Canada Selected To Host New Global Defence Financing Institution

Canada has been selected to host the headquarters of the new Defence, Security, and Resilience Bank, an intergovernmental institution that will provide long-term, low-cost financing for defence and security...

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Canada has been selected to host the future headquarters of the new Defence, Security, and Resilience Bank (The Defence Bank), following the conclusion of multilateral negotiations among representatives from eighteen countries in Montreal and the adoption of the institution’s Charter. The Defence Bank will be an intergovernmental institution providing long-term, low-cost financing for defence, security, and resilience initiatives across the supply chains of NATO members and allied nations. Canada’s selection reflects international confidence in its financial and regulatory framework, as well as its established strengths in defence, aerospace, advanced manufacturing, and research and development.

Headquarters Location and Economic Impact

The Defence Bank’s headquarters has yet to be announced, but its establishment is expected to generate approximately 3,500 jobs to support local economic growth.

For Canadian businesses, The Defence Bank’s presence is expected to offer meaningful economic opportunities. Its mandate to address critical financing gaps, particularly for small- and medium-sized enterprises, may improve access to capital for companies operating in or adjacent to defence and resilience supply chains. Being headquartered in Canada also brings domestic firms closer to funding channels and cross-border collaboration opportunities as the institution becomes operational.

More broadly, hosting The Defence Bank underscores Canada’s role as a key partner in collective defence and security efforts within NATO and globally. The decision aligns with the federal government’s recent defence commitments, including significant investments outlined in the Canada Strong November 2025 Budget and the Defence Industrial Strategy. It also positions Canada as a central hub for international cooperation in an increasingly uncertain global environment.

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