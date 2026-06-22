Premier Strengthens Financial Services Relationships In Chicago

Insurance, investment funds, and professional services were among the main discussion points for Premier and Minister for Financial Services and Commerce, the Hon. André Ebanks MP, during his official visit to Chicago. The Premier met with several financial services stakeholders to discuss broader opportunities for collaboration between the Cayman Islands and the State of Illinois.

The Ministry of Financial Services is part of the Cayman Islands Government. The Ministry engages with local and international stakeholders to address policy, regulatory, and legal matters that affect financial services in the Cayman Islands.

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Grand Cayman, 19 June 2026 - Insurance, investment funds, and professional services were among the main discussion points for Premier and Minister for Financial Services and Commerce, the Hon. André Ebanks MP, during his official visit to Chicago. The Premier met with several financial services stakeholders to discuss broader opportunities for collaboration between the Cayman Islands and the State of Illinois.

The Chicago visit formed part of the Premier’s wider United States outreach efforts, following engagements in Washington, DC with US Government, congressional, regulatory and financial services officials. “Chicago is an important market for the Cayman Islands because of its depth in offerings.

Our engagements there reinforced that Cayman is viewed as a trusted partner, a financial services centre of excellence, and a country that is deeply committed to strong regulation, innovation and sustainable growth," Premier Ebanks said. "Just as importantly, our discussions also opened the door to broader areas of collaboration with Illinois that extend beyond financial services and could support practical opportunities for both jurisdictions.”

As part of last week's Chicago itinerary, the Premier participated in a Cayman Finance and KPMG breakfast event, which brought together industry representatives for discussions on Cayman’s value proposition, market trends, and emerging opportunities.

During the event, the Premier highlighted the Cayman Islands’ role as a trusted partner to international financial services clients, a financial services centre of excellence, and a country committed to strong regulation, innovation and long-term prosperity.

Among the key government and regulatory highlights was the Premier’s meeting with Illinois Department of Insurance Director Ann Gillespie and her staff. Discussions focused on insurance and reinsurance developments, regulatory engagement, and areas of mutual interest between the Cayman Islands and Illinois.

The Premier also met with Illinois Economic Development Corporation Chairman John Atkinson and President and CEO Christy George. The discussions explored broader areas for collaboration with the State of Illinois beyond financial services, including opportunities related to trade development, clean energy generation, public healthcare system operations, public transport options, education exchange opportunities and infrastructure financing.

The Chicago itinerary also included meetings with leading law firms Kirkland and Ellis, Sidley Austin, Morgan Lewis and Mayer Brown, which already conduct significant business with the Cayman Islands and support Cayman-related structures and transactions.

These engagements provided an opportunity to discuss market trends, client needs, and opportunities to further strengthen Cayman’s position in areas such as insurance, reinsurance, investment funds, corporate services and alternative investment structures.

While in Chicago, the Premier was accompanied by Deputy Chief Officer Michele Bahadur and Senior Policy Advisor Razaak Busari in the Ministry of Financial Services and Commerce, and Cabinet Office International Affairs Analyst Sean Whewell.

Caption: From left, Illinois Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) President and CEO Christy

George, Premier and Minister for Financial Services and Commerce, the Hon. André Ebanks, and

IEDC Chairman John Atkinson discussed broad areas for collaboration.

Caption: From left, Ministry of Financial Services and Commerce (MFSC) Senior Policy Advisor,

Razaak Busari, MFSC Deputy Chief Officer Michele Bahadur and Premier and Minister for Financial

Services and Commerce, the Hon. André Ebanks met multiple stakeholders in Chicago.

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