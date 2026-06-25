Managing Partner Lorne Somerville of CVC Capital Partners discusses navigating uncertainty in private equity markets, revealing how his firm is adapting its investment approach in response to current market conditions.

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How do you invest with conviction in an uncertain market?

In this episode of Private Market Talks, Lorne Somerville, Managing Partner at CVC Capital Partners and co-head of North American Private Equity, joins partner Howard Beber to share how CVC is approaching today’s environment.

Lorne explains how instability is shaping investment strategy, with a more selective approach in the U.S. and a focus on businesses with consistent cash flow and clear growth potential. He also discusses how CVC leverages its global network and founder partnerships to compete in a highly developed market.

The conversation explores how valuation gaps and slower deal activity are influencing deployment, where the firm is finding opportunity, and how AI can support diligence while requiring careful oversight.

Lorne also shares his outlook for the next 12 to 24 months and what it will take for deal activity to accelerate.

Investing in an Uncertain Market with CVC’s Lorne Somerville (Podcast)

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