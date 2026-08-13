Sponsored Repo And US Treasury Central Clearing – What The Buy-side Needs To Know

The US Treasury repo market is undergoing a significant structural shift because of SEC rules requiring a majority of US Treasury repurchase transactions (Treasury Repo) to be centrally cleared by 30 June 2027 (the “US Treasury Central Clearing Rule”)1.

This regulatory change is driving increased adoption of "sponsored repo" as a mechanism through which buy-side participants can access central clearing of US Treasuries.

What is sponsored repo?

Sponsored repo is a clearing model through which a buy-side firm can have Treasury Repo centrally cleared by a covered clearing agency (CCA). Prior to 2025, the Fixed Income Clearing Corporation (FICC), a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), was the sole CCA for US Treasuries. CME Securities Clearing, Inc. received CCA approval in December 2025, and ICE Clear Credit LLC received approval in February 2026, although at this time FICC remains the dominant CCA and as such this note focuses on FICC.

Who is caught by the US Treasury Central Clearing Rule?

The obligation to clear applies to every Treasury Repo for which at least one party is a direct participant of a CCA. As the counterparty to a buy-side entity on Treasury Repo will commonly be a direct participant of a CCA, this means that buy-side entities are in effect obliged to comply with the US Treasury Central Clearing Rule.

This impact on the buy-side is in sharp contrast to the related initiative to mandate clearing of cash transactions on US Treasuries that is to take effect from 31 December 2026. This mandate on cash transactions on US Treasuries did not apply directly to most buy-side entities and gave exemptions to most others, such that the impact falls primarily on the sell-side.

The scope of the US Treasury Central Clearing Rule is extraterritorial, in that even a Treasury Repo between two non-US persons is caught if either of the parties is a direct participant of a CCA. The SEC is currently considering an exemption for Treasury Repo between two non-US persons, but it is unclear whether this relief will be granted.

How does sponsored repo work?

Under the FICC model for clearing Treasury Repo, a direct FICC member (typically a bank or broker-dealer) acts as a "Sponsoring Member" and guarantees the performance of the buy-side firm (the Client 2) to FICC. A key advantage of sponsored membership is that it enables the buy-side firm to face FICC directly in Treasury Repo without the requirements of full membership of the clearing house and the financial commitment that membership typically involves. The Sponsoring Member submits the Client's trades to FICC for clearing, and on novation to FICC, FICC becomes the central counterparty, such that the Client becomes a direct counterparty to FICC on the Treasury Repo rather than facing the Sponsoring Member.

How else can I access repo central clearing?

Instead of sponsored membership buy-side firms can access central clearing by obtaining full direct membership of FICC, although this is subject to strict eligibility requirements and exposes the direct member to loss mutualisation. Alternatively, some buy-side firms access clearing through agent clearing services, under which trades executed with any FICC member are routed to a single clearing agent for centralised clearing, or through collateral-in-lieu arrangements (available to cash investors), under which repo collateral is managed within a triparty structure and pledged to FICC. This note focuses on the sponsored repo model, which remains the most established indirect access route for the buy-side.

FICC’s sponsored repo service explained

FICC offers two principal sponsored clearing services relevant to the buy-side: the Sponsored DVP Service (for specific-security Treasury Repo, supporting both overnight and term transactions up to two years on US Treasuries (including US Treasury Floating Rate Notes) and Non-Mortgage-Backed Agency securities) and the Sponsored General Collateral (GC) Service (which was launched by FICC with Bank of New York Mellon acting as triparty collateral manager, and for which the securities collateral can be substituted over the life of the Treasury Repo and the range of permitted collateral is extended to Mortgage-Backed Agency securities, but excluding Floating Rate Notes). FICC also offers a Sponsored GC Collateral in Lieu (CIL) Service which is available to cash investors and allows parties to execute Treasury Repo on a general collateral basis with margin being held at the Bank of New York Mellon as agent bank, rather than at FICC.

Why is sponsored repo becoming more common?

The primary driver is the US Treasury Central Clearing Rule. The rule requires all repurchase and reverse repurchase agreements collateralised by US Treasuries to which a direct CCA participant is a counterparty to be cleared. The practical effect is that Treasury Repo entered into by buy-side clients transacting with large dealers will need to be centrally cleared as those dealers can be expected to be direct CCA participants. As a result, CCA participant dealers are actively onboarding clients to sponsored clearing arrangements in advance of the June 2027 deadline. The SEC has acknowledged that some buy-side firms may seek alternative counterparties that are not direct CCA participants in order to avoid incurring clearing-related costs. However, a firm that does so will reduce the number of available counterparties, which may result in inferior pricing.

