The Regulatory 15/15 Podcast: Industry Consultations Review, New CRS 2.0 Self-certifications And CIMA’s 2026 Annual AML Return Season

In this month's Cayman Islands Regulatory 15/15 episode, Chris Capewell, Laura Goucke and Yunie Wong review industry consultations, new CRS 2.0 self-certifications and CIMA’s 2026 annual AML return season.

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In this Regulatory 15/15 podcast, Chris Capewell, Yunie Wong and Laura Goucke from our Regulatory & Financial Services Advisory team discuss the following Cayman Islands topics:

Recent industry consultations including the Securities Investment Business (Amendment) Bill, 2026

CRS 2.0 including the revised CRS Self-Certification forms

CIMA's 2026 Annual AML Return

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