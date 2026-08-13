Clarity Delayed: Legislative Delays Threaten Crypto Market Structure Framework

The Digital Asset Market Clarity Act (“Clarity Act”) faces increasingly formidable obstacles to congressional approval. According to its proponents, the act will provide regulatory frameworks for digital assets and related facilitators and bring greater stability and confidence to a cryptocurrency industry that has faced years of inconsistent regulatory standards. While a limited path to passage in September remains, digital asset service providers face heightened regulatory uncertainty heading into 2027. The failure of traditional banking and digital asset service providers to reach a compromise on the legislation, combined with the increasing polarization of cryptocurrency in US politics, contributed to a series of congressional delays that may push the debate past the window of opportunity for passage. Failure to pass the Clarity Act in 2026 will not restore the US financial system to the status quo ante, given the cryptocurrency industry's continued growth despite regulatory uncertainties. However, it will lead to a prolonged period of instability for digital asset service providers and their significant user base.

A Promise of Clarity

As its name suggests, the Clarity Act aims to provide clarity on how cryptocurrency ventures are to be regulated. First, it provides guidelines on how different types of cryptocurrencies will map onto existing statutory regimes. In general, products resembling investment contracts or capital raises will be subject to Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) oversight, while most crypto trading activity will be overseen by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The regulatory bifurcation represents a major compromise, as some parts of the digital asset industry have argued that cryptocurrencies should be treated as commodities overseen by the CFTC.

Second, the Clarity Act defines the limits of decentralized finance (DeFi) products that lack centralized control, assigning primary oversight of these protocols to the CFTC. A recent Financial Action Task Force (FATF) report highlighted how inconsistent standards on the definition of DeFi contribute to money laundering and terrorist financing risks. Clarity Act provisions create standardized definitions to catch platforms claiming decentralization while maintaining obscure admin rights or coordinated control mechanisms. The bill would exempt legitimate DeFi networks from certain anti-money laundering (AML) and know-your-customer rules. AML rules would then be enforceable on non-DeFi platforms, which would in turn receive legal protections to wield existing AML powers to monitor transactions, freeze accounts and block or hold suspicious transactions.

Third, the act creates guardrails on how digital asset service providers can supply users with activity-based financial rewards and other benefits. Potential examples of these rewards include access to low-interest loans and cash-back on payments. Traditional financial institutions also allege that rewards could resemble interest payments on savings accounts. The Clarity Act was written to avoid direct conflicts with the GENIUS Act, which prohibited interest yields for stablecoins, by limiting these rewards to active rather than passive assets.

Old Guard vs Disruptors

The major provisions of the Clarity Act have faced pushback from traditional financial institutions and some major law enforcement advocacy groups. A wide range of financial service providers, from multinational institutions to local community banks, have argued against the Clarity Act’s provisions for activity-based “rewards,” alleging that it was a workaround for stablecoin providers to provide interest on deposits. The GENIUS Act governing stablecoins expressly banned interest yields for stablecoins. The Clarity Act strengthens this ban by prohibiting rewards tied to passive stablecoin holdings while permitting rewards based on activity like financial transactions. However, opponents of the Clarity Act argued aggressively that the remaining rewards carve-out still creates enough space for stablecoin providers to give interest-like rewards to their users. The banks argue that such rewards would drive deposits away from savings accounts and into digital assets, limiting the ability of financial institutions to provide commercial loans. Supporters of the Clarity Act accuse their opponents of misrepresenting the effects of the activity-based rewards and attempting to stamp out competition from digital assets.

The AML provisions of the Clarity Act have also faced resistance from law enforcement organizations representing police chiefs, sheriffs, and state and federal prosecutors. They allege that regulatory carve-outs for DeFi operations and offshore digital asset service providers will limit the effectiveness of law enforcement investigations involving cryptocurrency. The groups also worry that placing significant cryptocurrency oversight under the CFTC will strain the agency’s already lean capabilities, given its limited enforcement track record, low funding and small staff compared to the SEC. Proponents argue that concerns over AML risks are overblown, and that AML authorities granted to digital asset service providers under the Clarity Act will do much more to combat fraud and criminal activity. The alternative of no legislation, they warn, will be additional years of weak AML powers for digital asset firms.

Cryptocurrency Politicization

The most significant roadblock to passage of the Clarity Act is the increasing politicization of the cryptocurrency industry in general. The digital asset industry spent years building a rare bipartisan coalition to pass a market framework for cryptocurrencies. The stablecoin-focused GENIUS Act was successfully passed with a filibuster-proof majority in July 2025. However, over the following year, Democratic Party politicians and anti-cryptocurrency civil society organizations have become increasingly critical of politicians' involvement in cryptocurrency businesses. Much of their criticism has focused on President Donald Trump and his family, with Trump’s financial disclosures reporting over $1.4 billion in income from his family’s crypto ventures in 2025.

Democrats and some Republicans called for stronger ethics language in the Clarity Act to limit politician involvement in cryptocurrency ventures. A version of the bill from July 22 included provisions barring the president, vice president, members of Congress and certain family members from issuing cryptocurrencies, with enforcement delegated solely to the Department of Justice. The ban would expire in January 2029. The proposed compromise failed to satisfy congressional critics, who noted that it did not apply to politicians’ children. A bipartisan counteroffer would require federal officials to divest from digital asset company holdings worth over $1 million and 10% or more of the company’s value. It would allow state prosecutors to sue the Justice Department and crypto companies for not enforcing the ethics requirements.

Delays, Delays and more Delays

Private sector and political disputes over the key details of the Clarity Act led to its continued delay. The act cleared the Senate Banking Committee on May 14 before being held up for months, primarily over objections to cryptocurrency deposit rewards and ethics provisions as well as incorporating provisions from the Senate Agriculture Committee. Attempts to reach a compromise on the ethics issue in July failed, leading to the Clarity Act piling up with other Senate matters ahead of the summer recess from August 8 to September 14. Senate Majority Leader John Thune called the legislation’s scheduling a “trainwreck,” but successfully scheduled a cloture vote on the bill for September 15.

Continued Regulatory Instability for Crypto

Despite having about five weeks for limited negotiations during the recess period, the Senate is unlikely to reach the 60-vote threshold needed for cloture. Failure will likely keep the bill from being passed before the November midterm elections, as the Senate will only be in session for 14 days before the October election recess and 22 more days the rest of the year as lame ducks. Democrats appear likely to achieve a majority in the House after the midterms, with a possible turnover in the Senate as well. Politicization around the Clarity Act and its limited margins for passage mean that the midterms will effectively close the window of opportunity for any crypto legislative framework.

Instead, large segments of crypto regulation will remain based on executive branch fiat through SEC and CFTC rulemaking and will be exposed to legal challenges and congressional objections. SEC Chair Paul Atkins and CFTC Chair Michael Selig have both indicated a willingness to continue regulating digital assets through regulatory action. The SEC is scheduled to hold an open meeting on Friday to consider a new offering framework for certain crypto assets, potentially teeing up new rules that are likely to be challenged. The regulatory regime surrounding digital assets, despite their increasingly central role in US finance, will continue to be defined by instability.