Credit-Linked Note Issuances Under Repackaging Programmes

This article examines the key features, structural considerations, and legal issues arising in connection with CLNs issued under repackaging programmes.

Introduction to Credit-Linked Notes

Credit-linked notes (“CLNs”) have become an established feature of the structured finance landscape, offering investors synthetic exposure to the credit risk of a reference entity or portfolio of reference entities without the need to hold the underlying debt obligations directly. When issued through repackaging programmes, CLNs benefit from the structural efficiencies and streamlined documentation frameworks that repackaging programmes provide, enabling issuers and arrangers to bring transactions to market with greater speed and efficiency.

This article examines the key features, structural considerations, and legal issues arising in connection with CLNs issued under repackaging programmes.

What is a Repackaging Programme?

A repackaging programme is a framework under which a special purpose vehicle (“SPV”), usually a Cayman Islands exempted company, issues notes to investors, the proceeds of which are used to acquire specified collateral assets. The SPV’s obligations under the notes are limited recourse, meaning that noteholders’ claims are satisfied solely from the assets held by the SPV in respect of the relevant series or tranche of notes. The programme documentation typically comprises a base prospectus or offering circular, a set of master trust, agency and ISDA documentation, and pro-forma series-specific final terms or supplemental documentation. This modular structure allows new series of notes to be issued on a streamlined basis, as the core legal and structural framework has already been established and, where relevant, approved by the applicable listing authority.

Repackaging programmes are used across a wide range of asset classes, including bonds, loans, derivatives, and insurance-linked products. Their versatility makes them a natural choice for CLNs, which involve a combination of funded collateral and unfunded credit derivative exposure.

Structure of a CLN in a Repackaging Programme

In a typical CLN transaction issued under a repackaging programme, the SPV issues a series of notes to investors and applies the issue proceeds to purchase eligible collateral, which may consist of high-quality sovereign or corporate bonds, money market instruments, or other agreed securities. Simultaneously, the SPV enters into one or more credit default swaps (“CDS”) or similar credit derivative transaction with a swap counterparty (often the arranging bank), under which the SPV sells protection on the credit risk of one or more reference entities.

The cashflows under the structure are designed so that, absent a credit event, investors receive periodic coupon payments funded by a combination of the income from the collateral and the premium received under the CDS. At maturity, and provided no credit event has occurred, the collateral is liquidated and the proceeds are used to redeem the notes at par (or such other agreed amount).

If a credit event occurs in respect of a reference entity, the swap counterparty is entitled to trigger settlement under the CDS. Depending on the settlement mechanics, this may involve physical delivery of defaulted obligations to the SPV in exchange for collateral of equivalent notional value, or cash settlement based on the recovery value of the reference entity’s obligations as determined through an auction or valuation process. The noteholders bear the resulting loss, which is typically reflected in a reduction of the principal amount of the notes or, a write-down or early redemption of the notes.

Key Documentation for CLNs

The principal documents governing a CLN issued under a repackaging programme typically include the following:

Programme documentation comprises the base prospectus or offering circular, the master trust deed constituting the notes, the master agency agreement and the Master ISDA and Schedule. These documents set out the general terms and conditions applicable to all series of notes issued under the programme, including provisions relating to limited recourse, non-petition covenants, priority of payments, and events of default. Series-specific documentation includes the final terms or pricing supplement for the relevant series, which specify the commercial terms of the notes (such as the issue price, coupon, maturity date, reference entity or entities, and credit event triggers). In some programmes, a supplemental trust deed or series deed may also be executed to tailor the master trust deed provisions to the specific series. Credit derivative documentation consists of the CDS confirmation, which is typically entered into under an ISDA Master Agreement between the SPV and the swap counterparty. The CDS confirmation will incorporate the relevant provisions of the 2014 ISDA Credit Derivatives Definitions (or their successor) and specify the reference entity, reference obligation, credit events, settlement method, and other key terms.