While the regulatory mandate has forced the increased use of central clearing through sponsored repo, central clearing had already been adopted by a significant proportion of the market prior to the implementation of the new rule, as clearing offers benefits, including a reduction of counterparty risk as the CCA acts as central counterparty to the cleared Treasury Repo, while for dealers clearing typically reduces regulatory capital requirements.

Key considerations for the buy-side

Choice of Sponsoring Member: Although agency clearing is possible (under which a Treasury Repo is executed with one dealer, but cleared through a different dealer, often labelled a “done-away” Treasury Repo), most dealers do not support this. Rather, dealers commonly require the Treasury Repo to exclusively be entered into on a “done-with basis” (under which both execution and clearing are provided by a single dealer). This approach by dealers means that a buy-side firm must set up Sponsoring Member relationships with all dealer counterparties with which it will enter into Treasury Repo subject to the clearing mandate.

Although agency clearing is possible (under which a Treasury Repo is executed with one dealer, but cleared through a different dealer, often labelled a “done-away” Treasury Repo), most dealers do not support this. Rather, dealers commonly require the Treasury Repo to exclusively be entered into on a “done-with basis” (under which both execution and clearing are provided by a single dealer). This approach by dealers means that a buy-side firm must set up Sponsoring Member relationships with all dealer counterparties with which it will enter into Treasury Repo subject to the clearing mandate. Operational readiness : Buy-side firms must ensure their custodians, settlement systems, and middle-office operations can support the mechanics of sponsored repo, including pre-settlement or pre-positioning of cash and securities and adherence to transfer deadlines. Each Client is directly liable to FICC for its own securities and cash settlement obligations.

: Buy-side firms must ensure their custodians, settlement systems, and middle-office operations can support the mechanics of sponsored repo, including pre-settlement or pre-positioning of cash and securities and adherence to transfer deadlines. Each Client is directly liable to FICC for its own securities and cash settlement obligations. Margin and collateral: A Client must, via its Sponsoring Member, post as margin to FICC collateral that is pre-agreed as being eligible. The margin requirements, including eligible collateral types, haircuts, and posting deadlines, must be agreed. Buy-side firms should also consider whether margin should be individually segregated at FICC, and the extent of any rights of re-use by the Sponsoring Member regarding the margin.

A Client must, via its Sponsoring Member, post as margin to FICC collateral that is pre-agreed as being eligible. The margin requirements, including eligible collateral types, haircuts, and posting deadlines, must be agreed. Buy-side firms should also consider whether margin should be individually segregated at FICC, and the extent of any rights of re-use by the Sponsoring Member regarding the margin. Documentation: Buy-side firms will need to negotiate and execute a suite of new legal agreements. The industry-standard documentation is the SIFMA Done-With Treasury Clearing Annex (currently most commonly the 2024 version, although a new version was published in 2026), which supplements the client's existing Master Repurchase Agreement (MRA or GMRA). SIFMA has also published a standalone Done-With Master Treasury Securities Clearing Agreement as an alternative to supplementing an existing MRA or GMRA. In addition, SIFMA published standardised documentation for the done-away clearing model in July 2026 (the SIFMA Master Treasury Securities Clearing Agreement: Done-Away. However, the SIFMA Annex has yet to be universally adopted, with some dealers continuing to use their bespoke documents. The SIFMA documents contain detailed Schedules with numerous elections and are supplemented by modular annexes covering the Sponsored DVP Service, the Sponsored GC Service, “done-away” clearing, and to cover specific margin arrangements. Clients must also enter into a tripartite Sponsored Membership Agreement with FICC and their Sponsoring Member.

Looking ahead

With the June 2027 compliance deadline approaching, buy-side firms should be assessing their clearing arrangements, engaging with prospective Sponsoring Members, and commencing documentation negotiations. Early engagement will be essential to avoid bottlenecks and to ensure that commercial terms, operational connectivity, and legal agreements are all in place before the mandate takes effect.

Footnotes

1. https://www.sec.gov/files/rules/final/2023/34-99149.pdf

2. FICC’s rules describe the client as the “Sponsored Member”, to be distinguished from a “Sponsoring Member”.

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