, and referral sources.

7. Confirm That Any Exemption Fits the Product

Evaluate investor eligibility, offering restrictions, ownership limitations, transfer controls, verification procedures, and ongoing compliance. A legal exemption must align with the product’s actual technical and commercial operation.

8. Establish Change-Management Procedures

Material changes to assets, strategies, governance, fees, counterparties, or smart-contract authority may alter the legal analysis. Projects should require legal review before implementing significant changes.

9. Consider Regulatory Engagement

Peirce expressly invited market participants to engage with the SEC concerning vaults and onchain lending, including situations in which existing rules may unnecessarily impede responsible innovation. Early engagement may be particularly appropriate for structures that do not fit comfortably within existing registration categories or exemptions. (SEC)

What the Statement Does and Does Not Establish

Peirce’s statement does not declare that all crypto vaults are securities, investment companies, or advisory products. It does not establish that all onchain loans are securities. It also does not create a registration pathway, exemption, or safe harbor.

The statement instead rejects categorical conclusions based solely on technology.

A product may fall outside the federal securities laws. A different product using similar terminology may fall squarely within them. The result depends on the structure, instruments, portfolio, representations, control rights, compensation, and reasonable expectations involved.

Peirce also emphasized the limits of the SEC’s jurisdiction and the importance of protecting developers’ free-speech rights. At the same time, she encouraged regulated market participants to pursue compliant structures and invited proposals for modernizing rules that obstruct beneficial uses of blockchain technology. (SEC)

Conclusion

Commissioner Peirce’s statement marks an important development in the SEC’s treatment of crypto yield products.

The principal lesson is that asset classification cannot substitute for product analysis. A non-security crypto asset may be deposited into an arrangement that separately creates an investment contract, an interest in an investment company, a note, or an advisory relationship.

For crypto vaults and onchain lending products, the most significant facts are likely to include:

who controls the product;

what users receive;

how assets are deployed;

whether securities enter the portfolio;

what managerial efforts generate returns;

how the product is distributed and marketed; and

how operators and curators are compensated.

Projects that address those questions during product design will be better positioned to identify a sustainable legal structure. Projects that rely principally on terminology, automation, or generalized decentralization claims face materially greater regulatory risk.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are crypto vaults securities?

There is no categorical answer. A vault arrangement may involve an investment contract where users contribute assets to a common enterprise and reasonably expect profits from the managerial or entrepreneurial efforts of others. The analysis depends on the vault’s structure, control rights, representations, and operation.

Can a crypto vault be an investment company?

Potentially. Where a vault structure involves an issuer that is primarily engaged in investing in securities, or that exceeds the Investment Company Act’s statutory asset test, the arrangement may fall within the definition of an investment company unless an exclusion or exemption applies.

Can an onchain loan be a security?

Yes. A lending instrument may constitute a note, and notes are analyzed under the Supreme Court’s Reves family-resemblance test. The classification of the borrowed asset or collateral does not independently determine the status of the loan.

Can a vault curator be an investment adviser?

Potentially. A curator that receives compensation for selecting or managing securities-related strategies may satisfy the statutory definition of an investment adviser, depending on the surrounding facts and any available exclusion or exemption.

Does using immutable smart contracts eliminate securities-law risk?

No categorical rule applies. Immutability may reduce the extent of continuing managerial discretion, but the analysis may still consider the initial design, promotional activity, strategy selection, governance concentration, upgrade authority, and other forms of human control.

Selected Primary Authorities