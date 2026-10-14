Distressed Note Sales: A Strategy For Buyers And Sellers

David L. Zive and Jacob E. Trachtenberg examine the distressed note sale market from both buyer and seller perspectives, analyzing the legal and transactional frameworks that govern these complex transactions. The article provides practical guidance for navigating the current market landscape and understanding the key considerations in distressed debt transactions.

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David L. Zive and Jacob E. Trachtenberg, both members of Ballard Spahr's Finance Department, wrote about distressed note sales for The Banking Law Journal's October 2026 issue.

In this article, David and Jacob examine the distressed note sale market from the perspectives of both buyers and sellers. They provide current market context, analyze the legal and transactional frameworks governing note sales, and offer practical guidance for participants seeking to navigate this complex landscape.

Read the full article here.

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