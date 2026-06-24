SEC Proposal Could Eliminate Baby Shelf Restrictions And Expand ATM Program Access For Smaller Companies

The SEC has proposed eliminating "baby shelf" limitations that currently restrict smaller public companies from raising capital through registered offerings.

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A Potential to Preserve Capital Markets Flexibility

Many public companies with limited public floats face difficult capital raising decisions. Companies that need capital today may be forced to pursue highly dilutive financings that include extensive warrant coverage, price protection provisions, investor consent rights or other restrictive terms. These transactions can provide essential capital, but they can also complicate a company’s capital structure and limit future financing flexibility.

The SEC has proposed eliminating the “baby shelf” limitations that can constrain access to registered offerings and ATM programs for smaller companies. While the proposal remains subject to the rulemaking process and could take several months to become effective, it raises an important strategic question for management teams and boards today: if the company has sufficient capital to delay a financing, is preserving capital raising flexibility in the future worth more than raising capital immediately?

The SEC proposal would eliminate the current “baby shelf” limitations applicable to companies with a public float of less than $75 million. If the proposed rules are adopted in their current form, these companies could gain substantially greater flexibility in accessing the public markets through shelf registrations and ATM programs as they would no longer be capped at one-third of their public float through registered primary offerings during any 12-month period.

At a Glance

Existing Framework Proposed Framework Baby shelf issuers are limited to raising no more than one-third of their public float in any 12-month period off Form S-3

Baby shelf limits can restrict an issuer's ability to access registered offerings and ATM programs, potentially increasing reliance on private placements, structured financings or other capital raising alternatives

Public float requirements restrict accessing available Form S-3 capacity, limiting access to public markets

Limited benefit from ATM programs for many issuers

Newly public companies must wait 12 months before S-3 eligibility; only WKSIs are eligible to file automatically effective S-3s

Offering activity can limit critical sell-side research coverage

Loss of S-3 eligibility for filing failures can be difficult to cure Baby shelf limitations eliminated

Expanded access to registered offerings and ATM programs may provide smaller issuers with additional alternatives to private placements and other structured financings

Form S-3 eligibility expanded regardless of public float

Removes artificial ATM program cap

Immediate Form S-3 eligibility provides capital raising flexibility; all issuers with 12- months of timely filings can benefit from automatically effective Form S-3s

All Form S-3 eligible issuers benefit from ability of analysts to publish research reports despite offering activity

New cure period for certain untimely filings

Executive Takeaways

The SEC has proposed eliminating the current baby shelf limitations and significantly expanding Form S-3 eligibility for smaller public companies. Companies with a public float under $75 million would no longer be limited to raising only one-third of their public float in a rolling 12-month period pursuant to a Form S-3 registration statement.

Companies would be Form S-3 eligible immediately after their IPO, reducing regulatory timing constraints on raising capital and enabling companies to deploy ATM programs in their first year of life as a public company. For companies with limited cash runway, an ATM program is an excellent financial tool for keeping the company funded while waiting for a catalyst to enable it to raise more significant capital.

Many companies that currently face significant constraints on their ability to access the public capital markets could gain access to more traditional registered offerings and ATM programs if the proposal is adopted.

While the proposal remains subject to the rulemaking process, companies should begin evaluating the potential strategic implications now. Adoption could take approximately six to nine months or longer.

Companies with sufficient cash runway should evaluate whether preserving capital raising flexibility in the future is worth more than raising capital immediately.

Management teams and boards should continue to prioritize capital needs, but may wish to evaluate alternatives that preserve optionality while the SEC proposal moves through the rulemaking process.

Companies that anticipate utilizing ATM programs or other registered offering alternatives should consider evaluating sales agent relationships, shelf registration readiness and broader capital markets strategy.

With the elimination of the baby shelf rules, smaller public companies would be able to execute more traditional financings, and should evaluate opportunities to expand their banking relationships and analyst coverage.

Key Takeaway:

The ability to access the registered capital markets without the current one-third public float limitation could alter the relative attractiveness of private placements such as PIPE transactions and other structured financings. Companies may have a broader range of alternatives available when evaluating future capital raising opportunities.

For companies that can afford to wait, the proposal raises an important strategic consideration: whether accepting a highly restrictive financing today is worth the potential loss of flexibility if significantly broader registered offering alternatives become available tomorrow.

Why This Matters

For many smaller public companies, access to the registered capital markets has historically been constrained by Form S-3 eligibility requirements and the limitations imposed by the baby shelf rules. Newly-public companies must wait a year after the IPO to file a universal shelf and/or ATM program, capital raising tools that have become typical for many companies. Expanded access to the capital markets could also have implications beyond capital raising. Companies that have historically operated outside the traditional offering market may find new opportunities to engage with a broader group of investment banks, investors and research analysts.

The SEC's proposal would fundamentally change that framework by:

Eliminating the baby shelf limitations for eligible issuers

Expanding Form S-3 eligibility to companies regardless of public float

Permitting a broader group of issuers to access shelf registration statements and ATM programs

If adopted, these changes would significantly increase options for capital raises for many smaller public companies and newly-public companies that currently face restrictions and limits on how and when they can access the public markets.

For management teams, boards and capital markets advisors, the proposal represents one of the most meaningful potential changes to the registered offering framework in years. In practical terms, the proposal could expand access to the registered capital markets, including ATM programs, for many issuers that are currently constrained by Form S-3 eligibility requirements and the baby shelf rules.

The proposal remains subject to the SEC rulemaking process and there is no certainty regarding the final form or timing of any adopted rules. For companies evaluating private placements such as PIPE transactions or other structured financings, the proposal may expand the range of alternatives available and improve an issuer's negotiating leverage when raising capital.

Strategic Considerations for Management Teams and Boards

Companies with near-term capital requirements must continue to prioritize balance sheet preservation and operational runway. However, companies that have sufficient capital to operate through the SEC's rulemaking process may wish to evaluate whether delaying a financing today could preserve future capital raising flexibility.

Questions for Management and Boards ☐ If the baby shelf limitations were eliminated tomorrow, would we pursue a different financing strategy or structure? ☐ How could expanded access to shelf registration statements affect future financing plans? ☐ Do current capital needs warrant immediate action, or can they be balanced against the possibility of a more flexible registered offering framework? ☐ Would a financing completed today create dilution, warrant overhang or investor rights that could limit future financing alternatives? ☐ Are we positioned to move quickly if expanded ATM and shelf registration access becomes available?

For companies with sufficient capital, the proposal may warrant a reassessment of near-term capital raising strategies and timing considerations.

Preparing for Expanded ATM Program Access

One of the most significant practical implications of the proposal is the potential expansion of ATM program opportunities for smaller public companies and newly-public companies. If adopted substantially as proposed, many issuers that are currently unable to utilize ATM programs effectively due to size constraints could gain access to this financing alternative without size limitations.

Considerations for Management and Boards ☐ Evaluate ATM sales agent relationships ☐ Consider program structure, size and implementation decisions ☐ Evaluate disclosure and reporting readiness, including shelf registration strategy and internal processes ☐ Reassess existing financing alternatives in light of the potential expansion of ATM program availability and other registered offering options

While the proposal remains pending, companies that begin planning now may be better positioned to move quickly if the rules become effective.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.