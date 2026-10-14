CryptoLink Newsletter - August 2026 Updates

August 2026 witnessed significant regulatory developments in the digital asset space, with the SEC proposing Regulation Crypto Assets to establish exemptions for crypto investment contracts while Congress debated the CLARITY Act. International regulators in the UK and Singapore also advanced frameworks for stablecoins and payment systems, reflecting a global push toward comprehensive digital asset oversight.

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August 2026 brought continued momentum across the digital asset regulatory landscape, with U.S. regulators, Congress and international policymakers advancing efforts to clarify oversight of crypto assets, stablecoins, payment systems and related market infrastructure. In the United States, the SEC proposed Regulation Crypto Assets, one of its most significant crypto rulemaking proposals to date, while the CFTC continued to emphasize digital asset innovation and market structure reform.

That regulatory activity unfolded alongside continued debate over the CLARITY Act. The Senate left Washington for its August recess without voting on the bill, narrowing the window for Congress to enact comprehensive digital asset market structure legislation before the midterm elections. Although Senate Majority Leader John Thune’s cloture filing keeps the legislation active, unresolved disagreements around ethics restrictions, illicit-finance safeguards and stablecoin rewards continue to shape negotiations and may affect whether lawmakers can reach consensus in the near term.

Outside the United States, policymakers also continued to refine digital asset and payments oversight. The UK government announced plans to expand the Bank of England’s role in supporting payment systems innovation, including those using stablecoins, HMRC published its first official statistics on taxable crypto asset gains and MAS consulted on legislative amendments to implement Singapore’s stablecoin regulatory framework.

As congressional negotiations continued, the SEC advanced its own digital asset framework. On August 18, the SEC proposed “Regulation Crypto Assets,” which would create two exemptions from Securities Act registration for certain crypto asset investment contracts, covering offerings of up to $5 million over four years or up to $75 million during a 12-month period. The proposal would keep issuers subject to federal antifraud and antimanipulation requirements, impose additional reporting obligations for larger offerings and create a conditional safe harbor for crypto assets no longer tied to an investment contract. Building on the SEC’s March 2026 interpretation, the proposal reflects an agency-led effort to create offering pathways while Congress considers a broader SEC-CFTC jurisdictional framework.

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