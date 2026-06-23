DCI Closure

Grand Cayman, 22 June 2026 - The Department of Commerce and Investment's (DCI) offices in Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac will close on Thursday, 25 June 2026 for a staff function

The Ministry of Financial Services is part of the Cayman Islands Government. The Ministry engages with local and international stakeholders to address policy, regulatory, and legal matters that affect financial services in the Cayman Islands.

Article Insights

Cayman Islands Government are most popular: in North America

Grand Cayman, 22 June 2026 - The Department of Commerce and Investment's (DCI) offices in Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac will close on Thursday, 25 June 2026 for a staff function.

The offices will reopen on Friday, 26 June 2026 at 8:30 a.m. and both licensing counters will reopen at 9:00 a.m.

DCI apologises for any inconvenience this may cause, and encourages persons to submit business licensing applications online at www.dci.gov.ky during the brief closure.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.