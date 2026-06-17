The Regulatory 15/15 Podcast: Industry Consultations Review, New CRS 2.0 Self-certifications And CIMA’s 2026 Annual AML Return Season

Christopher Capewell’s articles from Maples Group are most popular:
- in North America
- in North America
- with readers working within the Construction & Engineering industries
Maples Group are most popular:
- within Technology and Privacy topic(s)
In this Regulatory 15/15 podcast, Chris Capewell, Yunie Wong and Laura Goucke from our Regulatory & Financial Services Advisory team discuss the following Cayman Islands topics:
- Recent industry consultations including the Securities Investment Business (Amendment) Bill, 2026
- CRS 2.0 including the revised CRS Self-Certification forms
- CIMA's 2026 Annual AML Return
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]