Clinical-Trial Prediction Markets Have Arrived. Their Credibility Will Depend On Who Is Allowed To Trade.

Clinical-trial prediction markets will test whether federal derivatives regulation can keep pace with a market in which information asymmetry is both the product and the principal risk.

Kalshi recently launched a pilot suite of markets tied to late-stage clinical trials and decisions by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The contracts allow participants to trade on questions such as whether a Phase 3 trial will meet its primary endpoint or whether the FDA will approve a particular drug. Kalshi presents the markets as a way to convert dispersed scientific and regulatory information into a continuously updated public probability.

That proposition has genuine appeal. Drug development is expensive, slow, and information constrained. Public-company shares provide exposure to an entire business, while a binary event contract can isolate the scientific or regulatory question that matters most. A transparent market price may help investors, patients, physicians, and smaller drug developers assess an outcome that previously lived inside private analyst models and corporate strategy discussions.

The same structure creates a difficult regulatory problem. The value of these contracts may depend heavily on information that has not reached the public. That information can be held by a far larger and less visible group than the traditional corporate insiders familiar to the securities markets. Some potential traders may also have the ability to affect the event on which the contract settles.

A Federal Derivatives Market Built Through Self-Certification

Kalshi operates as a designated contract market regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Under Section 5c(c) of the Commodity Exchange Act and CFTC Regulation 40.2, a designated contract market may self-certify a new contract by representing that the product complies with the Act and the Commission's regulations. The contract may ordinarily be listed shortly after the filing, without an affirmative Commission approval order.

Kalshi used that process for a family of contracts concerning FDA decisions. Its June 2026 filing covers whether the agency grants full approval, provides an accelerated or limited authorization, issues a Complete Response Letter, records a sponsor withdrawal, or takes no qualifying action within the specified period. The filing identifies AppliedXL as the resolution source and establishes a $25,000 position-accountability level per strike and member.

Self-certification does not eliminate regulatory obligations. A designated contract market may list only contracts that are not readily susceptible to manipulation. It must monitor trading, enforce its rules, prevent price distortion, and protect the settlement process. These core principles provide the CFTC with meaningful oversight authority. Their application to clinical-trial markets, however, requires judgments that differ materially from those associated with conventional commodity futures.

CFTC staff recently underscored that point. In July 2026, the Division of Market Oversight warned exchanges against broad, template-style certifications that combine numerous potential event-contract variations. Staff explained that those filings can make it difficult to evaluate settlement methodology, data sources, and compliance with the core principles. Medical markets illustrate the concern. A contract on an FDA approval date presents different risks from a contract on trial enrollment, an adverse-event count, or an endpoint that depends on subjective clinical judgment.

The Insider Population Extends Far Beyond the Sponsor

A late-stage clinical program can involve sponsor executives, research scientists, principal investigators, site coordinators, statisticians, central laboratories, contract research organizations, data-management vendors, regulatory consultants, investment bankers, and FDA review staff. Data may become meaningful in stages. One group may see enrollment trends, another may see adverse events, and a third may know when the database has been locked or whether an FDA review team has raised a material deficiency.

Kalshi's FDA contract recognizes the breadth of the risk. Its trading prohibitions cover sponsor personnel with access to nonpublic regulatory information; FDA reviewers and advisory committee members; trial investigators and site staff; CRO and laboratory personnel; consultants and expert-network participants; advisers involved in material transactions; family members and household members of the covered persons; and anyone who obtained material nonpublic information through misappropriation or a confidentiality breach.

Those restrictions are thoughtfully drafted. Enforcement at scale will be the harder task. Employment verification can identify obvious affiliations, although a job title rarely reveals whether the account holder has access to an unblinded analysis, a confidential agency communication, or an internal decision to withdraw an application. Contractors may work through entities several steps removed from the sponsor. A covered person may trade through a family member, a controlled entity, or coordinated accounts.

The cleanest regulatory principle is straightforward: a person who possesses material nonpublic information concerning the trial or regulatory outcome should remain outside the market. The same prohibition should apply to anyone who can materially influence the event. Compliance must be based on beneficial ownership, affiliation, and access rather than employment title alone.

