SRT Trades And Repackaging Programmes: A Bank Guide

This article examines what SRT trades are, how repackaging programmes work, and why they are so widely used by banks and investors in the global SRT market.

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This article examines what SRT trades are, how repackaging programmes work, and why they are so widely used by banks and investors in the global SRT market.

Introduction to SRT Trades

Significant risk transfer (“SRT”) transactions have become an increasingly important tool for banks seeking to manage their regulatory capital requirements. In a SRT trade, a bank (the “originator”) transfers the credit risk associated with a portfolio of assets, typically loans or other credit exposures, to a third-party investor, thereby reducing the risk-weighted assets held on its balance sheet. The repackaging programme has emerged as the structural vehicle of choice for executing these trades.

What are SRT Trades and how do they work?

SRT trades are most commonly structured as synthetic securitisations, in which the originator retains the underlying assets on its balance sheet but purchases credit protection, usually through credit-linked notes (“CLNs”) or credit default swaps, referencing the performance of those assets. Investors, for their part, take on the credit risk of a defined tranche (typically the mezzanine or junior tranche) of the portfolio in exchange for a coupon or premium.

What is a Repackaging Programme?

A repackaging programme is a structured issuance platform, typically established as a Cayman Islands exempted company (the “SPV”) which is able to issue multiple series of notes over time. Each series of notes issued under the programme can reference a different underlying portfolio or risk, and each series is typically structured on a limited recourse and non-petition basis, meaning that the obligations under one series of notes are contractually ring-fenced from those of any other series.

Repackaging programmes are well-established in the structured finance market and have been used for decades in a variety of contexts, including the repackaging of bonds, the creation of bespoke credit-linked instruments, and the issuance of funded derivatives. Their adaptation to the SRT market is a natural extension of their evolution.

Speed and Efficiency: How Repackaging Programmes Accelerate SRT Execution

One of the primary reasons repackaging programmes are favoured for SRT trades is the speed and efficiency they offer. Establishing a new SPV from scratch for each SRT transaction would be time-consuming (in the context of an arranger bank the formation of a new SPV often requires internal approvals which may be hard to obtain in the required deal timeframes), and costly. It requires the incorporation of the vehicle, the preparation of constitutional documents, the appointment of directors and service providers, the negotiation of transaction documents, and the obtaining of any necessary regulatory approvals or tax opinions. By contrast, a repackaging programme is set up once, with a comprehensive suite of master programme documents already in place.

When a new SRT trade is to be executed, the originator and its advisers need only prepare a relatively short set of series-specific documents — typically a series supplement, a final terms document, and any ancillary agreements — which set out the particular terms of the new issuance. This significantly reduces the lead time from mandate to closing, which is a critical advantage in a market where portfolio composition, pricing, and regulatory windows can shift rapidly.

Cost Savings in SRT Transactions: Reducing Legal and Administrative Expenses

Closely related to the efficiency point is the matter of cost. The legal, accounting, and administrative expenses associated with establishing a standalone SPV for each transaction can be substantial. A repackaging programme amortises many of these fixed costs across multiple issuances. The master trust deed, the agency agreement and other foundational documents are negotiated once and then applied, with necessary modifications, to each new series. For repeat issuers and many banks active in the SRT market this results in meaningful savings over time.

Structural Flexibility in SRT Repackaging

Repackaging programmes offer a high degree of structural flexibility, which is particularly valuable in the SRT context. Each series issued under a programme can be tailored to the specific requirements of the transaction at hand, including:

Reference portfolio composition

Attachment and detachment points of the tranche being placed with investors

Credit events, loss allocation mechanics, and replenishment criteria

Maturity, currency, and coupon structure of the notes set to match investor-specific preferences

All of this can be achieved within the framework of the existing programme, without the need to re-establish the structural architecture of the transaction from first principles.

