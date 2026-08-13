Cayman Islands Fund Finance Market Update 2026

An overview of the Cayman Islands fund finance market, highlighting H1 2026 trends, data and outlook, including transaction activity, subscription line and NAV facility developments, financing terms, pricing trends and market expectations for the second half of 2026.

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An overview of the Cayman Islands fund finance market, highlighting H1 2026 trends, data and outlook, including transaction activity, subscription line and NAV facility developments, financing terms, pricing trends and market expectations for the second half of 2026. This forms part of the August 2026 Edition of FUNDed

H1 2026 at a Glance: Strong Deal Flow, Resilient Market Fundamentals

The first half of 2026 has built on many of the trends seen in 2025. We have continued to see a robust pipeline of deals, notwithstanding macro-economic uncertainty in global markets.

Our experience is that this has not materially impacted activity in the private fund debt market, with managers continuing to seek and obtain subscription line financing, NAV facilities and other forms of debt financing, including a continued utilisation of structured products within the fund finance ecosystem.

Overall, our Cayman Islands office has acted on more than 250 new fund finance transactions so far this year, with an additional 300 instructions on amendments and joinders and over US$23.2 billion in new money lender commitments.

Product Mix: Subscription Lines Dominate, NAV Facilities Gain Ground

In line with previous reporting periods, our fund finance practice continues to be dominated by subscription line facilities, accounting for approximately 57% of closed deals in the US market in the first half of 2026.

NAV facilities accounted for 22% of new facility mandates, compared to 18% over the course of 2025. This represents a slight uptick in both relative and absolute terms for NAVs, which shows some resilience after a lower-than-expected number of new NAV facilities over the course of 2025.

Breakdown of Closed Transactions H1 2026

Hybrid facilities (that combine both a subscription line and NAV) have remained the exception rather than the norm, with the Cayman Islands office acting on only three “true” hybrids so far this year. This suggests that both managers and lenders continue to see subscription lines and NAV facilities as separate product categories, serving a different function and best utilised at different stages of a fund’s lifecycle.

As well as the traditional subscription line and the now more established NAV facility offering, we are also continuing to see a broad ambit of other downstream fund financings that do not fit neatly into any particular category. Perhaps the most widely adopted facility in this category over the last few years is the back-leverage facility. While such facilities remain a prominent feature, we continue to be mandated on a broad variety of bespoke, highly-structured debt financings, which may involve a rated note or have been structured to look and feel like a securitisation (without necessarily having all the features that would typically accompany this type of product).

Subscription Line Terms and Pricing: Margins Tighten in H1 2026

In the subscription line market, terms and pricing have remained largely consistent with what we saw towards the end of 2025.

For example, in terms of the proportion of committed vs. uncommitted, our experience in the first half of 2026 aligns closely with 2025. Committed facilities therefore remain the norm, but we have seen some managers obtain sizeable, uncommitted facilities that offer more competitive upfront pricing and may complement their intended utilisation better. We expect uncommitted facilities to work best where there is a well-established lender-manager relationship, with that relationship compensating for less certainty in the legal documentation.

Committed Vs. Uncommitted Subscription Lines (US Market; new deals only)

A particular feature that we are watching closely this year is tenor. While 1-2 years remains the frontrunner in terms of popularity, so far this year we are seeing a growing number of subscription lines with a 3-4 year term, accompanied by a small drop-off in the overall dominance of the 1-2 year term. This could suggest that some managers are looking to obtain longer-dated facilities at the outset, to avoid repeated amend and extends at least in the early stages of the deployment period.

Tenor of New Subscription Lines (US Market; committed facilities)

Pricing in subscription lines year-to-date has averaged approximately 1.85%, showing a tightening when compared to the Q4 2025 average margin of 1.96% for SOFR-linked loans. Given the number of banks participating in the market who are looking to deploy capital in what is now a tried and tested product, we expect margins to remain flat for the remainder of the year or potentially tighten further.

Average Margins in the US Subscription Line Market (SOFR-linked new deals only)

Amend and Extends: Extensions Drive Amendment Activity

Of the 164 completed amendments and joinders we have acted on so far this year, the majority (approximately 61%) featured an extension. This is unsurprising given the typical tenor of a subscription line, which means that necessarily these must be renewed, typically annually.

Interestingly, approximately 39% of all amendments featured a margin decrease, showing that incumbent lenders need to remain price competitive given the relative simplicity of putting in place a new subscription line with a more competitive bank counterparty. We have also seen a significant portion of amendments feature a facility increase or decrease, showing a continued focus by managers (in collaboration with their relationship lenders) on right-sizing their debt facilities over the commitment period. An annual amend and extend process gives a regular opportunity to review quantum and reset the facility to current market pricing.

Features of Subscription Line Amendments in the US Market (% of all subscription line amendments)

Conclusion: Outlook for the Second Half of 2026

The first half of 2026 has reinforced the maturity and resilience of the fund finance market. Despite macro-economic headwinds, our transaction pipeline has remained strong and the fundamentals underpinning the subscription line market in particular continue to look healthy.

The sustained tightening in pricing, coupled with the volume of amendment activity featuring margin decreases, underscores the competitive dynamics at play among lenders.

NAV facilities continue their gradual but steady adoption, and we expect this trajectory to hold as managers become increasingly comfortable with the product and lenders refine their approach to structuring and underwriting these facilities. Meanwhile, the breadth of bespoke and structured financings we are seeing outside of the traditional subscription line and NAV categories speaks to the ongoing innovation and sophistication within the market.

Looking ahead to the second half of 2026, we anticipate that activity levels will remain robust. The key variables to watch will be developments in the global macro-economic environment and their potential impact on broader market sentiment, as well as the interest rate environment and its influence on both pricing and demand.

We look forward to reporting on these developments in our full-year edition of FUNDed.

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