Commodity Law Provides Antifraud Authority, With Important Limits

The CFTC is capable of pursuing insider trading. Section 6(c)(1) of the Commodity Exchange Act and Regulation 180.1 prohibit manipulative and deceptive conduct in connection with swaps, futures, and commodity transactions. The Commission has used that authority in misappropriation cases, and in 2026 it brought its first insider-trading actions involving event contracts.

Commodity law still differs from the securities-law regime. Section 6(c)(1) expressly provides that the CFTC's rules do not create a general requirement to disclose material nonpublic information. A private person's informational advantage becomes actionable when the trading involves deception, misappropriation, breach of a duty, manipulation, or violation of an applicable exchange rule. Federal officials, including FDA employees, are subject to separate statutory prohibitions against using or tipping nonpublic government information for personal gain.

This distinction places substantial weight on the exchange's own rules. A uniform CFTC standard for covered persons would improve deterrence and reduce disputes about whether a particular trader owed a sufficient duty to support a misappropriation theory. Preventive controls are particularly valuable when the relevant market is binary, the public announcement is imminent, and the economic harm cannot be reversed after settlement.

Influence Over the Event Raises a Separate Integrity Concern

Clinical research is a scientific process involving human participants. It is also a sequence of decisions made by people. Investigators classify adverse events, determine protocol deviations, and enter data. Sponsors decide when to release results, whether to amend an endpoint, and whether to withdraw an application. Regulators decide whether additional information is required and when an operative document will issue.

A trader who participates in that chain may have more than superior information. The trader may be able to change the probability, timing, or formal characterization of the outcome. Even a modest financial position can create an appearance that scientific or regulatory judgment has been compromised.

Kalshi has attempted to reduce this risk by limiting the pilot to late-stage trials, waiting until enrollment has closed, verifying employment, and tying resolution to predetermined public documents. Those design choices should become a regulatory floor for clinical-outcome contracts. Earlier-stage studies, active enrollment, subjective endpoints, patient deaths, and serious adverse-event markets warrant stricter review because the financial incentive can intersect directly with patient care and reporting obligations.

The Prediction Market Cannot Be Separated From the Securities Market

A clinical result or FDA decision can transform the value of a biotechnology company in minutes. Trading in an event contract may therefore affect the sponsor's equity, options, financing prospects, or acquisition negotiations. A person could attempt to move a thin prediction market through false statements or concentrated orders, expecting the displayed probability to influence another market. A trader could also build offsetting positions across the event contract and the sponsor's securities.

Effective surveillance must follow the economic exposure across venues. The CFTC, SEC, FINRA, and FDA should establish information-sharing protocols for unusual activity surrounding database locks, topline announcements, advisory committee meetings, and scheduled FDA action dates. Exchanges should aggregate related contracts across accounts and impose lower position limits when liquidity is thin or the underlying event is controlled by a small group.

There is also a jurisdictional issue worth watching. Under Title VII of the Dodd-Frank Act, certain contracts based on an event relating to a single securities issuer may constitute security-based swaps when the event directly affects the issuer's financial condition or obligations. Product form and economic substance will matter. The CFTC and SEC have already announced work on a joint interpretation of the relevant definitions. Clinical and FDA contracts tied to public companies provide a compelling reason to complete that work.

A Responsible Framework Is Available

The policy response should preserve the information value of these markets while addressing the risks created by confidential access and control. The CFTC can establish uniform covered-person exclusions, require beneficial-ownership screening, aggregate positions across related contracts, and mandate cross-market surveillance for events tied to public companies. Contract terms should identify an authoritative settlement source before trading begins and provide a transparent process for resolving disputes.

The Commission should also distinguish between scientific forecasting and medical decision-making. Markets based on completed enrollment and objective public records present a more defensible case. Contracts tied to ongoing patient recruitment, subjective clinical judgments, or individual adverse events require a higher level of scrutiny. Traders should receive clear disclosures that a market price reflects positions placed under the venue's liquidity and access conditions. It is not a validated medical probability and should never be presented as medical advice.

Clinical-trial prediction markets may ultimately produce information that the public cannot obtain elsewhere. Their usefulness will depend on trust. That trust will come from a regulatory structure capable of demonstrating that prices reflect research, judgment, and lawful risk-taking rather than confidential access or influence over patient-facing decisions.

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