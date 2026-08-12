Premier Leads Delegation To Engage US Reinsurance Regulators In Ohio

Premier and Minister for Financial Services and Commerce, the Hon. André M. Ebanks MP is in Columbus, Ohio this week to support continued Cayman Islands engagement on insurance and reinsurance with key government, policy and financial services stakeholders in the United States.

The Ministry of Financial Services is part of the Cayman Islands Government. The Ministry engages with local and international stakeholders to address policy, regulatory, and legal matters that affect financial services in the Cayman Islands.

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Grand Cayman, 10 August 2026 - Premier and Minister for Financial Services and Commerce, the Hon. André M. Ebanks MP is in Columbus, Ohio this week to support continued Cayman Islands engagement on insurance and reinsurance with key government, policy and financial services stakeholders in the United States.

The Premier is leading a Cayman Islands delegation to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) 2026 Summer National Meeting on 11-14 August. The event gathers federal and state regulators, as well as international attendees, to discuss matters affecting the American insurance sector such as annuity structures, property and casualty coverage developments, and market regulation.

The visit forms part of the Government's ongoing efforts to enhance relationships with US insurance regulators and other key stakeholders, support effective international regulatory cooperation, and reinforce confidence in the Cayman Islands as a well-regulated and respected international insurance and reinsurance jurisdiction. Importantly, the Cayman Islands has now submitted an application to the NAIC for Qualified Jurisdiction Status and the Premier plans to discuss it further within the confines of the meeting.

Accompanying the Premier is Parliamentary Secretary, Julie Hunter MP who is taking on various Government responsibilities in financial services and commerce; the Ministry's Senior Policy Advisor, Razaak Busari; Cabinet Office International Affairs Analyst, Sean Whewell; and representatives from the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority.

While Premier is in Ohio, the Hon. Nickolas DaCosta MP is Acting Premier; the Hon. Michael Myles MP is Acting Deputy Premier; and the Hon. Wayne Panton MP is Acting Minister for Financial Services and Commerce.

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