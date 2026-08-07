ARTICLE
7 August 2026

Daily FSR Update - 5 August 2026

KL
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

Contributor

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP logo
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer is a world-leading global law firm, where our ambition is to help you achieve your goals. Exceptional client service and the pursuit of excellence are at our core. We invest in and care about our client relationships, which is why so many are longstanding. We enjoy breaking new ground, as we have for over 170 years. As a fully integrated transatlantic and transpacific firm, we are where you need us to be. Our footprint is extensive and committed across the world’s largest markets, key financial centres and major growth hubs. At our best tackling complexity and navigating change, we work alongside you on demanding litigation, exacting regulatory work and complex public and private market transactions. We are recognised as leading in these areas. We are immersed in the sectors and challenges that impact you. We are recognised as standing apart in energy, infrastructure and resources. And we’re focused on areas of growth that affect every business across the world.
Explore Firm Details
The FCA has published Policy Statement 26/16: Changes to information flows for UK equity IPOs (PS26/16), which updates the FCA’s rules on information sharing during UK equity initial public offerings (IPOs).
European Union Finance and Banking
Cat Dankos,Hywel Jenkins,Jon Ford
+1 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular:
  • within Wealth Management, Employment and HR and Technology topic(s)
  • with Inhouse Counsel
  • with readers working within the Law Firm industries

UK

FCA simplifies IPO rules

The FCA has published Policy Statement 26/16: Changes to information flows for UK equity IPOs (PS26/16), which updates the FCA’s rules on information sharing during UK equity initial public offerings (IPOs). As part of the changes, the FCA will remove the 7-day waiting period for connected research during an IPO and simplify information-sharing requirements for issuers and firms.

The changes in PS26/16 come into force immediately.

HM Treasury and U.S. Treasury Joint Statement on the 13th meeting of the UK-U.S. FRWG

HM Treasury has published a Joint Statement with the U.S. Treasury following the 13th Financial Regulatory Working Group (FRWG) meeting, which was held on 8 July 2026. The FRWG focused on several key themes including: economic and financial stability outlook; digital finance and operational resilience; regulatory modernisation and international regulatory developments; and the U.S.-UK Transatlantic Taskforce for Markets of the Future (TTMF).

Within the meeting, there was an exchange of views on respective approaches to AI in financial services. Participants discussed ways to work together and with the financial services industry to realise the potential of the technology, while mitigating potential risks. Each side also shared information about efforts to enhance cybersecurity and operational resilience in the financial sector.

The FRWG plans to reconvene in early 2027 to continue its ongoing biannual dialogue.

EU

EBA consults on reporting framework for validation and monitoring of ISDA SIMM

The European Banking Authority (EBA) has announced it is consulting on a new reporting framework to support the validation and ongoing monitoring of initial margin models based on the Standard Initial Margin Model (SIMM) developed by the International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA). The proposed reporting requirements will provide the EBA with information necessary to effectively perform its role as central validator of pro forma models under European Market Infrastructure Regulation (EMIR), while ensuring a proportionate approach for reporting entities.

Responses are requested by 2 November 2026. The EBA intends to adopt a Decision by the end of 2026. The new reporting requirements will be incorporated into the EBA technical package version 4.4, Phase 2. The final technical package is expected to be released in March 2027.The first reporting reference date is expected to be December 2027, with data to be collected in the first quarter of 2028.

The EBA will collect the information directly from reporting entities. Operational arrangements for the data collection process will be communicated at a later stage to the entities onboarded onto the EBA ISDA SIMM validation system.

ECB: Annual Report on whistleblowing activities in the SSM in 2025

The European Central Bank (ECB) Banking Supervision has published the first ECB public report on Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM) whistleblowing activities. The publication is intended to provide an overview of SSM-wide whistleblowing activities conducted in the context of prudential supervision. It presents information on whistleblowing reports received by the ECB and national competent authorities (NCAs) in 2025.

The report relates that of the 592 of the reports received by the ECB and the NCAs that were assessed as being SSM-related reports, 153 were received by the ECB (26%) and 439 by the NCAs (74%). For those reports where infringements could be established, the majority (63%) of the SSM-related reports pertained to alleged breaches in the area of internal governance.

In 2025, 82% of the follow-up measures consisted of a supervisory investigation, including on-site inspections and requests for information from the concerned credit institution; 16% consisted of supervisory measures and 2% of enforcement or sanctioning proceedings.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Cat Dankos
Cat Dankos
Photo of Hywel Jenkins
Hywel Jenkins
Photo of Chris Ninan
Chris Ninan
Photo of Jon Ford
Jon Ford
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More