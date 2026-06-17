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17 June 2026

The Regulatory 15/15 Podcast: Industry Consultations Review, New CRS 2.0 Self-certifications And CIMA’s 2026 Annual AML Return Season

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Maples Group

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The Maples Group is a leading service provider offering clients a comprehensive range of legal services on the laws of the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Ireland, Jersey and Luxembourg, and is an independent provider of fiduciary, fund services, regulatory and compliance, and entity formation and management services.
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In this month's Cayman Islands Regulatory 15/15 episode, Chris Capewell, Laura Goucke and Yunie Wong review industry consultations, new CRS 2.0 self-certifications and CIMA’s 2026 annual AML return season.
Cayman Islands Finance and Banking
Christopher Capewell,Yunie Wong, and Laura Goucke
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In this Regulatory 15/15 podcast, Chris Capewell, Yunie Wong and Laura Goucke from our Regulatory & Financial Services Advisory team discuss the following Cayman Islands topics:

  • Recent industry consultations including the Securities Investment Business (Amendment) Bill, 2026
  • CRS 2.0 including the revised CRS Self-Certification forms
  • CIMA's 2026 Annual AML Return

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Christopher Capewell
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Yunie Wong
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Laura Goucke
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