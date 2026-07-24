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24 July 2026

Prediction Markets Hearing Before The US House Subcommittee On Commodity Markets, Digital Assets, And Rural Development

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A comprehensive examination of how the Commodity Exchange Act and CFTC regulations provide a principles-based framework for regulating prediction markets, presented through congressional testimony.
United States Finance and Banking
Carl E. Kennedy
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On July 21, I testified before the House Agriculture Committee’s Subcommittee on Commodity Markets, Digital Assets, and Rural Development at a hearing titled “Examining Customer Protections and Market Integrity in Sports Event Prediction Markets.” My testimony explored how the Commodity Exchange Act (CEA) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC or Commission) regulations already provide a comprehensive, principles-based framework for regulating prediction markets.

Read my written testimony here.

Watch the recording of the hearing here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Carl E. Kennedy
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