The Canada Strong Fund: Canada's First Sovereign Wealth Fund And The Federal Government’s New Nation-building Investment Strategy

On April 27, 2026, the federal government announced the creation of the Canada Strong Fund, presented as Canada's first national sovereign wealth fund1. The announcement forms part of the government's broader Build Canada Strong agenda, which seeks to mobilize public and private capital toward major projects, strategic industries and long-term economic resilience.

Alongside other significant legislative developments, including the Building Canada Act2 and the Free Trade and Labour Mobility in Canada Act3 enacted by Bill C-54 last year, the Canada Strong Fund represents the central financial pillar of this nation-building effort. For market participants, the Fund raises a number of legal and commercial questions worth examining carefully.

A new sovereign investment vehicle

The Canada Strong Fund is designed to operate as a commercial investment vehicle rather than a traditional grant or subsidy program. Its stated mission is to invest in strategic Canadian projects and companies alongside private capital, targeting competitive commercial returns while supporting the long-term transformation of the Canadian economy.

The federal government has announced an initial contribution of $25 billion over three years, on a cash basis. Beyond this initial capitalization, the Fund is expected to grow through investment returns and, potentially, through the future allocation of other federal assets. Targeted sectors include infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, clean and conventional energy, critical minerals and agriculture. Contemplated investment instruments include common and preferred shares, trust and partnership interests, and warrants, suggesting the Fund may serve as a meaningful minority equity participant in major projects and strategic Canadian companies, investing alongside rather than displacing private capital.

Legal architecture and governance

The Canada Strong Fund is expected to be structured as a new arm's-length Crown corporation, led by a Chief Executive Officer and an independent board of directors. This governance model is intended to ensure professional investment management, commercial credibility and long-term discipline.

The enabling legislation, the details of which remain to be determined, will define the Fund's mandate, investment powers and accountability obligations. For investors and project proponents, the statutory scope of the mandate, the applicable disclosure regime and the Fund's approach to co-investment will all be important parameters to monitor as the legislative process unfolds.

The Canada Strong Fund Transition Office

To support the Fund's establishment, the government has announced the creation of a dedicated Canada Strong Fund Transition Office. This office will oversee the Fund's design and implementation, engage with market participants, financial institutions and regulators, and coordinate the various workstreams required to bring the Fund into operation. Further details are expected in the coming months.

Retail participation by Canadians

One of the more distinctive and legally novel aspects of the proposed Fund is the government's intention to make it accessible to individual Canadians through a dedicated retail investment product. The product is expected to be straightforward to purchase, broadly accessible and designed to provide some form of capital protection alongside the opportunity to share in the Fund's investment returns.

While the details remain to be determined through the consultation process led by the Transition Office, this feature raises a range of regulatory questions that practitioners will want to follow closely.

Connection to the Building Canada Act and existing federal institutions

The Canada Strong Fund should be read alongside the Building Canada Act, which introduced an accelerated approval mechanism for projects designated as being in the national interest, with federal reviews targeted for completion within two years. The Spring Economic Update5 suggests that projects being advanced through the Major Projects Office may form part of the Fund's investment pipeline. Proponents and their advisors would be well-served to consider this dynamic when structuring projects at an early stage.

The Fund will also operate alongside an existing ecosystem of federal financing institutions, including the Canada Infrastructure Bank, Export Development Canada, and the Business Development Bank of Canada. The government has announced a review of these institutions' mandates to clarify roles and avoid duplication, a process that could have practical implications for existing and future financing arrangements involving multiple federal parties.

Conclusion

The Canada Strong Fund represents a significant and genuinely novel development in Canadian public policy. Many important details remain to be determined through legislation, regulation, and the work of the Transition Office. The months ahead will be consequential for market participants seeking to understand how the Fund will be structured, how it will make investment decisions, and how it will interact with existing federal financing institutions.

Footnotes

1. Prime Minister of Canada, Prime Minister Carney announces the Canada Strong Fund – Canada’s first sovereign wealth fund (April 27, 2026).

2. S.C. 2025, c. 2, s. 4.

3. S.C. 2025, c. 2, s. 2.

4. One Canadian Economy Act, S.C. 2025, c. 2.

5. Government of Canada, Canada Strong For All – Spring Economic Update 2026 (April 28, 2026).

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