Prediction Markets Hearing Before The US House Subcommittee On Commodity Markets, Digital Assets, And Rural Development

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On July 21, I testified before the House Agriculture Committee’s Subcommittee on Commodity Markets, Digital Assets, and Rural Development at a hearing titled “Examining Customer Protections and Market Integrity in Sports Event Prediction Markets.” My testimony explored how the Commodity Exchange Act (CEA) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC or Commission) regulations already provide a comprehensive, principles-based framework for regulating prediction markets.
Read my written testimony here.
Watch the recording of the hearing here.
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