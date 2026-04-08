From Curiosity To Clarity: Inside Walkers Business Summer School

Choosing what to do next at 16+ can feel overwhelming. Careers in business, finance, entrepreneurship and law are often talked about but rarely seen up close.

Walkers is a leading international law firm which advises on the laws of Bermuda, the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, Ireland and Jersey. From our 10 offices, we provide legal, corporate and fiduciary services to global corporations, financial institutions, capital markets participants and investment fund managers.

Article Insights

Chloe Ainsworth’s articles from Walkers are most popular: within Finance and Banking topic(s)

in North America

with readers working within the Business & Consumer Services industries Walkers are most popular: within Real Estate and Construction topic(s)

Choosing what to do next at 16+ can feel overwhelming. Careers in business, finance, entrepreneurship and law are often talked about but rarely seen up close. Walkers Business Summer School is designed to bridge that gap, giving students the chance to explore different career paths through a free, hands on week focused on real world experience rather than theory.

The Summer School brings together students from across the Channel Islands for an interactive programme that includes a mock board meeting, a mock trial and sessions with professionals working across a range of industries. The aim is simple: to help students build confidence, develop practical skills and gain clarity about the paths open to them.

We spoke to a former participant, Zara, about what stood out during the week, what surprised her most and why she would recommend applying.

What made you apply to Walkers Business Summer School?

‘Whilst I was in sixth form, Walkers delivered a talk on the Business Summer School that really sparked my interest. The opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of law in practice, alongside related sectors such as finance, was a major reason I applied. I was also drawn to the chance to collaborate with friends and professionals already working in the legal sector. It felt like a valuable opportunity to build my communication and problem solving skills before applying to university.’

Before attending, what did you think careers in business or law were like?

‘Before attending, I didn’t realise how many different industries fall under the umbrella of business and law. My understanding of legal careers, in particular, was quite limited, as I hadn’t appreciated how many different practice areas exist within the sector. Overall, I saw both fields in a fairly simplified way and didn’t fully recognise the range of roles, personalities and skills involved. The experience broadened my perspective and made me much more aware of how varied, accessible and dynamic careers in business and law can be.’

What was the most memorable part of the week?

‘The moot court was definitely a highlight. Seeing a case we had analysed as students play out in front of us was incredibly interesting. The Royal Court tour was also excellent and gave us real insight into how the Court operates in practice.’

What skills or insights did you gain that school does not usually teach?

‘The week helped me develop skills that are not often taught in school. I learned how to communicate more clearly in a professional environment, which really helped with networking. Working in teams showed me how to collaborate effectively under time pressure, and I became more confident asking questions and engaging with professionals. Overall, the experience gave me a much better understanding of how workplaces operate and how important confidence, communication and teamwork are in real world settings.’

Did the Summer School help you feel more confident about your future choices?

‘The Summer School definitely helped me feel more confident about my future choices. I gained a much clearer insight into what careers in business and law actually involve, which helped to solidify my decision to study law after sixth form. I was also able to rule out certain paths and focus on what genuinely interests me.’

What would you say to a student thinking about applying this year?

‘The Summer School is a fantastic opportunity, and you don’t need any prior knowledge to benefit from it. Everyone starts with different levels of experience, so there is no pressure to already understand how business or law works. The week gives you the chance to learn, ask questions and explore new ideas in a supportive environment. It is a great way to build confidence, meet new people and discover whether these careers might be right for you.’

Walkers Business Summer School is open to students aged 16 and over and is designed for anyone who wants practical insight into the world of business, finance, entrepreneurship and law, without needing to have a fixed career plan. To learn more about the programme, see what the week involves and find out how to apply, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.