The collateral arrangements are governed by a custody agreement or account bank agreement and, where applicable, a collateral management or repo agreement. These documents regulate the holding, substitution, and release of the collateral assets.

Understanding Credit Events and Settlement in CLNs

The definition and scope of credit events are among the most critical aspects of a CLN. The standard credit events under the ISDA Credit Derivatives Definitions include bankruptcy, failure to pay, and restructuring, though the precise events applicable to any given CLN will depend on the terms negotiated between the parties and the nature of the reference entity.

Legal and Structural Considerations for CLNs

Several legal and structural issues merit particular attention in the context of CLNs issued through repackaging programmes.

Bankruptcy remoteness of the SPV is fundamental to the structure. The SPV must be established and maintained in a manner that minimises the risk of it being consolidated with the swap counterparty or any other party, and that ensures it will not become subject to insolvency proceedings as a result of the default of any reference entity or counterparty. Standard structural protections include restrictions on the SPV’s activities, limited recourse and non-petition provisions in favour of the SPV, the appointment of independent directors of the SPV and for the shares of the SPV to be held by a registered trust company pursuant to a declaration of trust. Limited recourse and priority of payments are essential features of repackaging structures. Noteholders must accept that their claims are limited to the assets attributable to their series and that recoveries will be distributed in accordance with a specified priority of payments, typically providing for the costs and expenses of the SPV and the trustee to be met in priority to amounts owed to noteholders. Counterparty credit risk is an inherent feature of CLN structures, as the SPV’s ability to make payments to noteholders is intrinsically linked to the performance/values of the CDS. Collateral arrangements, including the posting of margin by the swap counterparty and the substitution or top-up of collateral assets, may be employed to mitigate this risk. The credit quality of the collateral itself is also relevant, as a deterioration in collateral value could result in losses to noteholders even in the absence of a credit event on the reference entity. Tax considerations centre on the choice of a tax-neutral jurisdiction for the SPV, such as the Cayman Islands and the characterisation of payments under the CDS and the notes across all relevant jurisdictions.

Conclusion: Why CLNs are Essential in Capital Markets

Recently, market participants have shown renewed interest in CLNs as a means of achieving yield enhancement and portfolio diversification in a low-interest-rate environment. The flexibility of repackaging programmes has facilitated innovation, with CLNs being structured to reference bespoke portfolios, tranched credit exposure, and emerging market or ESG-linked credit risk. CLNs issued through repackaging programmes represent a sophisticated and versatile instrument for the transfer and management of credit risk. Their success depends on careful structuring, robust documentation, and thorough analysis of the legal, regulatory, and tax issues that arise in each transaction. As the regulatory landscape continues to evolve and market participants seek new ways to access credit markets, CLNs issued via repackaging programmes are likely to remain an important feature of the capital markets toolkit.

The Maples Group Repackaging Expertise

The Maples Group brings a commitment to excellence to the repackaging market, with a comprehensive end-to-end solution, including legal, fiduciary, entity formation and management, and regulatory and compliance services. This market perspective allows us to provide valuable insights and support, with our teams working closely together to guide clients through jurisdictional nuances, to ensure the best possible outcome.

Our attorneys advise on British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Irish, Luxembourg and Jersey law, and we act in a fiduciary capacity as independent directors, company secretary and share trustee, in addition to providing the registered office, paying agency, accounting, and bank account administration services. The world’s leading financial institutions and managers rely on our global entity management services, while regulatory and compliance support covers AML, FATCA, CRS, EMIR and CPO regulations, ensuring the issuing vehicles remain current and compliant with legal and regulatory obligations. Our listing teams are experienced with listings on all major stock exchanges, with the capability to handle the most complex repackaging transactions.

With this longevity, expertise and deep market knowledge combined with the Maples Group’s extensive service capability, we are uniquely placed to support arrangers in this highly specialised sector, through tailored solutions and proactive guidance in an ever-evolving regulatory environment.

Maples Group Repackaging Contacts

Visit our dedicated Repacks webpage for more information and to contact a member of our global repacks team.