This flexibility also extends to the types of credit protection that can be embedded within the programme. Some series may involve funded credit protection, where the investor subscribes for CLNs and the proceeds are held as collateral to cover potential losses on the reference portfolio. Other series may incorporate unfunded elements or be structured to work alongside a credit default swap entered into between the originator and the SPV. The programme framework is sufficiently broad to accommodate these variations.

Market Acceptance: Why Investors Trust Repackaging Programmes for SRT

The widespread use of repackaging programmes in the broader structured finance market means that investors, rating agencies, regulators, and legal advisers are already familiar with how they operate. This familiarity reduces friction in the marketing and execution process. Investors who have previously participated in a series issued under a particular bank’s existing programme will already be familiar with the due diligence and on-boarding requirements of SPVs, their constitutional documents, and the general terms and conditions of the notes. When a new series is offered, the investor’s review can focus on the series-specific terms and the characteristics of the reference portfolio, rather than on the structural mechanics of the vehicle itself. This is a significant practical advantage, particularly for institutional investors who must navigate internal credit approval processes.

Limited Recourse in SRT: How Risk Segregation Protects Investors Across Series

A further important feature of repackaging programmes in the SRT context is the segregation of risk between different series. Each series of notes issued under the programme is typically structured on a limited recourse basis, meaning that noteholders of one series have no claim on the assets or collateral securing any other series. This compartmentalisation is essential in a multi-series programme, as it ensures that the credit risk of one reference portfolio does not contaminate or affect the returns on another. For investors, this contractual ring-fencing provides clarity and certainty as to their exposure. For originators, it means that a single programme vehicle can be used across multiple SRT transactions without creating unintended cross-subsidisation or correlation between unrelated portfolios.

Scalability for Banks: How Repackaging Programmes Support Repeat SRT Issuers

Many of the largest participants in the SRT market are systemically important banks that undertake multiple SRT transactions each year, often referencing different asset classes (such as corporate loans, trade finance receivables, residential mortgages, or SME lending portfolios). For these repeat issuers, a repackaging programme provides a scalable platform that can grow with the bank’s capital management needs. New series can be added as and when required, without the need to revisit the fundamental legal and structural framework. This scalability is a key driver of the programme’s appeal in the SRT market.

Conclusion: Why Repackaging Programmes Dominate the SRT Market

Repackaging programmes have become the structural backbone of the synthetic SRT market because they combine speed, cost efficiency, flexibility, and market familiarity in a single, scable solution that standalone transaction structures cannot easily replicate. For originators, they provide a regulator-friendly platform for achieving capital relief. For investors, they offer a transparent and well-understood vehicle to access credit risk. As the SRT market continues to grow, driven by regulatory capital pressures and increasing investor appetite for structured credit, its symbiotic alignment with repackaging programmes, can also be expected to increase.

The Maples Group Repackaging Expertise

The Maples Group brings a commitment to excellence to the repackaging market, with a comprehensive end-to-end solution, including legal, fiduciary, entity formation and management, and regulatory and compliance services. This market perspective allows us to provide valuable insights and support, with our teams working closely together to guide clients through jurisdictional nuances, to ensure the best possible outcome.

Our attorneys advise on British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Irish, Luxembourg and Jersey law, and we act in a fiduciary capacity as independent directors, company secretary and share trustee, in addition to providing the registered office, paying agency, accounting, and bank account administration services. The world’s leading financial institutions and managers rely on our global entity management services, while regulatory and compliance support covers AML, FATCA, CRS, EMIR and CPO regulations, ensuring the issuing vehicles remain current and compliant with legal and regulatory obligations. Our listing teams are experienced with listings on all major stock exchanges, with the capability to handle the most complex repackaging transactions.

With this longevity, expertise and deep market knowledge combined with the Maples Group’s extensive service capability, we are uniquely placed to support arrangers in this highly specialised sector, through tailored solutions and proactive guidance in an ever-evolving regulatory environment.

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