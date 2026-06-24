SEC And CFTC Revisit The Foundations Of Title VII: What The Joint Request For Comment Signals For Derivatives Markets

The SEC and CFTC have reopened fundamental questions about jurisdictional boundaries in derivatives markets, seeking public comment on definitions that determine regulatory authority over swaps, security-based swaps...

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The SEC and CFTC have reopened one of the most consequential questions in modern financial regulation: where should the jurisdictional lines governing derivatives markets be drawn?

On June 18, 2026, the Securities and Exchange Commission and Commodity Futures Trading Commission issued a joint Request for Comment seeking public input on whether existing definitions, interpretations, and jurisdictional frameworks under Title VII of the Dodd-Frank Act continue to reflect today’s markets. The request seeks comment on a wide range of issues, including the definitions of “swap” and “security-based swap,” the treatment of mixed swaps, emerging products, jurisdictional questions, and potential alternative compliance approaches.

Although framed as a request for comment on technical definitional issues, the initiative arrives at a particularly important moment for the derivatives industry. Market participants increasingly operate in an environment where product innovation often moves faster than the regulatory categories designed to govern it. Digital asset derivatives, event contracts, perpetual futures, tokenized financial products, and other hybrid instruments have exposed ambiguities that have existed within Title VII since its adoption.

The agencies appear to recognize that reality.

Why the Timing Matters

The request follows closely on the heels of the CFTC’s approval of KalshiEX LLC’s BTCPERP contract, a bitcoin-referenced perpetual futures contract submitted under CFTC Regulation 40.3.

The public chronology attracted significant attention. Kalshi submitted the contract on May 28, 2026, and the Commission approved it on May 29, 2026.

That timeline should be viewed in context.

A next-day approval following a formal submission does not necessarily mean the Commission first encountered the product the day before approval. In practice, novel derivatives products are frequently preceded by extensive engagement between market participants and agency staff. Such engagement may include legal analysis, operational review, revisions to contract terms, discussions regarding margin and risk-management mechanics, and consideration of how the product fits within existing statutory and regulatory frameworks.

The public record does not establish what discussions, if any, occurred between Kalshi and the CFTC before the formal filing. Nor should anyone assume facts that are not publicly known. At the same time, Regulation 40.3 requires submissions to include detailed contract terms, legal and compliance analysis, certifications regarding compliance with the Commodity Exchange Act, and other supporting information. The formal filing date therefore is not always a reliable indicator of when the substantive regulatory review began.

That distinction is important because the broader debate is not ultimately about the speed of a particular approval. It is about whether existing regulatory frameworks are equipped to address increasingly novel products.

The Emerging Dispute Is About More Than One Contract

The controversy surrounding BTCPERP also illustrates a larger issue that extends well beyond Kalshi.

The challenge brought by CME Group against the CFTC’s approval of the contract is, in significant part, a dispute about administrative process and regulatory authority. CME’s core argument is that the Commission effectively established a new framework for perpetual futures contracts without undertaking notice-and-comment rulemaking under the Administrative Procedure Act. In CME’s view, a product that differs fundamentally from traditional futures contracts warrants broader regulatory consideration before approval.

The CFTC’s likely response is equally significant. Agencies are not required to engage in notice-and-comment rulemaking every time they apply existing statutes and regulations to a new product. Financial markets evolve. Exchanges introduce innovative products. Regulators evaluate those products against existing legal standards. From that perspective, the approval of a perpetual futures contract may represent an application of existing authority rather than the creation of a new regulatory regime.

Reasonable minds can disagree about where that line should be drawn. The litigation will likely provide important guidance regarding the scope of agency discretion when confronting new market structures and financial instruments.

More broadly, however, the dispute underscores the very challenge that the SEC and CFTC are now attempting to address. Market participants increasingly face uncertainty regarding whether a product is a swap, a security-based swap, a mixed swap, a futures contract, or something that does not fit neatly into any existing category.

A Recognition That Title VII’s Boundaries Are Being Tested

The joint request for comment explicitly seeks input on several areas that have generated uncertainty for years.

Among other topics, the agencies are requesting comment on:

The definitions of swaps and security-based swaps;

The scope of exclusions from the swap definition;

The treatment of mixed swaps;

The treatment of novel and emerging products;

Jurisdictional and interpretive questions;

Areas where greater regulatory clarity may be appropriate; and

Potential alternative compliance approaches.

These issues may appear technical, but they carry significant practical consequences.

Product classification determines which regulator has authority, which registration requirements apply, which reporting obligations govern, and which compliance framework market participants must follow. For exchanges, broker-dealers, futures commission merchants, swap dealers, and fintech platforms, those distinctions can be outcome determinative.

The request therefore represents more than a routine regulatory housekeeping exercise. It is a recognition that the lines separating SEC and CFTC jurisdiction are increasingly being tested by evolving markets.

Digital Assets and Event-Based Products May Be the Biggest Beneficiaries

Although the request is not directed exclusively at digital assets or prediction markets, both categories are likely to feature prominently in the comment process.

SEC Chairman Paul Atkins specifically referenced the need for clarification regarding “event-based products” and emphasized the importance of creating a level playing field for established firms and new entrants alike. CFTC Chairman Michael Selig similarly highlighted the need to address longstanding ambiguities that may inhibit competition and innovation.

Those comments are significant.

Over the last several years, regulators have repeatedly confronted questions involving products that blend characteristics traditionally associated with securities, derivatives, prediction markets, and digital assets. Existing frameworks have often required regulators and market participants to fit novel products into categories developed for a different era.

The agencies now appear willing to revisit whether those classifications continue to serve their intended purpose.

The Broader Policy Context

The request also arrives against a backdrop of increasing political support for regulatory clarity and domestic market competitiveness.

Across both Congress and the regulatory agencies, recent policy discussions have reflected a growing interest in reducing jurisdictional uncertainty, promoting innovation within regulated markets, and ensuring that emerging financial products develop within U.S. regulatory frameworks rather than outside them.

That does not predetermine any legal outcome. Nor does it resolve the administrative-law questions that may arise when agencies apply existing rules to new products.

It does, however, provide important context. The current regulatory environment appears more receptive to establishing clear pathways for innovative financial products than to preserving uncertainty around jurisdictional boundaries indefinitely.

Looking Ahead

The public comment period will remain open for sixty days following publication in the Federal Register.

Market participants should take the opportunity seriously.

For more than a decade, many of the most important debates in derivatives regulation have centered on where the SEC’s authority ends, where the CFTC’s authority begins, and how emerging products fit within that framework. Those questions have become increasingly difficult to answer as markets continue to evolve.

The SEC and CFTC’s joint request for comment signals a willingness to revisit those foundational assumptions. Whether the process ultimately results in revised rules, new interpretive guidance, expanded alternative compliance mechanisms, or greater interagency coordination remains to be seen.

What is already clear is that the agencies are acknowledging a reality that market participants have confronted for years: the future of derivatives regulation will depend less on legacy labels and more on developing a coherent framework for products that did not exist when Title VII was enacted.

For firms operating at the intersection of derivatives, digital assets, prediction markets, and financial innovation, this is one of the most important regulatory developments of 2026.

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